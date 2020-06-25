Feinberg Forecast: The Emmys Landscape With One Week to Go Before Nomination Voting

8:04 AM 6/25/2020

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his assessment of 23 categories.

'Euphoria'
'Euphoria'
Eddy Chen/HBO

These projections reflect THR awards columnist Scott Feinberg's personal impressions, as well as historical considerations, precursor awards and consultations with industry insiders. They will be updated regularly to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.

  • Best Drama Series

    'The Crown'
    'The Crown'
    Credit: Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Succession (HBO)
    Ozark (Netflix)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Westworld (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Pose (FX)
    Big Little Lies (HBO)
    The Outsider (HBO)
    Homeland (Showtime)
    Stranger Things (Netflix)
    Black Mirror (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Mandalorian (Disney+)
    Hunters (Amazon)
    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Mr. Robot (USA)
    Luther (BBC America)
    Euphoria (HBO)
    Homecoming (Amazon)
    On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

    LONG SHOTS

    Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    Mindhunter (Netflix)
    Billions (Showtime)
    Outlander (Starz)
    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    The New Pope (HBO)
    Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
    Legion (FX)

  • Best Comedy Series

    'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
    'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
    John P. Johnson/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Schitt's Creek (Pop)
    Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
    Insecure (HBO)
    Dead to Me (Netflix)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
    Better Things (FX)
    Ramy (Hulu)
    Silicon Valley (HBO)
    Black-ish (ABC)
    Dave (FX)
    The Great (Hulu)
    Run (HBO)
    Modern Family (ABC)
    Dickinson (Apple TV+)
    Space Force (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Baskets (FX)
    The Politician (Netflix)
    Sex Education (Netflix)
    Little America (Apple TV+)
    GLOW (Netflix)
    Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
    Upload (Amazon)
    Modern Love (Amazon)
    Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
    Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
    BlackAF (Netflix)
    After Life (Netflix)
    Shrill (Hulu)
    High Fidelity (Hulu)
    One Day at a Time (Pop)
    Will and Grace (NBC)
    Shameless (Showtime)
    Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
    Love Life (HBO Max)

  • Best Limited Series

    'Little Fires Everywhere'
    'Little Fires Everywhere'
    Erin Simkin/Hulu

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Watchmen (HBO)
    Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
    The Plot Against America (HBO)
    Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Hollywood (Netflix)
    I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
    Unorthodox (Netflix)
    Normal People (Hulu)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
    Catherine the Great (HBO)
    Devs (FX on Hulu)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Eddy (Netflix)
    The Spy (Netflix)
    Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
    Years and Years (HBO)
    Quiz (AMC)
    Belgravia (Epix)
    American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
    Our Boys (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Castle Rock (Hulu)
    ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
    Barkskins (NatGeo)
    The Terror (AMC)
    The Pale Horse (Amazon)
    Miracle Workers (TBS)
    Briarpatch (USA)
    Dead Still (Acorn TV) NEW

  • Best Television Movie

    'American Son'
    'American Son'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Bad Education (HBO)
    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
    American Son (Netflix)
    Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
    Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
    Togo (Disney+)
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
    Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
    Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)

    LONG SHOTS

    A Christmas Carol (FX)
    Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn)
    Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Billy Porter on 'Pose'
    Billy Porter on 'Pose'
    Michael Parmelee/FX

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
    Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
    Aaron Paul (Westworld)
    Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
    Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
    Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
    Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
    Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
    Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
    Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
    Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
    Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
    John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
    Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

    LONG SHOTS

    Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
    Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
    Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
    John Malkovich (The New Pope)
    Sam Heughan (Outlander)
    Dan Stevens (Legion)
    Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon)
    Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) — podcast

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Elisabeth Moss on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
    Elisabeth Moss on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
    Hulu

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
    Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
    Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Janelle Monae (Homecoming) — podcast
    Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Zendaya (Euphoria)
    Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
    Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
    Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
    Ruth Wilson (Luther)
    Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
    Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
    Jerrika Hinton (Hunters)

    LONG SHOTS

    Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
    Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
    Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
    Rebecca Hall (Tales from the Loop)
    Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
    Rosa Salazar (Undone)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Billy Crudup on 'The Morning Show'
    Billy Crudup on 'The Morning Show'
    Courtesy of Apple TV+

