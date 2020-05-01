Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Trevor Noah, Emilia Clarke, Josh Gad and more have been helping those in need and providing entertainment amid the global crisis.
Each week, Hollywood stars and public figures have stepped up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
While many stars have made generous donations and volunteered to help those in need, others have utilized their platforms and large social media followings to entertain those that may be bored during the lockdown.
Trevor Noah took to Twitter to announce a laptop giveaway for teachers that are working from home. He asked his followers to tag their favorite teachers and explained that he would randomly choose 50 winners.
Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke announced the launch of an Instagram series of poetry readings on Wednesday. While the Game of Thrones actress didn't specify who else will participate in the readings, the actress teased that "talented performers" will join her in the initiative.
Josh Gad entertained The Goonies fans by launching his new nostalgic web series Reunited Apart with Josh Gad. During the premiere episode, Gad held a virtual reunion for the cast of the 1985 adventure comedy film.
The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation donated $250,000 to help the Los Angeles Unified School District. The grant supports Grab & Go food centers, which provide meals to students that are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the donation, the foundation pledged to donate a "challenge grant" of the same value by matching donations made by others.
The cast of Broadway's Wicked showed their gratitude for frontline workers by performing "For Good." Stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason sang the song from their homes while other cast members and essential workers shared notes thanking frontline workers.
Last week, Michelle Obama, Idris Elba, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jodie Whittaker, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were among the stars to make the most of the global pandemic by helping those in need.
Read on to see how stars gave back over the past week.
-
Trevor Noah Donates Laptops to Teachers
Trevor Noah took to Twitter on Monday to share that he planned to donate 50 laptops to teachers that are working from home.
"TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online! I’ve got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device," The Daily Show host tweeted. The message was accompanied by a photo of Noah posing with a laptop.
"Please tag your favourite teachers and I’ll pick 50 at random," he continued in the post. "PS- Teachers, you’re allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!"
TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online! I’ve got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device. Please tag your favourite teachers and I’ll pick 50 at random. PS- Teachers, you’re allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself! pic.twitter.com/CRnNvxUL3Y— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 27, 2020
-
Emilia Clarke Launches Poetry Readings Series on Instagram
Emilia Clarke announced the launch of an Instagram series of poetry readings on Wednesday. The readings come from a collection called The Poetry Pharmacy: Tried-and-True Prescriptions for the Heart, Mind and Soul. While she didn't specify who else will participate in the readings, the actress teased that "talented performers" will join her.
The Game of Thrones actress shared the news in an Instagram video. "So this is just a little introductory post to something that I've been putting together over this time that we've been experiencing, of COVID and isolation," she explained in the post.
She kicked the series off by reading a poem about loneliness, which she dedicated to brain injury survivors and the charity Same You. The cause hits close to home for Clarke, who has suffered from two aneurysms in the past.
Hello beauties, this is by way of a little introduction and the first poem in this series of poetry pharmacy goodness for the time of Isolation and Covid. I will he joined in the coming weeks by friends and performers who will be reading aloud poetry for the heart and soul. They will tell you about their poem and it’s prescription, and also about a chairty that means something to them. I’ve donated to each and every organisation that is mentioned. I do hope you enjoy and get to hear about some incredible charities that are doing all they can for those in most need today.. (ps if you want to get a copy all of your own the book is available on iBooks!) @sameyouorg @thepoetrypharmacy @thepoetryremedy Www.thepoetrypharmacy.com
-
Josh Gad Hosts 'The Goonies' Reunion
Josh Gad launched his new series Reunited Apart with Josh Gad on Monday. During the episode, Gad held a virtual reunion for the cast of the 1985 adventure comedy film The Goonies.
The Richard Donner-directed film follows a group of young misfits that discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find the treasure that belonged to a legendary pirate.
Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Jonathan Ke Quan (Data), Kerri Green (Andy), Josh Brolin (Brand), Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli) and Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli) joined Gad for the special, which premiered on YouTube.
The reunion was in support of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Gad asked viewers to donate to the non-profit organization, which helps vulnerable communities during the pandemic.
-
Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Donates $250,000 to Los Angeles Unified School District
The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation donated $250,000 to help the Los Angeles Unified School District. The grant supports Grab & Go food centers, which provide meals to students that are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the foundation previously donated $250,000, it will contribute a "challenge grant" of the same amount to match other donations made to the organization.
The Grab & Go Centers have provided more than 13 million meals to students and families, as well as toys, books, baby supplies, special treats, sports gear, technology and internet access while schools are closed due to the lockdown.
-
'Wicked' Cast Thanks Frontline Workers with "For Good" Performance
The stars of Broadway's Wicked joined forces to perform the musical's song "For Good" as a way to thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason, who currently play Elphaba and Glinda in the production, sing lead vocals in the video. The performers are joined by frontline workers and other Wicked cast members that share notes thanking those that are risking their lives to help others.
The video concludes on a hopeful note as clips show New Yorkers applauding essential workers. "Wicked thanks frontline workers everywhere. You've changed the world #ForGood," text read onscreen.