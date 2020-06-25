Feinberg Forecast: The Emmys Landscape With One Week to Go Before Nomination Voting

FRONTRUNNERS

Succession (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

MAJOR THREATS

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

POSSIBILITIES

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Hunters (Amazon)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Luther (BBC America)

Euphoria (HBO)

Homecoming (Amazon)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

LONG SHOTS

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Billions (Showtime)

Outlander (Starz)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

The New Pope (HBO)

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Legion (FX)