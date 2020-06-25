Feinberg Forecast: The Emmys Landscape With One Week to Go Before Nomination Voting
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his assessment of 23 categories.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Succession (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Hunters (Amazon)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Luther (BBC America)
Euphoria (HBO)
Homecoming (Amazon)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
LONG SHOTS
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Billions (Showtime)
Outlander (Starz)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
The New Pope (HBO)
Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
Legion (FX)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Better Things (FX)
Ramy (Hulu)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Dave (FX)
The Great (Hulu)
Run (HBO)
Modern Family (ABC)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Space Force (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Baskets (FX)
The Politician (Netflix)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Little America (Apple TV+)
GLOW (Netflix)
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Upload (Amazon)
Modern Love (Amazon)
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
BlackAF (Netflix)
After Life (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
High Fidelity (Hulu)
One Day at a Time (Pop)
Will and Grace (NBC)
Shameless (Showtime)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Love Life (HBO Max)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Hollywood (Netflix)
I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
Catherine the Great (HBO)
Devs (FX on Hulu)
POSSIBILITIES
The Eddy (Netflix)
The Spy (Netflix)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
Years and Years (HBO)
Quiz (AMC)
Belgravia (Epix)
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
Our Boys (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Castle Rock (Hulu)
ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
Barkskins (NatGeo)
The Terror (AMC)
The Pale Horse (Amazon)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
Briarpatch (USA)
Dead Still (Acorn TV) NEW
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Bad Education (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
American Son (Netflix)
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
MAJOR THREATS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
Togo (Disney+)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)
LONG SHOTS
A Christmas Carol (FX)
Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)
Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
LONG SHOTS
Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
John Malkovich (The New Pope)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Dan Stevens (Legion)
Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
MAJOR THREATS
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Janelle Monae (Homecoming) — podcast
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
POSSIBILITIES
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Ruth Wilson (Luther)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)
LONG SHOTS
Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
Rebecca Hall (Tales from the Loop)
Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
Rosa Salazar (Undone)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
MAJOR THREATS
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
POSSIBILITIES
Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
Ben Daniels (The Crown)
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
LONG SHOTS
Jude Law (The New Pope)
Chris Messina (The Sinner)
J.K. Simmons (Veronica Mars)
Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials) — podcast
James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)
Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
POSSIBILITIES
Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
Hong Chau (Homecoming)
Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
Anna Torv (Mindhunter)
LONG SHOTS
Holly Hunter (Succession)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Sandra Bernhard (Pose)
Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
MAJOR THREATS
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Dave Burd (Dave)
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)
LONG SHOTS
Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Martin Freedman (Breeders)
Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
MAJOR THREATS
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Merritt Wever (Run)
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
POSSIBILITIES
Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast
Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
LONG SHOTS
Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
Helen Hunt (Mad About You)
Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
America Ferrera (Superstore)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Kat Dennings (Dollface)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
MAJOR THREATS
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
John Malkovich (Space Force)
Ben Schwartz (Space Force)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
GaTa (Dave)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)
Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
LONG SHOTS
Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
MAJOR THREATS
Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
POSSIBILITIES
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Archie Panjabi (Run)
Jessica Lange (The Politician)
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
LONG SHOTS
Zoey Deutch (The Politician) — podcast
Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
Tina Fey (Modern Love)
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
Aaron Paul (El Camino)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
Andre Holland (The Eddy)
Nick Offerman (Devs)
David Corenswet (Hollywood)
POSSIBILITIES
Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
David Thewlis (Barkskins)
LONG SHOTS
Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Jason Segel (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Steven Pasquale (American Son)
Guy Pearce (A Christmas Carol)
Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
Michael Smiley (Dead Still) NEW
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
POSSIBILITIES
Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock)
Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
Sian Clifford (Quiz)
Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story)
LONG SHOTS
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Miley Cyrus (Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too)
Ginnifer Goodwin (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)
Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Four Weddings and a Funeral)
Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades)
Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Ray Romano (Bad Education)
Yahya Abdul-Matten (Watchmen) NEW
John Slattery (Mrs. America)
Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
Michael Sheen (Quiz)
POSSIBILITIES
Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jake Picking (Hollywood)
Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
LONG SHOTS
Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Tim Robbins (Castle Rock)
Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
MAJOR THREATS
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
POSSIBILITIES
Hong Chau (Watchmen)
Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
Laura Harrier (Hollywood)
LONG SHOTS
Sally Field (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
Alison Pill (Devs)
Marcia Gay Harden (Barkskins)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
MAJOR THREATS
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
The Degenerates (Netflix)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
POSSIBILITIES
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)
MAJOR THREATS
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
LONG SHOTS
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
MAJOR THREATS
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
Taylor Swift: City of Lover (ABC)
Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix)
Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — podcast (Jerrod Carmichael)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing (PBS)
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
The Story of Soaps (ABC)
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS)
Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
Lil Rel Howrey: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC)
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (HBO)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon)
Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon)
Mike E. Winfield: Stepman (Amazon)
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon)
#IMomSoHard Live (Amazon)
Sam Morril: I Got This (YouTube)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
The Oscars (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
MAJOR THREATS
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)
LONG SHOTS
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
Hillary (Hulu)
Country Music (PBS)
McMillions (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
Dirty Money (Netflix)
Serengeti (Discovery)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
POSSIBILITIES
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS)
Trial By Media (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
The Last Narc (Amazon)
Shangri-La (Showtime)
Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
LONG SHOTS
The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
The Family (Netflix)
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
Free Meek (Amazon)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
Regular Heroes (Amazon)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Becoming (Netflix)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
MAJOR THREATS
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon (Epix)
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
St. Louis Superman (MTV)
A Secret Love (Netflix)
American Experience: McCarthy (PBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
The Apollo (HBO)
Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
Elephant (Disney+)
AKA Jane Roe (FX)
LONG SHOTS
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E)
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
Halston (CNN)
Very Ralph (HBO)
Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Cave (NatGeo)
For Sama (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)