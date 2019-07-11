Feinberg Forecast: Final Projections for 2019's Emmy Nominations

PROJECTED NOMINEES

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Quincy (Netflix) — podcast (Quincy Jones, Al Hicks & Rashida Jones)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)

Minding the Gap (Hulu)

Betty White: First Lady of Television (PBS)

ALTERNATE

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

POTENTIAL SURPRISE

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO)

SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA

The Rape of Recy Taylor (Starz)