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
    Ed Harris (Westworld)
    David Harbour (Stranger Things)
    Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
    Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
    Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
    Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
    Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
    Nicholas Braun (Succession)
    Alan Ruck (Succession)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
    Ben Daniels (The Crown)
    BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
    Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
    Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
    Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
    Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
    Vincent Cassel (Westworld)

    LONG SHOTS

    Jude Law (The New Pope)
    Chris Messina (The Sinner)
    J.K. Simmons (Veronica Mars)
    Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor)
    Nathan Lane (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels)
    Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
    Lin-Manuel Miranda (His Dark Materials) — podcast
    James McAvoy (His Dark Materials)
    Edward James Olmos (Mayans M.C.)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies'
    Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies'
    Jennifer Clasen/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
    Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
    Thandie Newton (Westworld)
    Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Janet McTeer (Ozark)
    Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
    Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
    Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
    Hong Chau (Homecoming)
    Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
    Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
    Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
    Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
    Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
    Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
    Anna Torv (Mindhunter)

    LONG SHOTS

    Holly Hunter (Succession)
    J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
    Indya Moore (Pose)
    Dominique Jackson (Pose)
    Sandra Bernhard (Pose)
    Aubrey Plaza (Legion)
    Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
    Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
    Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials)

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Michael Douglas on 'The Kominsky Method'
    Michael Douglas on 'The Kominsky Method'
    Mike Yarish/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
    Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
    Ben Platt (The Politician)
    Dave Burd (Dave)
    Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
    Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
    Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
    William H. Macy (Shameless)
    Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
    John Goodman (The Conners)
    Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
    Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
    Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)

    LONG SHOTS

    Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
    Martin Freedman (Breeders)
    Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
    Jim Carrey (Kidding)
    Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
    Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
    Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in 'Dead to Me'
    Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in 'Dead to Me'
    Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
    Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Merritt Wever (Run)
    Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
    Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
    Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
    Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
    Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
    Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
    Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
    Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast
    Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
    Debra Messing (Will and Grace)
    Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
    Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
    Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)

    LONG SHOTS

    Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
    Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
    Helen Hunt (Mad About You)
    Justina Machado (One Day at a Time)
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
    America Ferrera (Superstore)
    Logan Browning (Dear White People)
    Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
    Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
    Kat Dennings (Dollface)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Dan Levy on 'Schitt's Creek'
    Dan Levy on 'Schitt's Creek'
    Pop TV

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
    Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
    Louie Anderson (Baskets)
    Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
    Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
    Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
    Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
    Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
    Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
    Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
    John Malkovich (Space Force)
    Ben Schwartz (Space Force)
    Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
    GaTa (Dave)
    Jay Ellis (Insecure)
    Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

    LONG SHOTS

    Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
    Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
    Sean Hayes (Will and Grace)
    William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
    Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)
    John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Marin Hinkle on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Marin Hinkle on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
    Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
    Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
    Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
    Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
    Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
    Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
    Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
    Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
    Hiam Abbass (Ramy)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
    Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
    Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
    Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
    Archie Panjabi (Run)
    Jessica Lange (The Politician)
    Penelope Wilton (After Life)

    LONG SHOTS

    Zoey Deutch (The Politician) — podcast
    Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
    Tina Fey (Modern Love)
    Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
    Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
    Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
    Regina Hall (Black Monday)
    Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish)
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph (High Fidelity)

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Aaron Paul on 'El Camino'
    Aaron Paul on 'El Camino'
    Ben Rothstein/Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
    Aaron Paul (El Camino)
    Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
    Paul Mescal (Normal People)
    Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
    Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
    Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
    Andre Holland (The Eddy)
    Nick Offerman (Devs)
    David Corenswet (Hollywood)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
    Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
    Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
    Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
    Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
    David Thewlis (Barkskins)

    LONG SHOTS

    Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Jason Segel (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Steven Pasquale (American Son)
    Guy Pearce (A Christmas Carol)
    Daniel Radcliffe (Miracle Workers)
    Michael Smiley (Dead Still) NEW

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Regina King on 'Watchmen'
    Regina King on 'Watchmen'
    Mark Hill/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
    Regina King (Watchmen)
    Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
    Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
    Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
    Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
    Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
    Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
    Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
    Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
    Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
    Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
    Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock)
    Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
    Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
    Sian Clifford (Quiz)
    Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story)

