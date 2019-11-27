'The Farewell,' 'Honey Boy' Screenwriters on Using Their "Personal History" for Stories

Pedro Almodóvar long has mined his own biography for inspiration, but Pain and Glory is the first time he's mapped himself and his memories so directly onto a character. Still, the film isn't what the director would call autobiographical. "To think of myself as a topic, it's boring to me," Almodóvar tells THR. "It was the other way around. I had this character, and my memories served this character well. Everything that was alive in my life, if it works with that actor, I give it to him."

Many parallels are obvious. Salvador, played by Almodóvar's longtime collaborator Antonio Banderas, also is a celebrated film director who came of age creatively during the 1980s. Both have suffered chronic pain and undergone significant back surgery. Beyond shared pain and glory, director and protagonist even inhabit the same digs. "For me, it was not so weird," the director says of returning to his real Madrid apartment after shooting in a studio replica. "I never had the impression that Antonio was myself, even though it was written like that. I always felt, in a natural way, a distance with the material," he says. "I never really had the sense that I was filming a story about my life."

The film is about individual and collective memory, and Almodóvar delved into his own and others' to tell the story. The scene he says most closely mirrors his life: when the elder version of Salvador's mother (played by Julieta Serrano) tells her son how she'd like to be shrouded. This conversation actually happened to the director's sister. As for Almodóvar, "I discovered that the memories of my childhood were not as painful as I thought they might be. [They] have softened in a way, but they have also allowed me to understand how much of who I am now is also linked to the memory of that past."

For Almodóvar, the process was ultimately self-affirming. "If anything, making the film really accentuated my own sense of myself. And it made quite evident my need to keep writing as something that's essential to me."