Feinberg Forecast: The Lay of the Emmys Landscape Heading Into June
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his latest assessment of 19 categories.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
This Is Us (NBC)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Pose (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Succession (HBO)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
House of Cards (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Jack Ryan (Amazon)
The Sinner (USA)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
POSSIBILITIES
Gentleman Jack (HBO)
The Chi (Showtime)
Doctor Who (BBC)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
The First (Hulu)
The Deuce (HBO)
Billions (Showtime)
The Affair (Showtime)
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
The Village (NBC)
Project Blue Book (History)
Hanna (Amazon)
Mr. Mercedes (Audience)
LONG SHOTS
Outlander (Starz)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Counterpart (Starz)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
American Gods (Starz)
Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook)
Lodge 49 (AMC)
The Orville (Fox)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
The OA (Netflix)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Veep (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
The Good Place (NBC)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Better Things (FX)
Fleabag (Amazon)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Shameless (Showtime)
Modern Family (ABC)
Shrill (Hulu)
After Life (Netflix)
The Other Two (Comedy Central)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Arrested Development (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
The Conners (ABC)
Black Monday (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
Ramy (Hulu)
Broad City (Comedy Central)
Catastrophe (Amazon)
Superstore (NBC)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Kidding (Showtime)
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
Murphy Brown (CBS)
LONG SHOTS
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Mom (CBS)
Forever (Amazon)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
SMILF (Showtime)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Brockmire (IFC)
Camping (HBO)
Boomerang (BET)
Corporate (Comedy Central)
Vida (Starz)
Now Apocalypse (Starz)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
True Detective (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
The Act (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
The Hot Zone (National Geographic)
Maniac (Netflix)
Les Miserables (PBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Dirty John (Bravo)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)
I Am the Night (TNT)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Black Earth Rising (Netflix)
The Spanish Princess (Starz)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
LONG SHOTS
Mrs. Wilson (PBS)
Ordeal by Innocence (BBC One)
Good Omens (Amazon)
The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
The ABC Murders (BBC One)
Vanity Fair (Amazon)
The Widow (Amazon)
Valley of the Boom (National Geographic)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
The Romanoffs: End of the Line (Amazon)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Sense8: Together Until The End (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
King Lear (Amazon)
Icebox (HBO)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
O.G. (HBO)
Native Son (HBO)
Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate (Acorn)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Sean Penn (The First)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Jason Mitchell (The Chi)
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
Cody Fern (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Dominic West (The Affair)
Aidan Gillen (Project Blue Book)
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes)
LONG SHOTS
Seth MacFarlane (The Orville) — podcast
Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam)
Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)
Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Damian Lewis (Billions)
Ian McShane (American Gods)
Ricky Whittle (American Gods)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (The Passage) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)
POSSIBILITIES
Taraji P. Henson (Empire) — podcast
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
Elisabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
Lorraine Toussaint (The Village)
Niecy Nash (Claws)
Ruth Wilson (The Affair)
LONG SHOTS
Natascha McElhone (The First)
Toni Collette (Wanderlust)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna)
Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Evan Peters (Pose)
Peter Mullan (Ozark)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Mark Hamill (Knightfall) — podcast
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Shea Whigham (Homecoming)
Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Sheen (The Good Fight)
Greg Kinnear (House of Cards)
Campbell Scott (House of Cards)
Cody Fern (House of Cards)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Joshua Jackson (The Affair)
LONG SHOTS
Tracy Letts (The Sinner)
Joel Kinnaman (Hanna)
Alex Hibbert (The Chi)
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi)
Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)
Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
MAJOR THREATS
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
Carrie Coon (The Sinner)
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan)
Maura Tierney (The Affair)
POSSIBILITIES
Frances Conroy (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Kate Mara (Pose)
Diane Lane (House of Cards)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Mary J. Blige (The Umbrella Academy)
Ellen Page (The Umbrella Academy)
LONG SHOTS
Maggie Siff (Billions)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Janet McTeer (Sorry for Your Loss)
Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Homecoming)
Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead)
Mireille Enos (Hanna)
Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan)
Yolanda Ross (The Chi)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
Sissy Spacek (Homecoming)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Bill Hader (Barry)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
William H. Macy (Shameless)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Idris Elba (Turn Up Charlie) — podcast
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Fred Armisen (Forever)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)
LONG SHOTS
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Rob Delaney (Catastrophe)
Ben Feldman (Superstore)
David Tennant (Camping)
Tequan Richmond (Boomerang)
Matt Ingebretson (Corporate)
Jake Weisman (Corporate)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
MAJOR THREATS
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
POSSIBILITIES
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
America Ferrara (Superstore)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Anna Faris (Mom)
Maya Rudolph (Forever)
Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
LONG SHOTS
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
Abbi Jacobson (Broad City)
Ilana Glazer (Broad City)
Jennifer Garner (Camping)
Tetona Jackson (Boomerang)
Helene York (The Other Two)
Anne Dudek (Corporate)
Maya Erskine (Pen15)
Anna Konkle (Pen15)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Matt Walsh (Veep) — podcast
Timothy Simons (Veep)
MAJOR THREATS
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Reid Scott (Veep)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) — podcast
Case Walker (The Other Two)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Ed Asner (Dead to Me)
James Marsden (Dead to Me)
POSSIBILITIES
Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Frank Langella (Kidding)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Nico Santos (Superstore)
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
LONG SHOTS
Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie)
Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie)
Joe Regalbuto (Murphy Brown)
Grant Shaud (Murphy Brown)
Fred Armisen (Documentary Now!)
Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
Will Arnett (Arrested Development)
Michael Cera (Arrested Development)
David Cross (Arrested Development)
Tony Hale (Arrested Development)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag) — podcast
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
MAJOR THREATS
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
POSSIBILITIES
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Lolly Adefope (Shrill)
Tyne Daly (Murphy Brown)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Catherine Keener (Kidding)
Judy Greer (Kidding)
LONG SHOTS
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Elizabeth Ashley (Russian Doll)
Christine Kromer (Russian Doll)
Kia Stevens (GLOW)
Jessica Walter (Arrested Development)
Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Casey Wilson (Black Monday)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) — podcast
Mahershala Ali (True Detective) — podcast
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) — podcast
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
MAJOR THREATS
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Brexit) — podcast
Anthony Hopkins (King Lear)
Jonah Hill (Maniac)
Chris Pine (I Am the Night) — podcast
Eric Bana (Dirty John)
Jeffrey Wright (O.G.)
Ian McShane (Deadwood: The Movie)
Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood: The Movie)
POSSIBILITIES
Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
Peter Dinklage (My Dinner with Herve)
Dominic West (Les Miserables)
John Malkovich (The ABC Murders)
Andre Holland (Castle Rock)
Ashton Sanders (Native Son)
Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
Bill Nighy (Ordeal by Innocence)
Alexander Skarsgard (The Little Dummer Girl) — podcast
Michael Shannon (The Little Drummer Girl) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Aaron Eckhart (The Romanoffs: The Violet Hour)
Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Jordan Fisher (Rent: Live)
Brennin Hunt (Rent: Live)
David Tennant (Good Omens)
Michael Sheen (Good Omens)
Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House)
Anthony Gonzalez (Icebox)
Iain Glen (Mrs. Wilson)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Joey King (The Act)
Emma Stone (Maniac) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Julianna Margulies (The Hot Zone)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Wilson)
Molly Parker (Deadwood: The Movie)
Paula Malcomson (Deadwood: The Movie)
POSSIBILITIES
Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess)
Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House)
Kate Beckinsale (The Widow) — podcast
Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock)
Olivia Cooke (Vanity Fair)
LONG SHOTS
Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl)
India Eisley (I Am the Night)
Michaela Coel (Black Earth Rising)
Kathryn Hahn (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Christina Hendricks (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
Isabelle Huppert (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Kyle Chandler (Catch-22)
Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon)
Stephen Dorff (True Detective)
MAJOR THREATS
George Clooney (Catch-22) — podcast
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
David Oyelowo (Les Miserables) — podcast
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora)
Justin Theroux (Maniac)
Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Rent: Live)
Calum Worthy (The Act)
POSSIBILITIES
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Blair Underwood (When They See Us)
Jovan Adepo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock)
John Hawkes (Deadwood: The Movie)
Gerald McRaney (Deadwood: The Movie)
Gabriel Byrne (Maniac)
Topher Grace (The Hot Zone)
Noah Emmerich (The Hot Zone)
LONG SHOTS
Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)
Jon Hamm (Good Omens)
Michael McKean (Good Omens)
Timothy Hutton (The Haunting of Hill House)
Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House)
Jim Broadbent (King Lear)
Jim Carter (King Lear)
Matthew Goode (Ordeal by Innocence)
Jamie Dornan (My Dinner with Herve)
Jack Huston (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose)
Nick Robinson (Native Son)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Sally Field (Maniac) — podcast
Carmen Ejogo (True Detective)
Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects)
MAJOR THREATS
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emma Thompson (King Lear)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Julia Garner (Dirty John)
Anna Gunn (Deadwood: The Movie)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
POSSIBILITIES
Lily Collins (Les Miserables) — podcast
Chloe Sevigny (The Act)
Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock)
Elisabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House)
Kim Dickens (Deadwood: The Movie)
Robin Weigert (Deadwood: The Movie)
Vanessa Hudgens (Rent: Live) — podcast
Keala Settle (Rent: Live)
LONG SHOTS
KiKi Layne (Native Son)
Sanaa Lathan (Native Son)
Margaret Qualley (Native Son)
Florence Pugh (King Lear)
Emily Watson (King Lear)
Connie Nielsen (I Am the Night)
Miranda Richardson (Good Omens)
Clea Duvall (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
Who Is America? (Showtime) — podcast (Sacha Baron Cohen) NEW!
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now (IFC)
MAJOR THREATS
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu) — podcast (Sarah Silverman)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
The Joel McHale Show (Netflx)
POSSIBILITIES
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy Central)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Conan (TBS)
Busy Tonight (E!)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
Talking with Chris Hardwick (AMC)
The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS) — podcast
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Rent: Live (Fox)
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix) NEW!
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix)
Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix) — podcast
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin' (HBO)
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You (Showtime)
Real Time with Bill Maher Anniversary Special (HBO) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma (HBO) — podcast
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix) — podcast
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix) — podcast
Goatface: A Comedy Special (Comedy Central)
Roy Wood, Jr.: No One Loves You (Comedy Central)
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix)
Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist (Comedy Central)
Drew Michael (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (Netflix)
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (HBO)
Ray Romano: Right Here Around the Corner (Netflix)
My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)
James Davis: Live from the Town (Comedy Central)
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence (Comedy Central)
Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I'll Say This (Comedy Central)
Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a Man (Comedy Central)
Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy Central)