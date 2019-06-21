Feinberg Forecast: Updated Picks As Emmy Nominations Voting Heads Into Homestretch
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist weighs in ahead of the June 24, 10pm PST close of voting.
This forecast reflects how THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if nomination voting ended today. These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
This Is Us (NBC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Succession (HBO)
Homecoming (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Pose (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
House of Cards (Netflix)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
POSSIBILITIES
Gentleman Jack (HBO)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
The Sinner (USA)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
The Deuce (HBO)
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
LONG SHOTS
Doctor Who (BBC)
Billions (Showtime)
The Affair (Showtime)
Mr. Mercedes (Audience)
Outlander (Starz)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook)
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
Fleabag (Amazon)
MAJOR THREATS
Russian Doll (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Better Things (FX)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Shameless (Showtime)
Modern Family (ABC)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Insecure (HBO)
After Life (Netflix)
Black Monday (Showtime)
Shrill (Hulu)
The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Arrested Development (Netflix)
The Conners (ABC)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
Ramy (Hulu)
LONG SHOTS
Broad City (Comedy Central)
Catastrophe (Amazon)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Kidding (Showtime)
Mom (CBS)
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Superstore (NBC)
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
Murphy Brown (CBS)
Forever (Amazon)
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
When They See Us (Netflix)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
True Detective (HBO)
The Act (Hulu)
Catch-22 (Hulu)
The Hot Zone (National Geographic)
Maniac (Netflix)
Les Miserables (PBS)
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)
Dirty John (Bravo)
POSSIBILITIES
I Am the Night (TNT)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Black Earth Rising (Netflix)
The Spanish Princess (Starz)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
Mrs. Wilson (PBS)
Good Omens (Amazon)
Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence (BBC One)
The Miniaturist (Masterpiece) (PBS)
LONG SHOTS
The Red Line (CBS)
The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
Vanity Fair (Amazon)
The Widow (Amazon)
Valley of the Boom (National Geographic)
What/If (Netflix)
Sacred Lies (Facebook)
Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)
The Bobby Brown Story (BET)
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
The Romanoffs: End of the Line (Amazon)
The Romanoffs: The Violet Hour (Amazon)
Icebox (HBO)
O.G. (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Native Son (HBO)
Love You to Death (Lifetime)
Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (Lifetime)
Agatha Raisin and the Curious Curate (Acorn)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Brian Cox (Succession)
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
POSSIBILITIES
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)
LONG SHOTS
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
J.K. Simmons (Counterpart)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Cody Fern (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes)
Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Roberts (Homecoming) — podcast
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
POSSIBILITIES
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Elisabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
LONG SHOTS
Lorraine Toussaint (The Village)
Toni Collette (Wanderlust)
Taraji P. Henson (Empire) — podcast
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
Ruth Wilson (The Affair)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming)
Peter Mullan (Ozark)
MAJOR THREATS
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Shea Whigham (Homecoming)
Evan Peters (Pose)
POSSIBILITIES
Mark Hamill (Knightfall) — podcast
Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Michael Sheen (The Good Fight)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
LONG SHOTS
Greg Kinnear (House of Cards)
Campbell Scott (House of Cards)
Cody Fern (House of Cards)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Joshua Jackson (The Affair)
Tracy Letts (The Sinner)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
MAJOR THREATS
Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Carrie Coon (The Sinner)
Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards)
POSSIBILITIES
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
LONG SHOTS
Diane Lane (House of Cards)
Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan)
Maggie Siff (Billions)
Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes)
Janet McTeer (Sorry for Your Loss)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Bill Hader (Barry)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
MAJOR THREATS
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) — podcast
William H. Macy (Shameless)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Idris Elba (Turn Up Charlie) — podcast
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
LONG SHOTS
Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)
Fred Armisen (Forever)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
Rob Delaney (Catastrophe)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
Emmy Rossum (Shameless)
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
LONG SHOTS
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Sutton Foster (Younger)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
America Ferrara (Superstore)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Tracey Ullmann (Tracey Ullmann's Show)
Maya Rudolph (Forever)
Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Matt Walsh (Veep) — podcast
Timothy Simons (Veep)
MAJOR THREATS
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Ed Asner (Dead to Me)
James Marsden (Dead to Me)
POSSIBILITIES
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) — podcast
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
LONG SHOTS
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Frank Langella (Kidding)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
Case Walker (The Other Two)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag) — podcast
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
MAJOR THREATS
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
POSSIBILITIES
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two)
Elizabeth Ashley (Russian Doll)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)
LONG SHOTS
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tyne Daly (Murphy Brown)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Catherine Keener (Kidding)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Kia Stevens (GLOW)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) — podcast
Mahershala Ali (True Detective) — podcast
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) — podcast
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Ian McShane (Deadwood: The Movie)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Brexit) — podcast
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Anthony Hopkins (King Lear)
Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood: The Movie)
Jamie Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
POSSIBILITIES
Peter Dinklage (My Dinner with Herve)
Eric Bana (Dirty John)
Dominic West (Les Miserables)
Jonah Hill (Maniac)
Chris Pine (I Am the Night) — podcast
Jeffrey Wright (O.G.)
