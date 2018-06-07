Father's Day Gift Guide: Shop Armie Hammer and Patrick Dempsey's Looks

Grooming: Lab Series Grooming Oil with sea buckthorn, jojoba and sweet almond is ideal for hipster dad beards; $35, at Bloomingdale’s.

Gear: Dad uniform: Pair Brunello Cucinelli’s shirt ($425, mrporter.com) with Rag & Bone pants (Armie Hammer’s a brand fan; $325, rag-bone.com). Plus, 100 percent of proceeds of white shirts sold on Mr. Porter from June 7 to 17 go to Jessica Seinfeld's GOOD+ Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2001, which provides a safety net of social services, education and support for fathers and families living in poverty.

Gadgets: Master & Dynamic’s toddler-noise-blocking MW50+ wireless headphones can be worn on-ear or over-ear; $399, masterdynamic.com.