'Fahrenheit 451' to 'A Wrinkle in Time:' 13 Banned Books Adapted for the Screen

With all of the successful films adapted from books — such as It, Twilight, the Harry Potter franchise, Fifty Shades of Grey, etc. — a new chapter in the world of literature adaptations has begun, with a twist. Despite being popular among readers, the stories behind recent screen adaptations such as HBO's Fahrenheit 451 and Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time have also appeared in the American Library Association's list of banned or altered books.

Though some of the most challenged works were banned more than 80 years ago (such as Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye), some continue to be banned in recent years, including Jay Asher's 13 Reasons Why and Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, which have both been recently adapted for the screen.

This Saturday, HBO debuts its adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, which itself is centered on the banning and burning of books. Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at a few adaptations portraying once condemned stories along with a few that have already made their way to the box office.