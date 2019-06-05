Feinberg Forecast: The Emmys Landscape Heading in to the Start of Nomination Voting
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his charts ahead of the June 10 kickoff.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
This Is Us (NBC)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Pose (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Succession (HBO)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
House of Cards (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
The Sinner (USA)
Jack Ryan (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Gentleman Jack (HBO)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
The Chi (Showtime)
Doctor Who (BBC)
The Deuce (HBO)
Billions (Showtime)
The Affair (Showtime)
LONG SHOTS
Hanna (Amazon)
Mr. Mercedes (Audience)
Outlander (Starz)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook)
American Gods (Starz)
Lodge 49 (AMC)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
The Good Place (NBC)
Better Things (FX)
Fleabag (Amazon)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Shameless (Showtime)
Modern Family (ABC)
After Life (Netflix)
Black Monday (Showtime)
Shrill (Hulu)
The Other Two (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Insecure (HBO)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
The Conners (ABC)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
Ramy (Hulu)
Broad City (Comedy Central)
Catastrophe (Amazon)
Superstore (NBC)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Kidding (Showtime)
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
Murphy Brown (CBS)
LONG SHOTS
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Mom (CBS)
Forever (Amazon)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
SMILF (Showtime)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Brockmire (IFC)
Camping (HBO)
Boomerang (BET)
Corporate (Comedy Central)
Vida (Starz)
Now Apocalypse (Starz)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Chernobyl (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
True Detective (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
The Act (Hulu)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
The Hot Zone (National Geographic)
Maniac (Netflix)
Les Miserables (PBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Dirty John (Bravo)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)
I Am the Night (TNT)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Black Earth Rising (Netflix)
The Spanish Princess (Starz)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
LONG SHOTS
Mrs. Wilson (PBS)
Good Omens (Amazon)
Ordeal by Innocence (BBC One)
The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
The ABC Murders (BBC One)
Vanity Fair (Amazon)
The Widow (Amazon)
Valley of the Boom (National Geographic)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
The Romanoffs: End of the Line (Amazon)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Sense8: Together Until The End (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Icebox (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
O.G. (HBO)
Native Son (HBO)
Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate (Acorn)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
Cody Fern (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Dominic West (The Affair)
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes)
LONG SHOTS
Sean Penn (The First)
Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)
Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Damian Lewis (Billions)
Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming) — podcast
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)
POSSIBILITIES
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
Elisabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
Lorraine Toussaint (The Village)
Niecy Nash (Claws)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire) — podcast
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
Ruth Wilson (The Affair)
LONG SHOTS
Toni Collette (Wanderlust)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls) — podcast
Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)
Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)
Natascha McElhone (The First)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Evan Peters (Pose)
Peter Mullan (Ozark)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Mark Hamill (Knightfall) — podcast
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Shea Whigham (Homecoming)
Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael Sheen (The Good Fight)
Greg Kinnear (House of Cards)
Campbell Scott (House of Cards)
Cody Fern (House of Cards)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Joshua Jackson (The Affair)
LONG SHOTS
Tracy Letts (The Sinner)
Joel Kinnaman (Hanna)
Alex Hibbert (The Chi)
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi)
Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)
Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)
Evan Peters (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
MAJOR THREATS
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards)
Carrie Coon (The Sinner)
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
POSSIBILITIES
Frances Conroy (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Kate Mara (Pose)
Diane Lane (House of Cards)
LONG SHOTS
Ellen Page (The Umbrella Academy)
Mary J. Blige (The Umbrella Academy)
Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan)
Maggie Siff (Billions)
Janet McTeer (Sorry for Your Loss)
Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead)
Mireille Enos (Hanna)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Bill Hader (Barry)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
William H. Macy (Shameless)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Idris Elba (Turn Up Charlie) — podcast
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Fred Armisen (Forever)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
LONG SHOTS
Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Rob Delaney (Catastrophe)
Ben Feldman (Superstore)
David Tennant (Camping)
Tequan Richmond (Boomerang)
Matt Ingebretson (Corporate)
Jake Weisman (Corporate)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
MAJOR THREATS
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
POSSIBILITIES
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
America Ferrara (Superstore)
LONG SHOTS
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Maya Rudolph (Forever)
Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF) — podcast
Abbi Jacobson (Broad City)
Ilana Glazer (Broad City)
Jennifer Garner (Camping)
Helene York (The Other Two)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Matt Walsh (Veep) — podcast
Timothy Simons (Veep)
MAJOR THREATS
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)
Stephen Root (Barry)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) — podcast
Ed Asner (Dead to Me)
James Marsden (Dead to Me)
POSSIBILITIES
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Reid Scott (Veep)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
LONG SHOTS
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Frank Langella (Kidding)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
Martin Sheen (Grace and Frankie)
Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
Case Walker (The Other Two)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag) — podcast
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
MAJOR THREATS
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two)
POSSIBILITIES
Elizabeth Ashley (Russian Doll)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
LONG SHOTS
Tyne Daly (Murphy Brown)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Catherine Keener (Kidding)
Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Lolly Adefope (Shrill)
Kia Stevens (GLOW)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) — podcast
Mahershala Ali (True Detective) — podcast
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) — podcast
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Brexit) — podcast
Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
Ian McShane (Deadwood: The Movie)
Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood: The Movie)
Jamie Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Peter Dinklage (My Dinner with Herve)
Dominic West (Les Miserables)
Anthony Hopkins (King Lear)
Eric Bana (Dirty John)
POSSIBILITIES
Jonah Hill (Maniac)
Chris Pine (I Am the Night) — podcast
Jeffrey Wright (O.G.)
