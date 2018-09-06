The Hot Fall Trend: Backpacks for Men

2:22 PM 9/6/2018

by Carol McColgin

Briefcases are out and the pack is back.

Grown-up designer backpacks are fall's must-have style for travel and the creative office commute.

    Louis Vuitton

    Christopher PM in leather and coated canvas. Chadwick Boseman sports the brand; $3,800, louisvuitton.com

    Mansur Gavriel

    Technical backpack in Italian leather with drawstring closure; $1,395, mansurgavriel.com.

    Thom Browne

    Colorblocked bag in smooth and pebbled leather. Timothee Chalamet wears the label; $2,200, farfetch.com

    Tom Ford

    Full-grain leather backpack with inside organizational pockets designed to hold a weekend's worth of clothes. Bradley Cooper is a Ford fan; $3,450, mrporter.com

     

    Givenchy

    Urban striped-pocket leather knapsack; $1,750, matchesfashion.com

     
