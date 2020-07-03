Feinberg Forecast: Updated Charts As Emmys' Nomination Voting Gets Underway

FRONTRUNNERS

Succession (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

MAJOR THREATS

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

POSSIBILITIES

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Hunters (Amazon)

Luther (BBC America)

Homecoming (Amazon)

LONG SHOTS

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Billions (Showtime)

Outlander (Starz)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

The New Pope (HBO)