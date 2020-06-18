Feinberg Forecast: First Update Since the Expansion of Categories

6/18/2020

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his assessment of 23 categories.

'Ramy'
'Ramy'
These projections reflect THR awards columnist Scott Feinberg's personal impressions, as well as historical considerations, precursor awards and consultations with industry insiders. They will be updated regularly to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.

  • Best Drama Series

    'Ozark'
    'Ozark'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Succession (HBO)
    Ozark (Netflix)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Westworld (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Homeland (Showtime)
    The Outsider (HBO)
    Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Pose (FX)
    Stranger Things (Netflix)
    Black Mirror (Netflix)
    The Mandalorian (Disney+)
    Hunters (Amazon)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Mr. Robot (USA)
    Luther (BBC America)
    Homecoming (Amazon)
    Euphoria (HBO)
    On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
    Ray Donovan (Showtime)
    Mindhunter (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    Billions (Showtime)
    Outlander (Starz)
    The Good Doctor (ABC)
    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    You (Netflix)
    The New Pope (HBO)
    Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
    Legion (FX)

  • Best Comedy Series

    'Schitt's Creek'
    'Schitt's Creek'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Schitt's Creek (Pop)
    Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
    Dead to Me (Netflix)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    Space Force (Netflix)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Insecure (HBO)
    Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
    Silicon Valley (HBO)
    Better Things (FX)
    Ramy (Hulu)
    Black-ish (ABC)
    Dave (FX)
    Run (HBO)
    The Great (Hulu)
    Dickinson (Apple TV+)
    Modern Family (ABC)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Politician (Netflix)
    Sex Education (Netflix)
    Baskets (FX)
    Little America (Apple TV+)
    GLOW (Netflix)
    Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
    Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
    Upload (Amazon)
    Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
    Shrill (Hulu)

    LONG SHOTS

    BlackAF (Netflix) NEW
    After Life (Netflix)
    Modern Love (Amazon)
    High Fidelity (Hulu)
    One Day at a Time (Pop)
    The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
    Will and Grace (NBC)
    Shameless (Showtime)
    The Last O.G. (TBS)
    The Conners (ABC)
    Love Life (HBO Max)
    Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) NEW

  • Best Limited Series

    'Mrs. America'
    'Mrs. America'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Watchmen (HBO)
    Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
    I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
    The Plot Against America (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
    Hollywood (Netflix)
    Unorthodox (Netflix)
    Normal People (Hulu)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
    Catherine the Great (HBO)
    Devs (FX on Hulu)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Eddy (Netflix)
    The Spy (Netflix)
    Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
    Years and Years (HBO)
    Quiz (AMC)
    Belgravia (Epix)
    American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
    Our Boys (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Castle Rock (Hulu)
    ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
    Too Old to Die Young (Amazon)
    Barkskins (NatGeo)
    The Terror (AMC)
    The Pale Horse (Amazon)
    Miracle Workers (TBS)
    Briarpatch (USA)

  • Best Television Movie

    'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel'
    'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Bad Education (HBO)
    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
    American Son (Netflix)
    Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
    Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
    Togo (Disney+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
    Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
    Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)

    LONG SHOTS

    A Christmas Carol (FX)
    Noelle (Disney+)
    Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)
    Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Bob Odenkirk on 'Better Call Saul'
    Bob Odenkirk on 'Better Call Saul'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
    Aaron Paul (Westworld)
    Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
    Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
    Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
    Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
    Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
    Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
    Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
    Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
    Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
    Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
    John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
    Penn Badgeley (You)
    Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
    Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
    Bill Pullman (The Sinner)

    LONG SHOTS

    Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
    Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico)
    Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico)
    John Malkovich (The New Pope)
    Sam Heughan (Outlander)
    Dan Stevens (Legion)
    Ben Kingsley (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
    Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon)
    Nicholas Pinnock (For Life)
    Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Olivia Colman on 'The Crown'
    Olivia Colman on 'The Crown'
    Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
    Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
    Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Janelle Monae (Homecoming) — podcast
    Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
    Zendaya (Euphoria)
    Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
    Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
    Ruth Wilson (Luther)
    Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
    Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)
    Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)
    Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
    Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
    Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    Edie Falco (Tommy)