John Malkovich (The ABC Murders)
Andre Holland (Castle Rock)
Ashton Sanders (Native Son)
Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
Bill Nighy (Ordeal by Innocence)
Alexander Skarsgard (The Little Dummer Girl) — podcast
Michael Shannon (The Little Drummer Girl) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
David Tennant (Good Omens)
Michael Sheen (Good Omens)
Aaron Eckhart (The Romanoffs: The Violet Hour)
Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Jordan Fisher (Rent: Live)
Brennin Hunt (Rent: Live)
Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House)
Anthony Gonzalez (Icebox)
Iain Glen (Mrs. Wilson)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Joey King (The Act)
Emma Stone (Maniac) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Julianna Margulies (The Hot Zone)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Wanda Sykes (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Wilson)
POSSIBILITIES
Molly Parker (Deadwood: The Movie)
Paula Malcomson (Deadwood: The Movie)
Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess)
Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House)
Kate Beckinsale (The Widow) — podcast
Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock)
LONG SHOTS
Olivia Cooke (Vanity Fair)
Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl)
India Eisley (I Am the Night)
Michaela Coel (Black Earth Rising)
Kathryn Hahn (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Christina Hendricks (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
Isabelle Huppert (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Kyle Chandler (Catch-22)
Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon)
Stephen Dorff (True Detective)
MAJOR THREATS
George Clooney (Catch-22) — podcast
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
David Oyelowo (Les Miserables) — podcast
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora)
Justin Theroux (Maniac)
Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Rent: Live)
Calum Worthy (The Act)
Anthony Anderson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Will Ferrell (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Ike Barinhotz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
POSSIBILITIES
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Blair Underwood (When They See Us)
Jovan Adepo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock)
John Hawkes (Deadwood: The Movie)
Gerald McRaney (Deadwood: The Movie)
Gabriel Byrne (Maniac)
Topher Grace (The Hot Zone)
Noah Emmerich (The Hot Zone)
LONG SHOTS
Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)
Jon Hamm (Good Omens)
Michael McKean (Good Omens)
Timothy Hutton (The Haunting of Hill House)
Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House)
Jim Broadbent (King Lear)
Jim Carter (King Lear)
Matthew Goode (Ordeal by Innocence)
Jamie Dornan (My Dinner with Herve)
Jack Huston (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose)
Nick Robinson (Native Son)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Sally Field (Maniac) — podcast
Carmen Ejogo (True Detective)
Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects)
MAJOR THREATS
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Kerry Washington (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Emma Thompson (King Lear)
Julia Garner (Dirty John)
Anna Gunn (Deadwood: The Movie)
Marla Gibbs (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
POSSIBILITIES
Lily Collins (Les Miserables) — podcast
Chloe Sevigny (The Act)
Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock)
Kim Dickens (Deadwood: The Movie)
Robin Weigert (Deadwood: The Movie)
Vanessa Hudgens (Rent: Live) — podcast
Keala Settle (Rent: Live)
Elisabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House)
LONG SHOTS
KiKi Layne (Native Son)
Sanaa Lathan (Native Son)
Margaret Qualley (Native Son)
Florence Pugh (King Lear)
Emily Watson (King Lear)
Connie Nielsen (I Am the Night)
Miranda Richardson (Good Omens)
Clea Duvall (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
Who Is America? (Showtime) — podcast (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now (IFC)
MAJOR THREATS
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu) — podcast (Sarah Silverman)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
The Joel McHale Show (Netflix)
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy Central)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Conan (TBS)
Busy Tonight (E!)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
Talking with Chris Hardwick (AMC)
The Rundown with Robin Thede (BET)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS) — podcast
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix)
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix)
Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix) — podcast
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin' (HBO)
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You (Showtime)
Real Time with Bill Maher Anniversary Special (HBO) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma (HBO) — podcast
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix) — podcast
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix) — podcast
Goatface: A Comedy Special (Comedy Central)
Roy Wood, Jr.: No One Loves You (Comedy Central)
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix)
Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist (Comedy Central)
Drew Michael (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (Netflix)
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (HBO)
Ray Romano: Right Here Around the Corner (Netflix)
My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)
James Davis: Live from the Town (Comedy Central)
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence (Comedy Central)
Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I'll Say This (Comedy Central)
Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a Man (Comedy Central)
Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy Central)