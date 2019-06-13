Feinberg Forecast: The Lay of the Land As Emmys Nomination Voting Gets Underway

11:34 AM 6/13/2019

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his charts following the June 10 kickoff.

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

This forecast reflects how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if nomination voting ended today. These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).