    LONG SHOTS

    Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
    Molly Parker (Lost in Space)
    Rebecca Hall (Tales from the Loop)
    Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
    Brooklynn Prince (Home Before Dark)
    Elizabeth Olsen (Sorry for Your Loss)
    Gina Torres (Pearson)
    Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
    Ellen Page (Tales of the City)
    Rose Salazar (Undone)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Kieran Culkin on 'Succession'
    Kieran Culkin on 'Succession'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
    Ed Harris (Westworld)
    David Harbour (Stranger Things)
    Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
    Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
    Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
    Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Nicholas Braun (Succession)
    Alan Ruck (Succession)
    Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
    Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
    Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ben Daniels (The Crown)
    BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
    Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
    Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
    Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
    Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
    Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
    Jude Law (The New Pope)
    Chris Messina (The Sinner)
    Michael Cerveris (Mindhunter)

    LONG SHOTS

    J.K. Simmons (Veronica Mars)
    Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
    Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)
    Jimmi Simpson (Perpetual Grace, LTD)
    Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan)
    Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan)
    Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
    Saul Rubinek (Hunters)
    Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials) — podcast
    James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)
    Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies'
    Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
    Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
    Thandie Newton (Westworld)
    Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Janet McTeer (Ozark)
    Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
    Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
    Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
    Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
    Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
    Hong Chau (Homecoming)
    Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
    Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
    Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
    Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
    Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
    Anna Torv (Mindhunter)

    LONG SHOTS

    Holly Hunter (Succession)
    J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
    Indya Moore (Pose)
    Dominique Jackson (Pose)
    Sandra Bernhard (Pose)
    Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
    Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
    Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
    Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials)

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Ted Danson on 'The Good Place'
    Ted Danson on 'The Good Place'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
    Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
    Dave Burd (Dave)
    Ben Platt (The Politician)
    Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
    Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

    POSSIBILITIES

    William H. Macy (Shameless)
    Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
    Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
    Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
    John Goodman (The Conners)
    Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
    Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
    Martin Freedman (Breeders)
    Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)

    LONG SHOTS

    Bradley Whitford (Perfect Harmony)
    Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
    Jim Carrey (Kidding)
    Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
    Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
    Hank Azaria (Brockmire) — podcast
    Paul Reiser (Mad About You)
    Ben Feldman (Superstore)
    Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Issa Rae, right, on 'Insecure'
    Issa Rae, right, on 'Insecure'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
    Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Merritt Wever (Run)
    Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
    Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
    Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
    Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
    Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
    Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
    Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
    Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast
    Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
    Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
    Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
    Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
    Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)

    LONG SHOTS

    Helen Hunt (Mad About You)
    Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
    America Ferrera (Superstore)
    Logan Browning (Dear White People)
    Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
    Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
    Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat)
    Zoe Perry (Young Sheldon)
    Kat Dennings (Dollface)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Alan Arkin on 'The Kominsky Method'
    Alan Arkin on 'The Kominsky Method'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
    Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
    Louie Anderson (Baskets)
    Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
    Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    John Malkovich (Space Force)
    Ben Schwartz (Space Force)
    Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
    Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
    Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
    Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
    Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
    Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
    Mark Proskch (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
    GaTa (Dave)
    Jay Ellis (Insecure)
    Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
    Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

    LONG SHOTS

    Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
    William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
    Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
    John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish)
    Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
    F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Kate McKinnon on 'Saturday Night Live'
    Kate McKinnon on 'Saturday Night Live'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
    Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
    Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
    Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
    Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
    Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
    Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
    Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
    Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
    Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
    Archie Panjabi (Run)
    Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
    Jessica Lange (The Politician)
    Penelope Wilton (After Life)
    Hiam Abbass (Ramy)

    LONG SHOTS

    Zoey Deutch (The Politician) — podcast
    Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
    Tina Fey (Modern Love)
    Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
    Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
    Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
    Regina Hall (Black Monday)
    Jennifer Lewis (Black-ish)
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity)

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Hugh Jackman on 'Bad Education'
    Hugh Jackman on 'Bad Education'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
    Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
    Aaron Paul (El Camino)
    Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
    Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
    Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
    Paul Mescal (Normal People)
    Andre Holland (The Eddy)
    Nick Offerman (Devs)
    David Corensweet (Hollywood)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
    Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
    Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
    Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
    Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
    David Thewlis (Barkskins)

    LONG SHOTS

    Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Steven Pasquale (American Son)
    Guy Pearce (A Christmas Carol)
    Jason Segel (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Miles Teller (Too Old to Die Young) — podcast
    Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Merritt Wever on 'Unbelievable'
    Merritt Wever on 'Unbelievable'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
    Regina King (Watchmen)
    Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
    Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
    Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
    Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
    Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
    Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
    Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
    Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
    Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
    Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock)
    Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
    Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
    Sian Clifford (Quiz)
    Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story) NEW

