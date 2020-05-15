Feinberg Forecast: The First Read of the 2020 Primetime Emmys Race

5:00 AM 5/15/2020

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his initial assessment of 23 categories.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on 'The Morning Show'
Courtesty of Apple TV+

These projections reflect THR awards columnist Scott Feinberg's personal impressions, as well as historical considerations, precursor awards and consultations with industry insiders. They will be updated regularly to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.

  • Best Drama Series

    'Succession'
    Courtesy of HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Succession (HBO)
    Ozark (Netflix)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Westworld (HBO)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
    Homeland (Showtime)
    The Outsider (HBO)
    Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Pose (FX)
    Stranger Things (Netflix)
    Black Mirror (Netflix)
    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    The Mandalorian (Disney+)
    Hunters (Amazon)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Luther (BBC America)
    Mr. Robot (USA)
    Euphoria (HBO)
    Homecoming (Amazon)
    On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
    Ray Donovan (Showtime)
    Mindhunter (Netflix)
    Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    Billions (Showtime)
    The Good Doctor (ABC)

    LONG SHOTS

    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    You (Netflix)
    The New Pope (HBO)
    Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
    How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
    The Deuce (HBO)
    Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
    Legion (FX)
    Outlander (Starz)
    13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
    Home Before Dark (Apple TV+)

  • Best Comedy Series

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Schitt's Creek (Pop)
    Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
    Dead to Me (Netflix)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Space Force (Netflix)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    Silicon Valley (HBO)
    Better Things (FX)
    The Politician (Netflix)
    Ramy (Hulu)
    Black-ish (ABC)
    Dave (FX)
    Run (HBO)
    Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
    Modern Family (ABC)
    Sex Education (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Baskets (FX)
    Little America (Apple TV+)
    GLOW (Netflix)
    Insecure (HBO)
    Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
    The Great (Hulu)
    Dickinson (Apple TV+)
    Upload (Amazon)
    Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
    Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
    Love Life (HBO Max)

    LONG SHOTS

    Modern Love (Amazon)
    High Fidelity (Apple TV+)
    After Life (Netflix)
    One Day at a Time (Pop)
    Shrill (Hulu)
    Will and Grace (NBC)
    The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
    Shameless (Showtime)
    The Last O.G. (TBS)
    The Conners (ABC)
    Avenue 5 (HBO)

  • Best Limited Series

    'Unbelievable'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
    Watchmen (HBO)
    I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
    The Plot Against America (HBO)
    Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Hollywood (Netflix)
    Unorthodox (Netflix)
    Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
    Normal People (Hulu)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Catherine the Great (Hulu)
    The Spy (Netflix)
    The Eddy (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Devs (FX on Hulu)
    Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
    Years and Years (HBO)
    Quiz (AMC)
    Belgravia (Epix)
    American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
    Our Boys (HBO)
    Castle Rock (Hulu)

    LONG SHOTS

    ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
    Too Old to Die Young (Amazon)
    Barkskins (NatGeo)
    The Terror (AMC)
    The Pale Horse (Amazon)
    Self Made (Netflix)
    Miracle Workers (TBS)
    Briarpatch (USA)

  • Best Television Movie

    'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'
    Ben Rothstein/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    Bad Education (HBO)
    Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
    The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
    American Son (Netflix)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
    Troop Zero (Amazon)
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
    Togo (Disney+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
    Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
    Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
    Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)

    LONG SHOTS

    A Christmas Carol (FX)
    Noelle (Disney+)
    Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)
    Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Jason Bateman on 'Ozark'
    Jessica Miglio/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
    Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
    Aaron Paul (Westworld)
    Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
    Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
    Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
    Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
    Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
    Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
    Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
    Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
    Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
    John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
    Penn Badgeley (You)
    John Malkovich (The New Pope)
    Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
    Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
    Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
    Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
    Dominic West (The Affair)
    Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
    Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)

    LONG SHOTS

    James Franco (The Deuce) — podcast
    Damian Lewis (Billions)
    Paul Giamatti (Billions)
    Dan Stevens (Legion)
    Sam Heughan (Outlander)
    Ben Kingsley (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
    Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind)
    Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon)
    Nicholas Pinnock (For Life)
    Michael Sheen (Prodigal Son)
    Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer)
    Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) — podcast
    Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Laura Linney on 'Ozark'
    Steve Dietl/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
    Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
    Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
    Janelle Monae (Homecoming)
    Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
    Zendaya (Euphoria)
    Kirsten Dunset (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
    Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ruth Wilson (Luther)
    Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)
    Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
    Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
    Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
    Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    Edie Falco (Tommy)
    Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)
    Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
    Maura Tierney (The Affair)
    Rebecca Hall (Tales from the Loop)
    Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)

