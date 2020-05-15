Feinberg Forecast: The First Read of the 2020 Primetime Emmys Race
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his initial assessment of 23 categories.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Succession (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
MAJOR THREATS
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Homeland (Showtime)
The Outsider (HBO)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Hunters (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
Luther (BBC America)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Euphoria (HBO)
Homecoming (Amazon)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Billions (Showtime)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
LONG SHOTS
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
You (Netflix)
The New Pope (HBO)
Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
The Deuce (HBO)
Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Legion (FX)
Outlander (Starz)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Space Force (Netflix)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Better Things (FX)
The Politician (Netflix)
Ramy (Hulu)
Black-ish (ABC)
Dave (FX)
Run (HBO)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Modern Family (ABC)
Sex Education (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Baskets (FX)
Little America (Apple TV+)
GLOW (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
The Great (Hulu)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Upload (Amazon)
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Love Life (HBO Max)
LONG SHOTS
Modern Love (Amazon)
High Fidelity (Apple TV+)
After Life (Netflix)
One Day at a Time (Pop)
Shrill (Hulu)
Will and Grace (NBC)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
Shameless (Showtime)
The Last O.G. (TBS)
The Conners (ABC)
Avenue 5 (HBO)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Watchmen (HBO)
I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Hollywood (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Catherine the Great (Hulu)
The Spy (Netflix)
The Eddy (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Devs (FX on Hulu)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
Years and Years (HBO)
Quiz (AMC)
Belgravia (Epix)
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
Our Boys (HBO)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
LONG SHOTS
ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
Too Old to Die Young (Amazon)
Barkskins (NatGeo)
The Terror (AMC)
The Pale Horse (Amazon)
Self Made (Netflix)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
Briarpatch (USA)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
American Son (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
Troop Zero (Amazon)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
Togo (Disney+)
POSSIBILITIES
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)
LONG SHOTS
A Christmas Carol (FX)
Noelle (Disney+)
Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)
Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
POSSIBILITIES
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Penn Badgeley (You)
John Malkovich (The New Pope)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Dominic West (The Affair)
Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)
LONG SHOTS
James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
Damian Lewis (Billions)
Paul Giamatti (Billions)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Ben Kingsley (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind)
Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon)
Nicholas Pinnock (For Life)
Michael Sheen (Prodigal Son)
Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer)
Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
MAJOR THREATS
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Janelle Monae (Homecoming)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Kirsten Dunset (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
POSSIBILITIES
Ruth Wilson (Luther)
Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)
Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Edie Falco (Tommy)
Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Maura Tierney (The Affair)
Rebecca Hall (Tales from the Loop)
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
LONG SHOTS
Brooklynn Prince (Home Before Dark)
Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
Elizabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
Christina Hendricks (Good Girls)
Gina Torres (Pearson)
Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
Ellen Page (Tales of the City)
Rose Salazar (Undone)
Molly Parker (Lost in Space)
Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row)
Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
MAJOR THREATS
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
POSSIBILITIES
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Chris Cooper (Homecoming)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
Jude Law (The New Pope)
Ben Daniels (The Crown)
Chris Messina (The Sinner)
LONG SHOTS
Michael Cerveris (Mindhunter)
J.K. Simmons (Veronica Mars)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)
Jimmi Simpson (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan)
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
Saul Rubinek (Hunters)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials) — podcast
James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)
Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
Corey Stoll (Billions)
Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
MAJOR THREATS
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
POSSIBILITIES
Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
Holly Hunter (Succession)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
Maggie Siff (Billions)
LONG SHOTS
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Sandra Bernhard (Pose)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials)
Hong Chau (Homecoming)
Anna Paquin (The Affair)
Noomi Rapace (Jack Ryan)
Liza Weil (How to Get Away with Murder)
Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Dave Burd (Dave)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
POSSIBILITIES
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
Martin Freedman (Breeders)
Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)
LONG SHOTS
Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony)
Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
Paul Reiser (Mad About You)
Ben Feldman (Superstore)
Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Merritt Wever (Run)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
MAJOR THREATS
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Helen Hunt (Mad About You)
Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
LONG SHOTS
Anna Faris (Mom)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
America Ferrera (Superstore)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon)
Patricia Heaton (Carol's Second Act)
Kat Dennings (Dollface)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
MAJOR THREATS
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
John Malkovich (Space Force)
Ben Schwartz (Space Force)
Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Mark Proskch (What We Do in the Shadows)
Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
POSSIBILITIES
Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
GaTa (Dave)
Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
LONG SHOTS
Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Josh Gad (Avenue 5)
Zach Woods (Avenue 5)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time)
Jake Lacy (High Fidelity)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
MAJOR THREATS
Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
POSSIBILITIES
Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Archie Panjabi (Run)
Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Jessica Lange (The Politician)
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
LONG SHOTS
Zoey Deutch (The Politician) — podcast
Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
Tina Fey (Modern Love)
Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Aaron Paul (El Camino)
Chris Evans (Defending Jacob)
MAJOR THREATS
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
Andre Holland (The Eddy)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Nick Offerman (Devs)
David Corensweet (Hollywood)
POSSIBILITIES
Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
David Thewlis (Barkskins)
LONG SHOTS
Guy Pearce (A Christmas Carol)
Steven Pasquale (American Son)
Jason Segel (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Miles Teller (Too Old to Die Young) — podcast
Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
Woody Harrelson (Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
MAJOR THREATS
Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
Daisy Edgar-Joens (Normal People)
Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
POSSIBILITIES
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock)
Kerry Washington (American Son)
Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
Sian Clifford (Quiz)
Miley Cyrus (Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too)
Tamsin Greig (Belgravia)
Harriet Walter (Belgravia)
LONG SHOTS
Ginnifer Goodwin (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)
Anna Kendrick (Noelle)
Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Four Weddings and a Funeral)
Mckenna Grace (Troop Zero)
Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades)
Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House)
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
Auli'l Cravalho (Little Mermaid Live!)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Michael Sheen (Quiz)
John Slattery (Mrs. America)
Ray Romano (Bad Education)
Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
J.K. Simmons (Defending Jacob)
Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
POSSIBILITIES
Jake Picking (Hollywood)
Tom Wilkinson (Belgravia)
Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Tim Robbins (Castle Rock)
Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
Blair Underwood (Self Made)
LONG SHOTS
Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
Cody Fern (American Horror Story: 1984)
Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)
Andy Serkis (A Christmas Carol)
Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
John Stamos (Little Mermaid Live!)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
MAJOR THREATS
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
Laura Harrier (Hollywood)
Cherry Jones (Defending Jacob)
Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
POSSIBILITIES
Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Sally Field (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Shirley MacLaine (Noelle)
Hong Chau (Watchmen)
Carmen Ejogo (Self Made)
LONG SHOTS
Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
Alison Pill (Devs)
Marcia Gay Harden (Barkskins)
Alice Eve (Belgravia)
Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: 1984)
Emma Roberts (American Horror Story: 1984)
Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story: 1984)
Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
The Degenerates (Netflix)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
LONG SHOTS
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Full Frontal Presents: Christmas On I.C.E. (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)
MAJOR THREATS
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS)
Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — (Jerrod Carmichael)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
Lil Rel Howrey: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (HBO)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon)
Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon)
Mike E. Winfield: Stepman (Amazon)
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon)
#IMomSoHard Live (Amazon)
Sam Morril: I Got This (YouTube)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
The Oscars (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
MAJOR THREATS
Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
POSSIBILITIES
A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)
LONG SHOTS
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Hillary (Hulu)
McMillions (HBO)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
Home (Apple TV+)
The Last Narc (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
Shangri-La (Showtime)
Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
The Family (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Trial By Media (Netflix)
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
Free Meek (Amazon)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
Dirty Money (Netflix)
Regular Heroes (Amazon)
The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Becoming (Netflix)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
MAJOR THREATS
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon (Epix)
A Secret Love (Netflix)
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
The Apollo (HBO)
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Elephant (Disney+)
LONG SHOTS
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
Halston (CNN)
Very Ralph (HBO)
Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Cave (NatGeo)
For Sama (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
POSSIBILITIES
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)