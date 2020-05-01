Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Helping Others Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Each week, Hollywood stars and public figures have stepped up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many stars have made generous donations and volunteered to help those in need, others have utilized their platforms and large social media followings to entertain those that may be bored during the lockdown.

Trevor Noah took to Twitter to announce a laptop giveaway for teachers that are working from home. He asked his followers to tag their favorite teachers and explained that he would randomly choose 50 winners.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke announced the launch of an Instagram series of poetry readings on Wednesday. While the Game of Thrones actress didn't specify who else will participate in the readings, the actress teased that "talented performers" will join her in the initiative.

Josh Gad entertained The Goonies fans by launching his new nostalgic web series Reunited Apart with Josh Gad. During the premiere episode, Gad held a virtual reunion for the cast of the 1985 adventure comedy film.

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation donated $250,000 to help the Los Angeles Unified School District. The grant supports Grab & Go food centers, which provide meals to students that are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the donation, the foundation pledged to donate a "challenge grant" of the same value by matching donations made by others.

The cast of Broadway's Wicked showed their gratitude for frontline workers by performing "For Good." Stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason sang the song from their homes while other cast members and essential workers shared notes thanking frontline workers.

Last week, Michelle Obama, Idris Elba, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jodie Whittaker, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were among the stars to make the most of the global pandemic by helping those in need.

