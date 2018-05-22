The Cast of 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,' Then and Now

Depp has certainly kept busy in the years since appearing as Fear and Loathing’s drugged-out journalist Raoul Duke. At the time of the release, he was an up-and-coming actor fresh off the popular 21 Jump Street television show from 1987-90 and classic films like Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and many others. He also made his first appearance in a Tim Burton film with 1994’s Ed Wood, launching what became a long-lasting collaborative friendship. After his role as Raoul, Depp continued his rise in Hollywood, starring in Burton’s Sleepy Hollow as Ichabod Crane, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Willie Wonka and Pirates of the Caribbean as Jack Sparrow, along with a Golden Globe-winning performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Next up, Depp is set to appear in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, out Nov. 16.