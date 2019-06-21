Feinberg Forecast: Updated Picks As Emmy Nominations Voting Heads Into Homestretch

7:33 PM 6/21/2019

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist weighs in ahead of the June 24, 10pm PST close of voting.

'Who Is America?'
'Who Is America?'
Showtime/YouTube

This forecast reflects how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if nomination voting ended today. These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).