Feinberg Forecast: Final Projections for 2019's Emmy Nominations
The Hollywood Reporter's expert offers his best guesses for 23 categories.
These projections are formulated by THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Best Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Game of Thrones (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Succession (HBO)
Homecoming (Amazon)
ALTERNATE
Pose (FX)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Bodyguard (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Jack Ryan (Amazon)
-
Best Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
GLOW (Netflix)
Fleabag (Amazon)
ALTERNATE
Russian Doll (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Dead to Me (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Good Place (NBC)
-
Best Limited Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
When They See Us (Netflix)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
ALTERNATE
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
True Detective (HBO)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Act (Hulu)
-
Best Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
ALTERNATE
O.G. (HBO)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
The Romanoffs: End of the Line (Amazon)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Icebox (HBO)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
ALTERNATE
Brian Cox (Succession)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Roberts (Homecoming) — podcast
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
ALTERNATE
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming)
ALTERNATE
Peter Mullan (Ozark)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Evan Peters (Pose)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
ALTERNATE
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Carrie Coon (The Sinner)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Bill Hader (Barry)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
ALTERNATE
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Timothy Simons (Veep)
ALTERNATE
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Stephen Root (Barry)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
ALTERNATE
Olivia Colman (Fleabag) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) — podcast
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Mahershala Ali (True Detective) — podcast
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) — podcast
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
ALTERNATE
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Benedict Cumberbatch (Brexit: The Uncivil War) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Emma Stone (Maniac) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Julianna Margulies (The Hot Zone)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon)
Stephen Dorff (True Detective)
Chris Messina (Sharp Objects)
Kyle Chandler (Catch-22)
ALTERNATE
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
George Clooney (Catch-22) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Carmen Ejogo (True Detective)
Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects)
Sally Field (Maniac) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Emma Thompson (King Lear)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Vanessa Hudgens (Rent: Live) — podcast
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
Who Is America? (Showtime) — podcast (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
ALTERNATE
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu) — podcast (Sarah Silverman)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
This Is Not Happening (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
ALTERNATE
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS) — podcast
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix)
ALTERNATE
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Full Frontal Presents: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (TBS)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' (ABC)
Rent: Live (Fox)
The Oscars (ABC)
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
ALTERNATE
The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Starring Maroon 5 (CBS)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
WrestleMania 35 (WWE Network)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
Quincy (Netflix) — podcast (Quincy Jones, Al Hicks & Rashida Jones)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Betty White: First Lady of Television (PBS)
ALTERNATE
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
The Rape of Recy Taylor (Starz)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Our Planet (Netflix)
American Masters (PBS)
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
The Staircase (Netflix)
Dogs (Netflix)
ALTERNATE
Making a Murderer Part 2 (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Lorena (Amazon)
-
Best Informational Series or Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
ALTERNATE
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic) — podcast (Neil deGrasse Tyson)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)