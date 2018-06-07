Father's Day Gift Guide: Shop Armie Hammer and Patrick Dempsey's Looks
13 pieces of sharp dad's day swag for fathers aged 30 to 60.
Opt to spoil Dad with grooming, gear or gadgets for Father's Day—inspired by Mark Walhberg, Jeremy Irons, Patrick Dempsey and Armie Hammer's personal faves.
-
Age: 30s
Grooming: Lab Series Grooming Oil with sea buckthorn, jojoba and sweet almond is ideal for hipster dad beards; $35, at Bloomingdale’s.
Gear: Dad uniform: Pair Brunello Cucinelli’s shirt ($425, mrporter.com) with Rag & Bone pants (Armie Hammer’s a brand fan; $325, rag-bone.com). Plus, 100 percent of proceeds of white shirts sold on Mr. Porter from June 7 to 17 go to Jessica Seinfeld's GOOD+ Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2001, which provides a safety net of social services, education and support for fathers and families living in poverty.
Gadgets: Master & Dynamic’s toddler-noise-blocking MW50+ wireless headphones can be worn on-ear or over-ear; $399, masterdynamic.com.
-
Age: 40s
Grooming: One slather of Dr Jackson’s Day Cream hydrates skin thanks to seed oils that help fight early signs of aging (yes, that means you); $120, mrporter.com.
Gear: Tom Ford’s stylish blue blockers have protective lenses to reduce the risks of excessive screen time; $360 and up, tomford.com.
Gadgets: Family-friendly yet fast, the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a plug-in with an all-electric range of 14 miles. Mark Wahlberg loves Porsche; $188,400, porsche.com.
-
Age: 50s
Grooming: Five-Blade Cartridge Razor by Baxter of California, a favorite of Patrick Dempsey, works with the contours of the face (er, wrinkles) to prevent cuts and irritation; $100, baxterofcalifornia.com.
Gear: “I love the sleekness and hit of red trim,” says style consultant and THR contributor Andrew Weitz of Buscemi x Brabus’ carryall; $2,850, buscemi.com.
Gadgets: Weitz suggests having a Cartier pen engraved: “When you’re an executive, there’s nothing more sophisticated and powerful than a beautiful pen.” $740, cartier.com.
-
Age: 60s
Grooming: Bleu de Chanel is a more intense version of the classic scent with notes of cedar, lavender, sandalwood and lemon zest; $150, at Chanel, Beverly Hills.
Gear: Weitz recommends Berluti’s sneaker: “It looks great with jeans, joggers and suits. It’s badass.” Jeremy Irons has fronted the label; $1,210, berluti.com.
Gadgets: Sony’s a7 III camera can shoot 4K video, up to 10fps continuously, and features a newly developed 24.2MP BSI image sensor; $1,200 to $2,200 (with 28-70mm lens), sony.com.
With additional reporting by Meg Hemphill and Jon Alain Guzik.
This story first appeared in the June 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.