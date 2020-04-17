Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Spreading Positivity During Coronavirus Pandemic
Michael Che, Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio and more are doing their part to help those in need amid the global health crisis.
Hollywood figures are continuing to step up in different ways during the novel coronavirus pandemic, making generous donations or volunteering their time to help those in need.
This week kicked off with John Krasinski surprising Boston health care workers with Red Sox tickets for life and a private tour of a private tour of Fenway Park, where they were able to explore and throw out the "first pitches" of the 2020 MLB season.
Jane Fonda launched a line of $84.99 tracksuits and revealed that 100 percent of proceeds will benefit those impacted by COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman teamed with Frontline Foods and helped deliver healthy meals to hospital workers in Los Angeles, New York and Detroit.
Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, with funds going to charity. The winner will spend a day on the set and go to the premiere, DiCaprio said.
And Saturday Night Live star Michael Che — whose grandmother died earlier this month due to coronavirus complications — vowed to pay rent for public housing tenants in her building as a tribute.
Read on to see how stars gave back over the past week.
-
Michael Che Vows to Pay Rent for Public Housing Tenants in Late Grandmother's Building
Saturday Night Live's Michael Che took to Instagram to say that he would pay rent for a number of New Yorkers living in the same public housing complex as his late grandmother, who died of coronavirus complications.
"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," he wrote. "I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST."
Che previously opened up about his grandmother's death in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I'm doing OK, considering. I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone," he wrote in part earlier this month. "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I'm not unique. But it's still scary."
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Upcoming Film
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, with funds going to charity. The winner will spend a day on the set and go to the premiere, DiCaprio said.
The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and frontline workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause. Donations benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund.
DiCaprio and De Niro challenged Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx. A few hours after DiCaprio challenged DeGeneres, she accepted and said she and wife, actress Portia de Rossi, will be donating $1 million to the fund.
-
Jane Fonda Donates Proceeds From Tracksuit Line to Workers Impacted by COVID-19
Last week, Jane Fonda took to Instagram, posing in a gray tracksuit with rainbow embellishments and emblazoned with her last name. It wasn't long before her followers asked where they could get their own. It was then that she came up with the idea to produce more of her custom cozy sweats and donate the money to charity.
"After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for the sweat suits, my friends at Crafted LA decided to produce a limited run of the collection," Fonda wrote on social media. "Each purchase will help the fight against climate change and provide assistance to our service industry and tipped workers affected by COVID-19."
The suits come in gray or navy blue and retail for $84.99, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to Fonda's Fire Drill Fridays organization and One Far Wage, which advocates for workers to receive at least a full minimum wage.
-
Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Joel McHale Get Meals to Hospital Workers
Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman teamed with Frontline Foods, a grassroots organization formed amid the coronavirus crisis that raises funds to pay local restaurants to prepare meals for hospital and health care workers. The group was able to help out medical professionals in Los Angeles, New York and Detroit.
McHale said he was "ecstatic" to be part of the team. "Getting the hospital staff fed while supporting independently owned restaurants and businesses has never been more important," the comedian continued. "I wish I could've dropped 12 F-bombs in all caps in this quote to show how thrilled I am about this."
-
John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Workers With Red Sox Tickets for Life
On his Some Good News YouTube show, John Krasinski gave the health care professionals of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center a welcome surprise as they continue to work amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
To honor those on the front lines in his native city, Krasinski teamed up with fellow Beantown figure, baseball player David "Big Papi" Ortiz, to arrange for members of the hospital's COVID-19 response team to receive Boston Red Sox tickets for life.
After announcing their gift of lifelong Red Sox tickets, Krasinski and Oritz surprised the medical crew with a private tour of Fenway Park, where they were able to explore and throw out the "first pitches" of the 2020 MLB season. "I've got to tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing," Ortiz told the workers. "Taking your lives, taking your time, that's something … it goes beyond everything."