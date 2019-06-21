Feinberg Forecast: Updated Picks As Emmy Nominations Voting Heads Into Homestretch

FRONTRUNNERS

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS) — podcast

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix)

MAJOR THREATS

Full Frontal Presents: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (TBS)

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)

Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (CBS)

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix)

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix) — podcast

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix) — podcast

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desde Puerto Rico (NBC)

Conan Without Borders: Japan (TBS)

Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones (BET)

2 Dope Queens: Fashion (HBO)

POSSIBILITIES

Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special! (The CW)

Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin' (HBO)

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You (Showtime)

Dad Chaniels (Amazon)

Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (PBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher Anniversary Special (HBO) — podcast

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix) — podcast

Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (Comedy Central)

Goatface: A Comedy Special (Comedy Central)

Roy Wood, Jr.: No One Loves You (Comedy Central)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix)

LONG SHOTS

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (Netflix)

Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist (Comedy Central)

Drew Michael (HBO)

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (HBO)

Ray Romano: Right Here Around the Corner (Netflix)

My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)

James Davis: Live from the Town (Comedy Central)

Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence (Comedy Central)

Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I'll Say This (Comedy Central)

Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a Man (Comedy Central)

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy Central)

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons (Netflix)