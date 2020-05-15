Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping During Coronavirus Pandemic
Melissa McCarthy, Glen Powell, Bill Murray and more are doing their part to help amid the global health crisis.
Hollywood stars and figures have continued to step up in different ways during the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some have made generous donations, others have volunteered their time to help those in need.
This week, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash teamed up with The Groundlings Theatre and School to host special live-streamed classes over Zoom. All of the proceeds will benefit their alma mater the Groundlings Theatre and School.
To celebrate health care workers on International Nurses Day, Glen Powell recruited a number of friends to deliver prepared meals to the nurses and staff at the Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Other stars to join the outing included Paul Wesley, Jay Ellis and Dane Cook.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran surprised young fans in the United Kingdom by crashing a Zoom lesson. During the elementary school lesson, the singer spoke about his struggles with school and taught the students how to play some of his hit songs.
Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will compete in a nacho-making competition to raise donations and awareness for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) in the virtual event "Nacho Average Showdown." The initiative raises funds for America's restaurant workers that are currently struggling financially due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Additionally, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprised their The Lego Movie roles to share tips on how to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic in a kid-focused animated PSA. During the clip, the animated characters remind kids to think about their "hands, elbow, face, space and home" in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Last week, Skylar Astin, Ryan Murphy, Kerry Washington, Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton, Hoda Kotb, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway were among the stars to donate and create ways to entertain those stuck at home.
Read on to see how celebs gave back over the past week.
-
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash Teach Acting and Directing Classes
Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash teamed up with The Groundlings Theatre and School to host special live-streamed classes over Zoom. All of the proceeds from the classes will benefit the Groundlings Theatre and School, a non-profit institution that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The writers and actors trained together at the school, which has been open for 46 years. Falcone created the classes to support their alma mater as they share the techniques they learned from their training and careers as successful actors, directors and producers.
Falcone and McCarthy taught a class called “Auditioning for Film and TV." Meanwhile, Faxon, Rash and Falcone taught a class called “Directing for the Screen."
-
Glen Powell and Friends Deliver Food on International Nurses Day
In honor of International Nurses Day, Glen Powell and his friends partnered with Frontline Foods to deliver prepared meals to the nurses and staff at the Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The group, which included actors Paul Wesley, Jay Ellis, Dane Cook, model Gigi Paris, Chef Michael Voltaggio and others, delivered 250 meals on motorcycles from the Voltaggio brothers restaurant STRFSH in Santa Monica.
"Our doctors and nurses on the frontlines are putting their lives at risk for all of us. It’s important that we all give back in any way that we can," Powell said in a statement. "Frontline Foods supports local restaurants while making sure our healthcare workers are receiving the meals they need, and I’m so honored to help support the incredible job they’re doing."
The Top Gun: Maverick actor posted a video of the outing on Instagram. "This may be the sweetest biker gang ever assembled," he wrote.
-
Ed Sheeran Surprises Students by Joining Zoom Lesson
Ed Sheeran surprised a class of young British students by joining their Zoom video lesson. It was reported that the "Perfect" singer even taught the children some of his hit songs.
The singer crashed the class of his friend Timothy Spoerer, who teaches at South London’s Ecclesbourne Primary School.
During the lesson, Sheeran spoke about his own schooling experience and admitted that he "wasn't very smart at school." According to The Sun, he told the students, "I loved playing music, that’s what made me happiest. My dad always said to me, 'If you want to be a musician work really hard at it.'"
-
Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Compete In "Nacho Average Showdown"
Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will go head-to-head in a virtual nacho-making competition to raise donations and awareness for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The live event, called "Nacho Average Showdown," will raise funds for America's restaurant workers that are currently struggling financially. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, nearly 8 million restaurant workers are unemployed.
Both competitors will be joined by their sons, Hunter Fieri and chef and restaurateur Homer Murray, for the competition. The teams will create signature nachos for judges Terry Crews and Shaquille O'Neal, while Food Network host Carla Hall will host the event.
The showdown will take place on May 15 at 5 p.m. ET on the Food Network's Facebook page. Viewers can donate to RERF via the donate button on the page.
-
Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks Reprise 'Lego Movie' Characters for COVID-19 PSA
Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprised their The Lego Movie characters to share tips on how to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic in a kid-focused animated PSA.
The clip features Emmet (Pratt) and Lucy (Banks) as they sing a song to help kids remember the best ways to avoid spreading and coming down with COVID-19. Throughout the song, the duo remind kids to think about their "hands, elbow, face, space and home."
The PSA was remotely produced and animated by Pure Imagination. The team of animators used their resources in Los Angeles and their Zebu Animation studio in Trivandrum, India to create the PSA, which was made in just a few weeks.