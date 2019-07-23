Feinberg Forecast: First Read of the Post-Nominations Emmy Landscape

9:48 AM 7/23/2019

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards expert expects 'Game of Thrones' to go out on top, a dead-heat between 'Mrs. Maisel' and 'Veep' and Netflix to score its first series win with 'When They See Us.'

Tony Hale and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Veep'
