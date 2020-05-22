Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more are doing their part to help amid the global health crisis.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Hollywood stars and public figures have continued to help those in need.
Penelope Cruz, Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley and Rainn Wilson and more partnered with ONE World Campaign to launch the initiative #PasstheMic. The campaign brings stars, frontline workers and global health, economic and policy experts together to discuss the need for a global response to the pandemic.
RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) teamed up with photographer Mark Seliger to auction off portraits of stars at Christie's. Fans will be able to bid on photos of Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama and more. All proceeds from the auction will go to organizations helping those in need during the pandemic.
Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess and more joined forces to perform a tribute to Hamilton star and breast cancer survivor Mandy Gonzalez during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening. The event raised over $5.2 million to support the organization's scientists that are pursuing high-impact breast cancer research.
Sylvester Stallone hosted a live-stream showing of his classic film Rocky as part of the new weekly series "Screening Room With the Stars." The virtual event raised funds for organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the pandemic.
The stars of ABC's Once Upon a Time are offering a fan the chance to win a virtual reunion with the cast. Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Dania Ramirez and Raphael Sbarge will participate in the virtual reunion in support of Children’s Hospital Orange County.
Last week, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Glen Powell, Bill Murray, Guy Fieri, Ed Sheeran, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks were among the stars to donate and entertain those stuck at home.
Read on to see how celebs gave back over the past week.
-
Penelope Cruz, Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley and Rainn Wilson Join #PasstheMic Initiative
ONE World Campaign launched the initiative #PasstheMic on Wednesday. The campaign brings stars, frontline workers and global health, economic and policy experts together to discuss the need for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
#PasstheMic is working to protect people that are most vulnerable to COVID-19, while also supporting those that have been hit the worst economically, strengthening health systems and creating a more fair and equal world. Supporters are encouraged to sign a petition telling governments that a global response in necessary to effectively help those in need during the pandemic.
Penelope Cruz, Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley and Rainn Wilson appeared in a video that explained the initiative, which will have experts taking over the stars' social media accounts in order to inform the general public about COVID-19. Other participants of the campaign include Yemi Alade, Connie Britton, Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rita Wilson, Robin Wright and more.
Anthony Fauci, Bill Frist, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Vera Songwe and Craig Spencer are among the experts that will share their expertise through the initiative.
The ONE Campaign is a global organization that works to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases.
-
Photographer Mark Seliger Auctions Off Portraits of Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks and More
RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) teamed up with photographer Mark Seliger, auction house Christie's and a team Hollywood stars including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama and more to launch the global auction RADArt4Aid.
Seliger is auctioning off limited-edition prints from his own archives at Christie’s. Bids will begin to be accepted on May 28 and will close on June 12.
The auction will feature 25 of Seliger’s portraits, including of Aniston, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain, Laura Dern, DiCaprio, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Hanks, John Lee Hooker, Lenny Kravitz, Lopez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Garcia, Courtney Love, Miranda, Willie Nelson, Pitt, PObama, Keith Richards, Nicole Kidman, Jerry Seinfeld, Snoop Dogg, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Schumer, U2, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.
All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the subject’s charity of choice. The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness and funds for organizations that support relief for victims, frontline workers and those impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, some of the portraits will include a signed note from the subject to personally thank the winning bidder.
-
Sylvester Stallone Hosted 'Rocky' Live Stream
Sylvester Stallone hosted a live-stream showing of his film Rocky as part of the weekly series "Screening Room With the Stars."
Presented by Creative Artists Agency, the series benefitted organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers were able to donate during the screenings, which helped raise funds for organizations including World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America's Food Fund.
Fans were able to submit questions to Stallone during the screening about the film through Facebook.
While Rocky was the first movie featured in the series, each week a film will be presented by its stars on the movie's studio's official Facebook page. My Big Fat Greek Wedding will be the second film in the series. Screenwriter and star Nia Vardalos will host the virtual event.
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway Stars Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research Foundation
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening on Wednesday. The live-stream event raised over $5.2 million to support the organization's global legion of leading scientists pursuing high-impact breast cancer research. BCRF has continued to work to find a cure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess, Tommy Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Judy Kuhn, James Monroe Iglehart, Sierra Boggess and the cast members from In The Heights participated in a tribute to breast cancer survivor and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. Additionally, Norbert Leo Butz opened the event with a performance of "Something’s Coming" from West Side Story and Nile Rodgers and CHIC’s performed "We Are Family."
Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Edie Falco, Rachael Ray, Gretta Monahan, Amy Robach, Joan Lunden, Deborah Norville and Anne Thompson also made appearances during the event.
-
'Once Upon a Time' Cast Hold Contest for Virtual Reunion With Fan
Once Upon a Time stars Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, Emilie de Ravin, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Dania Ramirez and Raphael Sbarge are offering a fan the chance to win a virtual reunion with them in support of Children’s Hospital Orange County.
The funds raised will help the hospital purchase an Emergency Management Response Vehicle to provide COVID-19 testing and medical care offsite. Following the pandemic, the vehicle will respond to natural disasters and mass casualties that take place in the Southern California community.
Fans can enter the contest by donating as little as $10 in support of CHOC on Prizeo.com. People can also donate more money to increase their chances of winning.
Watch the cast announce the contest below.
Want to join me and my friends from Once Upon A Time for a virtual reunion and raise money for a great cause? We’ve teamed up to support Children’s Hospital Orange County so they can continue to provide the highest quality medical care to children. Enter for your chance to win go to Prizeo.com/Once