    LONG SHOTS

    Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Miley Cyrus (Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too)
    Ginnifer Goodwin (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)
    Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch)
    Nathalie Emmanuel (Four Weddings and a Funeral)
    Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades)
    Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    John Turturro on 'The Plot Against America'
    John Turturro on 'The Plot Against America'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
    John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
    Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
    Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
    Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
    Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
    Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Michael Sheen (Quiz)
    John Slattery (Mrs. America)
    Ray Romano (Bad Education)
    Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
    Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
    Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jake Picking (Hollywood)
    Tim Robbins (Castle Rock)
    Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

    LONG SHOTS

    Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
    Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
    Steve Buscemi (Miracle Workers)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Jean Smart on 'Watchmen'
    Jean Smart on 'Watchmen'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
    Jean Smart (Watchmen)
    Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
    Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
    Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
    Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
    Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
    Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
    Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
    Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
    Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
    Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
    Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
    Laura Harrier (Hollywood)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
    Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
    Hong Chau (Watchmen)
    Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
    Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
    Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
    Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
    Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

    LONG SHOTS

    Cherry Jones (Defending Jacob)
    Sally Field (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Alison Pill (Devs)
    Marcia Gay Harden (Barkskins)

  • Best Variety Sketch Series

    'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
    'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
    A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
    Drunk History (Comedy Central)
    At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
    Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
    Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
    The Degenerates (Netflix)
    Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
    Tosh.0     (Comedy Central)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
    Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
    This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
    Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Talk Series

    'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
    'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Last Week Tonight (HBO)
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
    The Late Late Show with James Corden     (CBS) — podcast
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah     (Comedy Central) — podcast
    Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski) NEW

    MAJOR THREATS

    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
    Real Time with Bill Maher     (HBO) — podcast
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon     (NBC) — podcast
    Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
    Desus & Mero     (Showtime) — podcast
    Conan     (TBS)

    LONG SHOTS

    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
    A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
    The Jim Jefferies Show     (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

    'Mel Brooks: Unwrapped'
    'Mel Brooks: Unwrapped'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
    Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
    Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
    The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
    AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
    Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS)
    Taylor Swift: City of Lover (ABC) NEW
    Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix) NEW
    Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — podcast (Jerrod Carmichael)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated) NEW
    Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing (PBS) NEW
    Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
    The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
    John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
    Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
    The Story of Soaps (ABC) NEW
    Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix) NEW

    POSSIBILITIES

    Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
    Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
    Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
    Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
    Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS) NEW
    Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
    Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
    Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
    Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
    Lil Rel Howrey: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
    Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
    Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
    Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
    Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
    Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
    Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
    Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
    Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
    Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC) NEW
    Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
    Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
    Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
    Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (HBO)
    Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon)
    Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon)
    Mike E. Winfield: Stepman (Amazon)
    Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon)
    #IMomSoHard Live (Amazon)
    Sam Morril: I Got This (YouTube)

  • Best Variety Special (Live)

    'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times'
    'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
    The Oscars (ABC)
    Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
    The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
    The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
    The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
    A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
    One World: Together at Home (syndicated)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS) NEW
    Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)
    Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
    Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
    Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
    Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
    Yellowstone Live (NatGeo) NEW

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

    'The Last Dance'
    'The Last Dance'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Last Dance (ESPN)
    Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
    Hillary (Hulu)
    Country Music (PBS)
    McMillions (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
    The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
    Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
    The Innocence Files (Netflix)
    Dirty Money (Netflix)
    Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
    Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
    Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS) NEW
    Trial By Media (Netflix)
    Home (Apple TV+)
    The Last Narc (Amazon)
    Shangri-La (Showtime)
    Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
    Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
    The Family (Netflix)
    Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
    Free Meek (Amazon)
    Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
    Regular Heroes (Amazon)
    The Imagineering Story (Disney+)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

    'Beastie Boys Story'
    'Beastie Boys Story'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Becoming (Netflix)
    Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
    Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
    The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Great Hack (Netflix)
    Laurel Canyon (Epix)
    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
    St. Louis Superman (MTV)
    A Secret Love (Netflix)
    American Experience: McCarthy (PBS) NEW

    POSSIBILITIES

    Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
    The Black Godfather (Netflix)
    The Apollo (HBO)
    Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
    Elephant (Disney+)
    AKA Jane Roe (FX) NEW

    LONG SHOTS

    Circus of Books (Netflix)
    Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E) NEW
    Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
    Halston (CNN)
    Very Ralph (HBO)
    Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)

  • Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

    'Apollo 11'
    'Apollo 11'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    American Factory (Netflix)
    Apollo 11 (CNN)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    The Cave (NatGeo)
    For Sama (PBS)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS) NEW
    Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
    The Kingmaker (Showtime)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
    Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
    Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)