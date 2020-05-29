Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to stay home, Hollywood stars and public figures have donated their money and time to help those struggling the most.

Padma Lakshmi and the David Lynch Foundation launched a virtual fundraising campaign that allows one winner and a guest to participate in a Zoom cooking lesion with the Top Chef host.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced that she's releasing a new story called The Ickabog. In addition to entertaining kids stuck at home with the story, she pledged to donate all of the author royalties to those impacted by the pandemic.

Seth Meyers is auctioning off the opportunity to spend the day drinking together. The auction item was inspired by a fan favorite segment he does on NBC's Late Night, which Rihanna, the Jonas Brothers, Ina Garten and Kelly Clarkson have all participated in.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys, Russell Westbrook, Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo are encouraging reading across the country in the new Snapchat series The A-List Book Club. Los Angeles Unified School District and Snap Inc. partnered to launch the series, which features the stars discussing their favorite books and explaining how the stories impacted them.

Josh Gad hosted a virtual reunion for the 1984 movie Splash, which benefitted the charity DigDeep. Director Ron Howard, producer Brian Grazer and stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and Eugene Levy joined Gad for the episode.

Rita Wilson, Constance Wu and a number of other stars also joined forces to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic as part of the #thanknurses campaign. In the video, the stars encourage viewers to donate to the Coronavirus Relief Fund for Nurses.

Last week, Julia Roberts, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson, Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess, Sylvester Stallone and the cast of ABC's Once Upon a Time were among the stars to donate and entertain those stuck at home.

Read on to see how celebs gave back over the past week.