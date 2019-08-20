Feinberg Forecast: Mid-Voting Checkup on the Emmys Race
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg updates his assessment of 28 categories.
This forecast reflects how The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg believes the Emmy standings would look if voting ended today. These projections are formulated using a combination of personal impressions, historical considerations (how shows with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the TV Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including voters, content creators, awards strategists and fellow members of the press).
-
Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Pose (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
-
Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
The Good Place (NBC)
-
Limited Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
When They See Us (Netflix)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
-
Television Movie
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Herve (HBO)
-
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
-
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
-
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Bill Hader (Barry)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
-
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) — podcast
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
-
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) — podcast
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) — podcast
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) — podcast
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective) — podcast
-
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
-
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
-
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) — podcast
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
-
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Tony Hale (Veep)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
-
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag) — podcast
-
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Paul Dano (Escape At Dannemora) — podcast
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
-
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) — podcast
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
-
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone) — podcast
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)
-
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) — podcast
-
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
-
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
-
Variety Talk Show
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
-
Variety Sketch Series
-
Reality Competition Program
PROJECTED STANDINGS
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul Charles)
The Voice (NBC)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons' (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear)
Rent: Live (Fox)
The Oscars (ABC)
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Leaving Neverland (HBO)
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Love, Gilda (CNN)
Minding the Gap (Hulu)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Our Planet (Netflix)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
-
Best Informational Series or Special
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)