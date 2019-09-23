Critics Pick the Must-See Shows of Fall TV

In a broadcast season low on ambition, CBS' Evil is the closest the Big Five come to taking a big, or at least mid-sized, swing. Hailing from Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife), Evil is an interesting blend of spiritual procedural, legal drama, supernatural thriller and dark, dark comedy. Leading man Mike Colter (Luke Cage) is a star. Leading lady Katja Herbers (Manhattan) has long deserved this sort of spotlight. Maybe it will become something more generic in future episodes, but the Evil pilot is worth a look.

Honorable Mentions: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ABC's Stumptown