    LONG SHOTS

    Brooklynn Prince (Home Before Dark)
    Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
    Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
    Elizabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
    Christina Hendricks (Good Girls)
    Gina Torres (Pearson)
    Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
    Ellen Page (Tales of the City)
    Rose Salazar (Undone)
    Molly Parker (Lost in Space)
    Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row)
    Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Jonathan Banks on 'Better Call Saul'
    Courtesy of Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
    Ed Harris (Westworld)

    MAJOR THREATS

    David Harbour (Stranger Things)
    Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
    Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
    Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
    Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
    Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Nicholas Braun (Succession)
    Alan Ruck (Succession)
    Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
    Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
    Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
    Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
    Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
    BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
    Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
    Chris Cooper (Homecoming)
    Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
    Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
    Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
    Jude Law (The New Pope)
    Ben Daniels (The Crown)
    Chris Messina (The Sinner)

    LONG SHOTS

    Michael Cerveris (Mindhunter)
    J.K. Simmons (Veronica Mars)
    Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
    Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)
    Jimmi Simpson (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
    Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
    Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan)
    Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
    Saul Rubinek (Hunters)
    Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials) — podcast
    James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)
    Asia Kate Dillon (Billions)
    Corey Stoll (Billions)
    Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Julia Garner on 'Ozark'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
    Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
    Thandie Newton (Westworld)
    Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Janet McTeer (Ozark)
    Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
    Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
    Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
    Tessa Thompson (Westworld)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
    Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
    Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
    Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
    Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
    Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
    Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
    Holly Hunter (Succession)
    J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
    Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
    Maggie Siff (Billions)

    LONG SHOTS

    Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
    Indya Moore (Pose)
    Dominique Jackson (Pose)
    Sandra Bernhard (Pose)
    Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
    Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
    Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials)
    Hong Chau (Homecoming)
    Anna Paquin (The Affair)
    Noomi Rapace (Jack Ryan)
    Liza Weil (How to Get Away with Murder)
    Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1)

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Eugene Levy on 'Schitt's Creek'
    Courtesy of PopTV

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
    Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
    Dave Burd (Dave)
    Ben Platt (The Politician)
    Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
    Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

    POSSIBILITIES

    William H. Macy (Shameless)
    Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
    Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
    Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
    John Goodman (The Conners)
    Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
    Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
    Martin Freedman (Breeders)
    Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)

    LONG SHOTS

    Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony)
    Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
    Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
    Jim Carrey (Kidding)
    Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
    Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
    Paul Reiser (Mad About You)
    Ben Feldman (Superstore)
    Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Rachel Brosnahan on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Philippe Antonello/Amazon

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
    Merritt Wever (Run)
    Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
    Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
    Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
    Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
    Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
    Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
    Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast
    Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
    Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
    Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
    Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
    Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Helen Hunt (Mad About You)
    Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)

    LONG SHOTS

    Anna Faris (Mom)
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
    America Ferrera (Superstore)
    Logan Browning (Dear White People)
    Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
    Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
    Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
    Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
    Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon)
    Patricia Heaton (Carol's Second Act)
    Kat Dennings (Dollface)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Tony Shalhoub on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
    Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Louie Anderson (Baskets)
    Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    John Malkovich (Space Force)
    Ben Schwartz (Space Force)
    Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
    Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
    Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
    Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
    Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
    Mark Proskch (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
    Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
    GaTa (Dave)
    Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
    Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
    Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
    William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
    Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
    John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
    Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

    LONG SHOTS

    Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Jay Ellis (Insecure)
    Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
    Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
    Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Josh Gad (Avenue 5)
    Zach Woods (Avenue 5)
    Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
    F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time)
    Jake Lacy (High Fidelity)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Amazon Studios

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
    Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
    D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
    Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
    Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
    Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
    Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
    Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
    Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
    Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
    Archie Panjabi (Run)
    Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Jessica Lange (The Politician)
    Penelope Wilton (After Life)
    Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
    Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
    Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

    LONG SHOTS

    Zoey Deutch (The Politician) — podcast
    Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
    Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
    Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
    Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
    Tina Fey (Modern Love)
    Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
    Regina Hall (Black Monday)
    Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity)

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Mark Ruffalo on 'I Know This Much Is True'
    Atsushi Nishijima/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
    Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
    Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
    Aaron Paul (El Camino)
    Chris Evans (Defending Jacob)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
    Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
    Andre Holland (The Eddy)
    Paul Mescal (Normal People)
    Nick Offerman (Devs)
    David Corensweet (Hollywood)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
    Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
    Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
    Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
    Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
    David Thewlis (Barkskins)

    LONG SHOTS

    Guy Pearce (A Christmas Carol)
    Steven Pasquale (American Son)
    Jason Segel (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Miles Teller (Too Old to Die Young) — podcast
    Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
    Woody Harrelson (Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Cate Blanchett on 'Mrs. America'
    Courtesy of Pari Dukovic/FX

