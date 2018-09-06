The Hot Fall Trend: Backpacks for Men
Briefcases are out and the pack is back.
Grown-up designer backpacks are fall's must-have style for travel and the creative office commute.
-
Louis Vuitton
Christopher PM in leather and coated canvas. Chadwick Boseman sports the brand; $3,800, louisvuitton.com.
-
Mansur Gavriel
Technical backpack in Italian leather with drawstring closure; $1,395, mansurgavriel.com.
-
Thom Browne
Colorblocked bag in smooth and pebbled leather. Timothee Chalamet wears the label; $2,200, farfetch.com.
-
Tom Ford
Full-grain leather backpack with inside organizational pockets designed to hold a weekend's worth of clothes. Bradley Cooper is a Ford fan; $3,450, mrporter.com.
-
Givenchy
Urban striped-pocket leather knapsack; $1,750, matchesfashion.com.A version of story first appeared in the September 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.