John Malkovich (The ABC Murders)
Ashton Sanders (Native Son)
LONG SHOTS
Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House)
Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
Anthony Gonzalez (Icebox)
Andre Holland (Castle Rock)
Iain Glen (Mrs. Wilson)
Bill Nighy (Ordeal by Innocence)
Aaron Eckhart (The Romanoffs: The Violet Hour)
Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Emma Stone (Maniac) — podcast
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Julianna Margulies (The Hot Zone)
Wanda Sykes (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Wilson)
POSSIBILITIES
Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House)
Molly Parker (Deadwood: The Movie)
Paula Malcomson (Deadwood: The Movie)
Florence Pugh (The Little Drummer Girl)
Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess)
Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock)
LONG SHOTS
Kate Beckinsale (The Widow) — podcast
Olivia Cooke (Vanity Fair)
India Eisley (I Am the Night)
Michaela Coel (Black Earth Rising)
Kathryn Hahn (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Christina Hendricks (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
Isabelle Huppert (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose) — podcast
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon)
Stephen Dorff (True Detective)
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
MAJOR THREATS
Kyle Chandler (Catch-22)
George Clooney (Catch-22) — podcast
Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
David Oyelowo (Les Miserables) — podcast
Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora)
Justin Theroux (Maniac)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Rent: Live)
Calum Worthy (The Act)
POSSIBILITIES
Anthony Anderson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Will Ferrell (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Ike Barinhotz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Blair Underwood (When They See Us)
Jovan Adepo (When They See Us)
LONG SHOTS
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Jack Huston (The Romanoffs: House of Special Purpose)
Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock)
John Hawkes (Deadwood: The Movie)
Gerald McRaney (Deadwood: The Movie)
Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Carmen Ejogo (True Detective)
Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects)
MAJOR THREATS
Sally Field (Maniac) — podcast
Emma Thompson (King Lear)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Marla Gibbs (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
Kerry Washington (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
POSSIBILITIES
Julia Garner (Dirty John)
Anna Gunn (Deadwood: The Movie)
Kim Dickens (Deadwood: The Movie)
Robin Weigert (Deadwood: The Movie)
Lily Collins (Les Miserables) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Vanessa Hudgens (Rent: Live) — podcast
Connie Nielsen (I Am the Night)
Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock)
Elisabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House)
Clea Duvall (The Romanoffs: End of the Line)
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
Who Is America? (Showtime) — podcast (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
MAJOR THREATS
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu) — podcast (Sarah Silverman)
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
The Joel McHale Show (Netflix)
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy Central)
The Degenerates (Netflix)
Random Acts of Flyness (HBO)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
CONAN (TBS)
Busy Tonight (E!)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
Last Call with Carson Daly (NBC)
Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix)
Talking with Chris Hardwick (AMC)
Redacted Tonight (RT)
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS) — podcast
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Full Frontal Presents: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (TBS)
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix)
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)
Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration (CBS)
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Netflix)
Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour (Netflix)
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix) — podcast
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Desde Puerto Rico (NBC)
Conan Without Borders: Japan (TBS)
Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones (BET)
2 Dope Queens: Fashion (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special! (The CW)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin' (HBO)
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You (Showtime)
Dad Chaniels (Amazon)
Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (PBS)
Real Time with Bill Maher Anniversary Special (HBO) — podcast
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix) — podcast
Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (Comedy Central)
Goatface: A Comedy Special (Comedy Central)
Roy Wood, Jr.: No One Loves You (Comedy Central)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (Netflix)
Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist (Comedy Central)
Drew Michael (HBO)
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (HBO)
Ray Romano: Right Here Around the Corner (Netflix)
My Dad Wrote a Porno (HBO)
James Davis: Live from the Town (Comedy Central)
Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence (Comedy Central)
Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I'll Say This (Comedy Central)
Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a Man (Comedy Central)
Ron Funches: Giggle Fit (Comedy Central)
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons (Netflix)
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' (ABC)
Rent: Live (Fox)
The Oscars (ABC)
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
MAJOR THREATS
The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Starring Maroon 5 (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma (HBO) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
New York Philharmonic New Year's Eve with Renee Fleming (Live from Lincoln Center) (PBS)
WrestleMania 35 (WWE Network)
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
Quincy (Netflix) — podcast (Quincy Jones, Al Hicks & Rashida Jones)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Betty White: First Lady of Television (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Fyre Fraud (Hulu)
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO)
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO)
Jane Fonda in Five Acts (HBO) — podcast (Jane Fonda)
American Dream/American Knightmare (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
The Rape of Recy Taylor (Starz)
9/11 (Days That Shaped America) (History)
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (HBO)
Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence (Lifetime)
The King (Independent Lens) (PBS)
Presidents at War (History)
LONG SHOTS
Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (Biography) (A&E)
Love, Gilda (CNN)
The Circus (American Experience) (PBS)
I Am Richard Pryor (Paramount Network)
Waterschool (Netflix)
Avenging Evil (National Geographic)
Dirty John: The Dirty Truth (Oxygen)
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Our Planet (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
The Staircase (Netflix)
Dogs (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Making a Murderer Part 2 (Netflix)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
Lorena (Amazon)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)
The 2000s (CNN)
The Innocent Man (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
The Clinton Affair (A&E)
America to Me (Starz)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Tricky Dick (CNN)
LONG SHOTS
The Case Against Adnan Syed (HBO)
The Trump Dynasty (Biography) (A&E)
Black Love (OWN)
The Last Defense (ABC)
Punk (Epix)
Murder Mountain (Netflix)
Best Informational Series or Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
MAJOR THREATS
Vice (HBO)
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic) — podcast (Neil deGrasse Tyson)
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama (OWN) — podcast (Oprah Winfrey)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Jay Leno's Garage (CNBC) — podcast (Jay Leno)
POSSIBILITIES
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)
Cultureshock: Chris Rock's Bring the Pain (A&E)
The Redemption Project with Van Jones (CNN)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN)
Trigger Warning With Killer Mike (Netflix)
7 Days Out (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Pod Save America (HBO)
Brene Brown: The Call to Courage (Netflix)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
In Search Of (History)
This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy (Amazon)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Cold Justice (Oxygen)