Feinberg Forecast: Final Projections for 2019's Emmy Nominations

6:15 AM 7/11/2019

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's expert offers his best guesses for 23 categories.

'Barry'
Aaron Epstein/HBO

These projections are formulated by THR's awards columnist Scott Feinberg using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).