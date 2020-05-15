Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood stars and figures have continued to step up in different ways during the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some have made generous donations, others have volunteered their time to help those in need.

This week, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash teamed up with The Groundlings Theatre and School to host special live-streamed classes over Zoom. All of the proceeds will benefit their alma mater the Groundlings Theatre and School.

To celebrate health care workers on International Nurses Day, Glen Powell recruited a number of friends to deliver prepared meals to the nurses and staff at the Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Other stars to join the outing included Paul Wesley, Jay Ellis and Dane Cook.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran surprised young fans in the United Kingdom by crashing a Zoom lesson. During the elementary school lesson, the singer spoke about his struggles with school and taught the students how to play some of his hit songs.

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will compete in a nacho-making competition to raise donations and awareness for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) in the virtual event "Nacho Average Showdown." The initiative raises funds for America's restaurant workers that are currently struggling financially due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Additionally, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprised their The Lego Movie roles to share tips on how to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic in a kid-focused animated PSA. During the clip, the animated characters remind kids to think about their "hands, elbow, face, space and home" in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last week, Skylar Astin, Ryan Murphy, Kerry Washington, Barbra Streisand, Blake Shelton, Hoda Kotb, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway were among the stars to donate and create ways to entertain those stuck at home.

Read on to see how celebs gave back over the past week.