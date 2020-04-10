Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Spreading Positivity During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood figures are continuing to make the most of their time social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many stars have made generous donations and volunteered to help those in need, while others have utilized their platforms and large social media followings to entertain those stuck at home.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson kicked off the week of good deeds by delivering tacos to healthcare workers over the weekend. The couple dropped off 120 tacos at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, to show their appreciation for the essential workers.

John Krasinksi returned for a second episode of Some Good News this week. The latest episode reunited the original cast of Hamilton for a performance of "Alexander Hamilton." The Broadway cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical also reunited with King to virtually perform "You've Got a Friend."

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey did his part in keeping those stuck at home entertained by playing a virtual game of bingo with residents at a senior living facility in Texas.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated over 100,000 face masks to prisons and Harry Styles partnered with the World Health Organization to sell shirts to help with the Solidarity Response Fund.

Olivia Wilde showed her appreciation for health care workers by recruiting a number of actors that have played doctors on television shows, including Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh, to thank those working to treat people diagnosed with the virus on World Health Day.

Last week, Krasinski and Dolly Parton launched YouTube shows to spread positivity, while J.K. Rowling created the "Harry Potter at Home" hub that features resources for parents and kids, as well as a number of activities to keep kids entertained. Meanwhile, Lizzo donated lunches to a number of hospitals across the United States and James McAvoy donated $340,000 to U.K. Health Service for Protective Gear.

Read on to see how stars have helped those in need over the past week.