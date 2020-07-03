Feinberg Forecast: Updated Charts As Emmys' Nomination Voting Gets Underway
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist dissects 23 categories, some of which are now set to have more or fewer nominees due to a TV Academy rule change.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Succession (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Hunters (Amazon)
Luther (BBC America)
Homecoming (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Billions (Showtime)
Outlander (Starz)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
The New Pope (HBO)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Better Things (FX)
MAJOR THREATS
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Ramy (Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
The Great (Hulu)
Black-ish (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Dave (FX)
Modern Family (ABC)
Run (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
The Politician (Netflix)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Space Force (Netflix)
Baskets (FX)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Little America (Apple TV+)
GLOW (Netflix)
Upload (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
Modern Love (Amazon)
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Shameless (Showtime)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
Love Life (HBO Max)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Hollywood (Netflix)
Normal People (Hulu)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Catherine the Great (HBO)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
POSSIBILITIES
Years and Years (HBO)
Devs (FX on Hulu)
The Eddy (Netflix)
The Spy (Netflix)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
Quiz (AMC)
Belgravia (Epix)
LONG SHOTS
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
Our Boys (HBO)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
Barkskins (NatGeo)
The Terror (AMC)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Bad Education (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
American Son (Netflix)
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
MAJOR THREATS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
Togo (Disney+)
Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
LONG SHOTS
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
John Malkovich (The New Pope)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
MAJOR THREATS
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Janelle Monáe (Homecoming) — podcast
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
LONG SHOTS
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Ruth Wilson (Luther)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Angela Bassett (911)
Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
MAJOR THREATS
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
Ben Daniels (The Crown)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
Jude Law (The New Pope)
Chris Messina (The Sinner)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
MAJOR THREATS
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
POSSIBILITIES
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Hong Chau (Homecoming)
Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
LONG SHOTS
Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
Holly Hunter (Succession)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
MAJOR THREATS
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast
Dave Burd (Dave)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
John Goodman (The Conners)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)
LONG SHOTS
Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)
Martin Freeman (Breeders)
Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
MAJOR THREATS
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Merritt Wever (Run)
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
Awkwafina (Nora From Queens) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
MAJOR THREATS
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
LONG SHOTS
GaTa (Dave)
Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
MAJOR THREATS
Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
POSSIBILITIES
Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
LONG SHOTS
Archie Panjabi (Run)
Jessica Lange (The Politician)
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
Tina Fey (Modern Love)
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
Aaron Paul (El Camino)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
MAJOR THREATS
Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
Andre Holland (The Eddy)
POSSIBILITIES
Nick Offerman (Devs)
David Corenswet (Hollywood)
Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
LONG SHOTS
Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
Jason Segel (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
David Thewlis (Barkskins)
Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
MAJOR THREATS
Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
Sian Clifford (Quiz)
Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story)
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Ray Romano (Bad Education)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
John Slattery (Mrs. America)
Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
Michael Sheen (Quiz)
POSSIBILITIES
Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jake Picking (Hollywood)
Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
LONG SHOTS
Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
MAJOR THREATS
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
POSSIBILITIES
Hong Chau (Watchmen)
Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
Laura Harrier (Hollywood)
LONG SHOTS
Sally Field (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
Alison Pill (Devs)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
MAJOR THREATS
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Degenerates (Netflix)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
LONG SHOTS
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
Conan (TBS)
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
MAJOR THREATS
The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix) — podcast (Ben Platt)
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
Taylor Swift: City of Lover (ABC)
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — podcast (Jerrod Carmichael)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing (PBS)
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
The Story of Soaps (ABC)
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS)
Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC)
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
MAJOR THREATS
The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)
LONG SHOTS
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
Hillary (Hulu)
Country Music (PBS)
McMillions (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
Dirty Money (Netflix)
Serengeti (Discovery)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
POSSIBILITIES
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS)
Trial By Media (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
The Last Narc (Amazon)
Shangri-La (Showtime)
Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
LONG SHOTS
The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
The Family (Netflix)
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
Free Meek (Amazon)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
Regular Heroes (Amazon)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Becoming (Netflix)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
MAJOR THREATS
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon (Epix)
St. Louis Superman (MTV)
A Secret Love (Netflix)
American Experience: McCarthy (PBS)
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
The Apollo (HBO)
Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
Elephant (Disney+)
AKA Jane Roe (FX)
LONG SHOTS
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E)
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
Halston (CNN)
Very Ralph (HBO)
Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Cave (NatGeo)
For Sama (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)