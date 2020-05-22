Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Hollywood stars and public figures have continued to help those in need.

Penelope Cruz, Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley and Rainn Wilson and more partnered with ONE World Campaign to launch the initiative #PasstheMic. The campaign brings stars, frontline workers and global health, economic and policy experts together to discuss the need for a global response to the pandemic.

RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) teamed up with photographer Mark Seliger to auction off portraits of stars at Christie's. Fans will be able to bid on photos of Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama and more. All proceeds from the auction will go to organizations helping those in need during the pandemic.

Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess and more joined forces to perform a tribute to Hamilton star and breast cancer survivor Mandy Gonzalez during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening. The event raised over $5.2 million to support the organization's scientists that are pursuing high-impact breast cancer research.

Sylvester Stallone hosted a live-stream showing of his classic film Rocky as part of the new weekly series "Screening Room With the Stars." The virtual event raised funds for organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the pandemic.

The stars of ABC's Once Upon a Time are offering a fan the chance to win a virtual reunion with the cast. Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Dania Ramirez and Raphael Sbarge will participate in the virtual reunion in support of Children’s Hospital Orange County.

Last week, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Glen Powell, Bill Murray, Guy Fieri, Ed Sheeran, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks were among the stars to donate and entertain those stuck at home.

Read on to see how celebs gave back over the past week.