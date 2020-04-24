Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood stars have continued to find ways to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic. While a number of stars have made generous donations, others have used their platforms to entertain those locked down in their homes.

Michelle Obama announced on Monday that she will read stories to children stuck at home. In a partnership with PBS Kids, Penguin Young Readers and Random House Children’s Books, the former first lady will read stories every Monday on PBS Kids' YouTube and Facebook pages.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made it possible to help those in need while enjoying a glass of wine when they announced their partnership with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch their own Quarantine Wine. The couple shared that 100 percent of the profits will go charities they selected that are helping with coronavirus relief.

Another couple that is working to help those impacted by the virus is Idris and Dhowre Elba. They teamed up with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to launch a new $40 million fund through their roles as U.N. Goodwill Ambassadors. The fund aims to help people in rural and poor areas that have a high risk of suffering due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, actors Jodie Whittaker and Danny Dyer were joined by broadcaster David Attenborough, professional soccer player Sergio Aguero and professor Brian Cox in a partnership with BBC to educate children during the coronavirus pandemic while schools are closed.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have decided to end their lighthearted feud for 24 hours to participate in the All In Challenge. They will work together at a lemonade stand for the child of a randomly chosen bidder, while they also nominated fellow stars to partake in the initiative.

Additionally, Kristen Bell will have a virtual game night with a randomly chosen winner and four friends that donate to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles through Omaze.

Read on to see how stars gave back over the past week.