Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Spreading Positivity During Coronavirus Pandemic
Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde, Matthew McConaughey and more have been helping those in need and providing entertainment amid the global crisis.
Hollywood figures are continuing to make the most of their time social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many stars have made generous donations and volunteered to help those in need, while others have utilized their platforms and large social media followings to entertain those stuck at home.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson kicked off the week of good deeds by delivering tacos to healthcare workers over the weekend. The couple dropped off 120 tacos at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, to show their appreciation for the essential workers.
John Krasinksi returned for a second episode of Some Good News this week. The latest episode reunited the original cast of Hamilton for a performance of "Alexander Hamilton." The Broadway cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical also reunited with King to virtually perform "You've Got a Friend."
Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey did his part in keeping those stuck at home entertained by playing a virtual game of bingo with residents at a senior living facility in Texas.
Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated over 100,000 face masks to prisons and Harry Styles partnered with the World Health Organization to sell shirts to help with the Solidarity Response Fund.
Olivia Wilde showed her appreciation for health care workers by recruiting a number of actors that have played doctors on television shows, including Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh, to thank those working to treat people diagnosed with the virus on World Health Day.
Last week, Krasinski and Dolly Parton launched YouTube shows to spread positivity, while J.K. Rowling created the "Harry Potter at Home" hub that features resources for parents and kids, as well as a number of activities to keep kids entertained. Meanwhile, Lizzo donated lunches to a number of hospitals across the United States and James McAvoy donated $340,000 to U.K. Health Service for Protective Gear.
Read on to see how stars have helped those in need over the past week.
-
Matthew McConaughey Plays Virtual Bingo with Senior Living Residents
Matthew McConaughey surprised the residents at a Texas senior living facility when he participated in a virtual game of bingo last weekend.
The actor and his family played virtual bingo via video chat with the residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, an independent and assisted living facility located outside of Austin.
"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!" the facility wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. "Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink."
Watch the clip of McConaughey, his wife, mother and children playing bingo with the residents below.
-
'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' Stars Perform "You've Got a Friend"
Castmembers from various productions of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Carole King herself joined forces to put on a socially distanced performance of King's "You've Got a Friend." The video was made to raise awareness and funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.
King was joined by Chilina Kennedy, Abby Mueller and Tony winner Jessie Mueller for the number. Broadway vet and The Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, also appeared in the video to assure fans that he was "over the hump."
The national human services organization is dedicated to meeting the needs of the entertainment industry and theater professionals when impacted by a crisis. A number of Broadway employees have lost their jobs since New York's Broadway theaters have shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
-
The Original Broadway Cast of 'Hamilton' Performs on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'
John Krasinski brought back his YouTube show Some Good News with a second episode.
After talking to a young Hamilton super fan named Aubrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda "zoom-bombed" the interview. Krasinksi and wife Emily Blunt told Miranda that they gave Hamilton tickets to Aubrey, though the musical's writer and star decided to one up the couple and recruited the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to perform the opening number "Alexander Hamilton."
Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan and more of the original cast joined in via Zoom to perform the number separately from their homes.
-
Olivia Wilde and Other Fictional Doctors Make Video to Thank "Healthcare Heroes"
Olivia Wilde, who portrayed Dr. Demy "Thirteen" Hadley on House, posted a video thanking health care providers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
"On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis," she captioned a video on Instagram. "On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us."
Others stars that appeared in the video include Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Dempsey, Donald Faison, Zach Braff, Juliana Margulies, Maura Tierney, Sarah Chalke, Edie Falco, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Peter Jacobson, Kal Penn, Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore and Jennifer Garner.
Watch the full video below.
On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us. Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst ELBOW BUMPS to my favorite fake docs : @patrickdempsey @nph @donald_aison @zachbraff Julianna Margulies Maura Tierney @_sarahchalke @ediefalco @lisaedelstein @jennifermorrison @omarepps @realpjacobson @kalpenn @iamsandraohinsta @katewalsh @freddiehighmore @jennifer.garner And my friend and super-editor @jamie_egan !!!
-
Harry Styles Releases T-Shirt to Support COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
Harry Styles partnered with the World Health Organization to release a T-shirt to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
The simple T-shirt is white with black lettering that reads, "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Protect Each Other" on the front. The back of the shirt says, "This Shirt Fights COVID-19" and the singer's own mantra "Treat People With Kindness." The shirt costs $26 and can be bought on his official website. All of the profits will go directly to the relief fund.
"In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people. If you are able to help, please donate where you can," Styles said in a statement. "100% of the profits of this T-shirt will go toward fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self-isolate and protect each other. TPWK."
The fund supports the organization's work to track down and understand the spread of the virus.
-
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos to Health Care Workers
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson teamed up to deliver tacos to healthcare workers that are taking care of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The couple dropped off 120 tacos at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, over the weekend.
Simpson documented the good deed on Instagram. "During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all of the healthcare workers, doing an amazing job," he said Saturday in a video posted to his personal account. "So, we’re doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital."
In addition to delivering food to the health care workers, Cyrus has been hosting the daily Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. During each episode, the singer talks to guests about a number of topics. Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Elton John, Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington and more have appeared since the show's launch.
-
Jay-Z and Meek Mill Donate Over 100,000 Masks to Prisons
Jay-Z and Meek Mill partnered to donate over 100,000 masks to prisons to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Through their Reform Alliance organization, the rappers donated the highly sought after supplies to the Tennessee Department of Corrections with an allotment for the state, the Mississippi State Penitentiary and New York’s Rikers Island Correctional and their medical facility.
"THANK YOU to our friend @ShakaSenghor for leading this charge," the organization tweeted on April 3 alongside a photo of the supplies. "We need to protect vulnerable people behind bars & GET THEM OUT!"