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
    Regina King (Watchmen)
    Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
    Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
    Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
    Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
    Daisy Edgar-Joens (Normal People)
    Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
    Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
    Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
    Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
    Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
    Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
    Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock)
    Kerry Washington (American Son)
    Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
    Sian Clifford (Quiz)
    Miley Cyrus (Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too)
    Tamsin Greig (Belgravia)
    Harriet Walter (Belgravia)

    LONG SHOTS

    Ginnifer Goodwin (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)
    Anna Kendrick (Noelle)
    Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch)
    Nathalie Emmanuel (Four Weddings and a Funeral)
    Mckenna Grace (Troop Zero)
    Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades)
    Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House)
    Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
    Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
    Auli'l Cravalho (Little Mermaid Live!)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Jim Parsons, left, on 'Hollywood'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
    John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
    Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
    Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
    Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
    Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
    Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Michael Sheen (Quiz)
    John Slattery (Mrs. America)
    Ray Romano (Bad Education)
    Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
    J.K. Simmons (Defending Jacob)
    Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Jake Picking (Hollywood)
    Tom Wilkinson (Belgravia)
    Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Tim Robbins (Castle Rock)
    Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
    Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
    Blair Underwood (Self Made)

    LONG SHOTS

    Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
    Cody Fern (American Horror Story: 1984)
    Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)
    Andy Serkis (A Christmas Carol)
    Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
    Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
    John Stamos (Little Mermaid Live!)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Toni Collette on 'Unbelievable'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
    Jean Smart (Watchmen)
    Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
    Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
    Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
    Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
    Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
    Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
    Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
    Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
    Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
    Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
    Laura Harrier (Hollywood)
    Cherry Jones (Defending Jacob)
    Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
    Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
    Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
    Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
    Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
    Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Sally Field (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Shirley MacLaine (Noelle)
    Hong Chau (Watchmen)
    Carmen Ejogo (Self Made)

    LONG SHOTS

    Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Alison Pill (Devs)
    Marcia Gay Harden (Barkskins)
    Alice Eve (Belgravia)
    Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: 1984)
    Emma Roberts (American Horror Story: 1984)
    Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story: 1984)
    Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)
    Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times)

  • Best Variety Sketch Series

    'Saturday Night Live'
    Will Heath/NBC

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
    Drunk History (Comedy Central)
    A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
    At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
    Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
    The Degenerates (Netflix)
    Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
    Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
    Tosh.0     (Comedy Central)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
    Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
    This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
    Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight'
    Lloyd Bishop/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Last Week Tonight (HBO)
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
    The Late Late Show with James Corden     (CBS) — podcast
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah     (Comedy Central) — podcast
    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee     (TBS) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon     (NBC) — podcast
    Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
    Desus & Mero     (Showtime) — podcast
    Conan     (TBS)

    LONG SHOTS

    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
    A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
    The Jim Jefferies Show     (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

    'Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones'
    Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
    Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
    Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
    Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
    Full Frontal Presents: Christmas On I.C.E. (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)

    MAJOR THREATS

    AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
    The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
    Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS)
    Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — (Jerrod Carmichael)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
    The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
    John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
    Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
    Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
    Lil Rel Howrey: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
    Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
    Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
    Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
    Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
    Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
    Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
    Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
    Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
    The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
    Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
    Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
    Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
    Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)

    LONG SHOTS

    Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
    Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
    Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
    Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
    Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
    Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (HBO)
    Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon)
    Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon)
    Mike E. Winfield: Stepman (Amazon)
    Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon)
    #IMomSoHard Live (Amazon)
    Sam Morril: I Got This (YouTube)

  • Best Variety Special (Live)

    The 62nd Grammy Awards
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
    The Oscars (ABC)
    Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
    The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
    The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
    The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
    The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

    POSSIBILITIES

    A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
    One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
    Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)

    LONG SHOTS

    Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
    Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
    Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
    Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

    'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'
    Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
    The Last Dance (ESPN)
    Hillary (Hulu)
    McMillions (HBO)
    The Innocence Files (Netflix)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
    Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
    Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
    Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
    Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
    Home (Apple TV+)
    The Last Narc (Amazon)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Shangri-La (Showtime)
    Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
    The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
    Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
    The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
    The Family (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    Trial By Media (Netflix)
    Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
    Free Meek (Amazon)
    Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
    Dirty Money (Netflix)
    Regular Heroes (Amazon)
    The Imagineering Story (Disney+)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

    'Becoming'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Becoming (Netflix)
    Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
    Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
    The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Great Hack (Netflix)
    Laurel Canyon (Epix)
    A Secret Love (Netflix)
    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
    Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
    The Black Godfather (Netflix)
    The Apollo (HBO)
    Circus of Books (Netflix)
    Elephant (Disney+)

    LONG SHOTS

    Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
    Halston (CNN)
    Very Ralph (HBO)
    Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)

  • Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

    'American Factory'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    American Factory (Netflix)
    Apollo 11 (CNN)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    The Cave (NatGeo)
    For Sama (PBS)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
    Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
    Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)