    LONG SHOTS

    Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Miley Cyrus (Black Mirror: Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too)
    Ginnifer Goodwin (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings)
    Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch)
    Nathalie Emmanuel (Four Weddings and a Funeral)
    Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades)
    Ashley Jensen (Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Tituss Burgess, right, on 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend'
    Tituss Burgess, right, on 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
    John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
    Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
    Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
    Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
    Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
    Ray Romano (Bad Education)
    Yahya Abdul-Matten (Watchmen) NEW
    John Slattery (Mrs. America)
    Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
    Michael Sheen (Quiz)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
    Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
    Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jake Picking (Hollywood)
    Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

    LONG SHOTS

    Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Tim Robbins (Castle Rock)
    Richard E. Grant (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
    Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Sarah Paulson on 'Mrs. America'
    Sarah Paulson on 'Mrs. America'
    Courtesy of FX

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jean Smart (Watchmen)
    Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
    Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
    Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
    Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
    Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
    Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
    Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
    Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
    Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
    Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
    Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
    Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Hong Chau (Watchmen)
    Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
    Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
    Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
    Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
    Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
    Laura Harrier (Hollywood)

    LONG SHOTS

    Sally Field (Dispatches from Elsewhere) — podcast
    Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
    Alison Pill (Devs)
    Marcia Gay Harden (Barkskins)

  • Best Variety Sketch Series

    'Drunk History'
    'Drunk History'
    Courtesy of Comedy Central

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
    A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
    Drunk History (Comedy Central)
    At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
    Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
    Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
    The Degenerates (Netflix)
    Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
    Tosh.0     (Comedy Central)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
    Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
    This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
    Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Talk Series

    'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
    'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
    Courtesy of CBS

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Last Week Tonight (HBO)
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
    The Late Late Show with James Corden     (CBS) — podcast
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah     (Comedy Central) — podcast
    Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
    Real Time with Bill Maher     (HBO) — podcast
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon     (NBC) — podcast
    Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
    Desus & Mero     (Showtime) — podcast
    Conan     (TBS)

    LONG SHOTS

    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
    A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
    The Jim Jefferies Show     (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

    'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas'
    'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
    Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
    Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
    The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
    AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
    Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
    A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
    Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
    Taylor Swift: City of Lover (ABC)
    Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix)
    Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — podcast (Jerrod Carmichael)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing (PBS)
    Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
    The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
    John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
    Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
    The Story of Soaps (ABC)
    Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
    Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
    Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
    Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
    Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS)
    Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
    Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
    Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
    Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
    Lil Rel Howrey: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
    Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
    Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
    Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
    Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
    Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
    Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
    Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
    Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
    Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC)
    Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
    Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
    Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
    Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (HBO)
    Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Amazon)
    Russell Peters: Deported (Amazon)
    Mike E. Winfield: Stepman (Amazon)
    Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (Amazon)
    #IMomSoHard Live (Amazon)
    Sam Morril: I Got This (YouTube)

  • Best Variety Special (Live)

    'The Oscars'
    'The Oscars'
    Craig Sjodin/ABC

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
    The Oscars (ABC)
    Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
    The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
    One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
    The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
    Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
    Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
    Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
    Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
    Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
    Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

    'Hillary'
    'Hillary'
    Courtesy of Hulu

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Last Dance (ESPN)
    Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
    Hillary (Hulu)
    Country Music (PBS)
    McMillions (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
    The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
    Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
    The Innocence Files (Netflix)
    Dirty Money (Netflix)
    Serengeti (Discovery)
    Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
    Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
    Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS)
    Trial By Media (Netflix)
    Home (Apple TV+)
    The Last Narc (Amazon)
    Shangri-La (Showtime)
    Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
    Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
    The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
    The Family (Netflix)
    Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
    Free Meek (Amazon)
    Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
    Regular Heroes (Amazon)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice'
    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice'
    Telluride Film Festival

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Becoming (Netflix)
    Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
    Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
    The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Great Hack (Netflix)
    Laurel Canyon (Epix)
    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
    St. Louis Superman (MTV)
    A Secret Love (Netflix)
    American Experience: McCarthy (PBS)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
    The Black Godfather (Netflix)
    The Apollo (HBO)
    Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
    Elephant (Disney+)
    AKA Jane Roe (FX)

    LONG SHOTS

    Circus of Books (Netflix)
    Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E)
    Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
    Halston (CNN)
    Very Ralph (HBO)
    Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)

  • Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

    'The Edge of Democracy'
    'The Edge of Democracy'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    American Factory (Netflix)
    Apollo 11 (CNN)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    The Cave (NatGeo)
    For Sama (PBS)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
    Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
    The Kingmaker (Showtime)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
    Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
    Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)