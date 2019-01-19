Late-Night Lately: Fallon in Puerto Rico, Kimmel Pitches YouTube, Presidential Plans

Jimmy Fallon visited Puerto Rico, to raise relief money for artists affected by the hurricane in 2017, and documented his experience on Tuesday's Tonight Show.

First, Questlove and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter quizzed Fallon on his knowledge of Puerto Rico. After he surprised them with his knowledge, he took off to the island where Fallon visited Lin-Manuel Miranda on set at the opening of Hamilton, in which Fallon donned full costume to perform "The Story of Tonight" from the Broadway hit — with updated lyrics for The Tonight Show's open.

Fallon also took to the streets with Questlove, Black Thought and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny to dance to the musician's hit "MIA." They were joined by a group of local residents and musicians waving Puerto Rican flags and playing instruments.

Miranda and Fallon sat down on the Hamilton stage to speak about the performances in Puerto Rico. "There's a song in this show called 'Hurricane' and I could barely get through it last night," Miranda responded: "Never in a million years would I imagine it would resonate in this way," he said of writing the song years ago.

The interview focused on the importance of supporting Puerto Rico, specifically by taking advantage of small businesses. "We're trying to promote tourism and people coming and visiting our island — not just sort of going to the hotels," said Miranda.

He also shared that the trip was the first time he has brought his children to the island and that the actor's four-year-old son saw his full performance in Hamilton for the first time during the trip. "I prepped him. I was like, 'Everything Daddy does on that stage is pretend. Kissing that lady, getting shot by that guy. That's all pretend,'" he said. "We sort of talked through it, but he was really proud."

Chef Jose Andres also joined Fallon to discuss Puerto Rico's food and his charity, World Central Kitchen. The episode concluded with a performance of "En Mi Viejo San Juan" by Jose Feliciano and Ozuna.