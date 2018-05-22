The Cast of 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,' Then and Now
The movie hit theaters in 1998.
Turning 20 this year is Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The film, which was released May 22, 1998, is based on the novel of the same name by journalist and founder of gonzo journalism Hunter S. Thompson. While it wasn't a commercial success, the film has built up a cult following over the years.
The trippy movie follows Raoul Duke (Johnny Depp) and Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro) on a drug-induced road trip to Las Vegas for an article Duke is writing on the Mint 400 motorcycle race. Throughout their travels, they consume several hallucinogenic and psychoactive drugs inciting chaos wherever they go.
In honor of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ 20th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the film’s stars have been up over the years.
-
Johnny Depp
Depp has certainly kept busy in the years since appearing as Fear and Loathing’s drugged-out journalist Raoul Duke. At the time of the release, he was an up-and-coming actor fresh off the popular 21 Jump Street television show from 1987-90 and classic films like Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and many others. He also made his first appearance in a Tim Burton film with 1994’s Ed Wood, launching what became a long-lasting collaborative friendship. After his role as Raoul, Depp continued his rise in Hollywood, starring in Burton’s Sleepy Hollow as Ichabod Crane, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Willie Wonka and Pirates of the Caribbean as Jack Sparrow, along with a Golden Globe-winning performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Next up, Depp is set to appear in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, out Nov. 16.
-
Benicio del Toro
Alongside Duke was his traveling companion and attorney Dr. Gonzo, played by Benicio del Toro. Gonzo kept pace with Raoul’s near-constant drug intake, which led him into many risky situations, even going so far as to abandon Duke at one point. Prior to del Toro’s stint as Gonzo, he appeared as Dario in the 1989 James Bond film License to Kill, where he had the honor of being the youngest actor to ever play a Bond henchman. After his work in Fear and Loathing, del Toro went on to appear as Pablo Escobar in Escobar: Paradise Lost, The Collector in the Marvel Universe, showing up in Avengers and Thor, and, most recently, playing DJ in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.
-
Tobey Maguire
Maguire plays a hitchhiker whom Duke and del Toro pick up on the road to Vegas, but quickly abandons ship after the duo’s drug-crazed states frighten him. The then-young actor had been acting for about 10 years at the time of Fear and Loathing’s release, appearing in small television roles alongside good friend Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2002 he found fame as the hero Peter Parker in Spider-Man, going on to star in the successful trilogy. Following his success as Spider-Man, he later starred in The Great Gatsby as Nick Carraway and the narrator in Boss Baby.
-
Ellen Barkin
Barkin was fresh off of a 1997 Primetime Emmy win when she starred as a waitress in Fear and Loathing. The award was for best lead actress in a miniseries or movie for her work on television film Before Women Had Wings. Along with her Emmy, she won the Tony Award in 2011 for best featured actress in a play for her Broadway debut performance in The Normal Heart. Most recently, she appeared in film Active Adults as Lucy.
-
Gary Busey
His role as a highway patrolman who pulled over Duke during his travels was far from Busey’s first time onscreen. The actor has appeared in more than 150 films and various television roles since the 1960s with some of his biggest roles being in The Buddy Holly Story as Buddy Holly, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor; Lethal Weapon; Point Break; the TV show Entourage; and Piranha 3DD. He also memorably competed on The Celebrity Apprentice and returned for an all-star edition.
-
Christina Ricci
Fans most likely recognized Ricci from her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family in 1991 or even through her teen roles as Kat in Casper and Roberta in Now and Then. Since Fear and Loathing, Ricci received a Golden Globe nomination for best actress for her role in indie film The Opposite of Sex. She also reunited with Depp in Sleepy Hollow and later received an Emmy nomination for her appearance on Grey’s Anatomy in 2006.
-
Larry Cedar
Prior to Cedar’s appearance as a stressed-out car rental agent in Fear and Loathing, he had been acting in a variety of film and television roles since since the late 1970s. After his role, he starred in the PBS’ critically acclaimed Square One TV, a children's mathematics show, and then played Leon in HBO’s Deadwood.
-
Katherine Helmond
The veteran actress is probably best known for TV roles on shows like Soap and Who's the Boss?. After playing a desk clerk in Fear and Loathing, she went on to recur on Everybody Loves Raymond and voices a role in Cars animated film franchise.