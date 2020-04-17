Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Spreading Positivity During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood figures are continuing to step up in different ways during the novel coronavirus pandemic, making generous donations or volunteering their time to help those in need.

This week kicked off with John Krasinski surprising Boston health care workers with Red Sox tickets for life and a private tour of a private tour of Fenway Park, where they were able to explore and throw out the "first pitches" of the 2020 MLB season.

Jane Fonda launched a line of $84.99 tracksuits and revealed that 100 percent of proceeds will benefit those impacted by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman teamed with Frontline Foods and helped deliver healthy meals to hospital workers in Los Angeles, New York and Detroit.

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, with funds going to charity. The winner will spend a day on the set and go to the premiere, DiCaprio said.

And Saturday Night Live star Michael Che — whose grandmother died earlier this month due to coronavirus complications — vowed to pay rent for public housing tenants in her building as a tribute.

Read on to see how stars gave back over the past week.