Feinberg Forecast: Updated Charts As Emmys' Nomination Voting Gets Underway

6:05 PM 7/3/2020

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist dissects 23 categories, some of which are now set to have more or fewer nominees due to a TV Academy rule change.

Jeremy Strong on 'Succession'
Courtesy of HBO

These projections by THR awards columnist Scott Feinberg reflect widespread sampling of episodes, historical considerations, precursor awards and consultations with industry insiders. They will be updated regularly to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.

 

  • Best Drama Series

    'The Handmaid's Tale'
    Sophie Giraud/Hulu

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Succession (HBO)
    Ozark (Netflix)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Westworld (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Pose (FX)
    Big Little Lies (HBO)
    The Outsider (HBO)
    Homeland (Showtime)
    Stranger Things (Netflix)
    Black Mirror (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Mr. Robot (USA)
    Euphoria (HBO)
    The Mandalorian (Disney+)
    Hunters (Amazon)
    Luther (BBC America)
    Homecoming (Amazon)

    LONG SHOTS

    On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
    Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    Mindhunter (Netflix)
    Billions (Showtime)
    Outlander (Starz)
    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    The New Pope (HBO)

  • Best Comedy Series

    'Insecure'
    Merie W. Wallace/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Schitt's Creek (Pop)
    Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
    Insecure (HBO)
    Dead to Me (Netflix)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    Better Things (FX)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
    Ramy (Hulu)
    What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    The Great (Hulu)
    Black-ish (ABC)
    Silicon Valley (HBO)
    Dave (FX)
    Modern Family (ABC)
    Run (HBO)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Politician (Netflix)
    Dickinson (Apple TV+)
    Space Force (Netflix)
    Baskets (FX)
    Sex Education (Netflix)
    Little America (Apple TV+)
    GLOW (Netflix)
    Upload (Amazon)

    LONG SHOTS

    Modern Love (Amazon)
    Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
    Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
    The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
    High Fidelity (Hulu)
    Shameless (Showtime)
    Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)
    Love Life (HBO Max)

  • Best Limited Series

    'The Plot Against America'
    Michele K. Short/HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Watchmen (HBO)
    Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
    The Plot Against America (HBO)
    Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Hollywood (Netflix)
    Normal People (Hulu)
    Unorthodox (Netflix)
    I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Catherine the Great (HBO)
    Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Years and Years (HBO)
    Devs (FX on Hulu)
    The Eddy (Netflix)
    The Spy (Netflix)
    Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
    Quiz (AMC)
    Belgravia (Epix)

    LONG SHOTS

    American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
    Our Boys (HBO)
    Castle Rock (Hulu)
    ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
    Barkskins (NatGeo)
    The Terror (AMC)
    Miracle Workers (TBS)

  • Best Television Movie

    'Patsy and Loretta'
    Jake Giles Netter/A+E Networks

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Bad Education (HBO)
    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
    American Son (Netflix)
    Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
    Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Togo (Disney+)
    Blow the Man Down (Amazon)

    LONG SHOTS

    Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
    Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)

  • Best Actor in a Drama Series

    Sterling K. Brown, left, on 'This Is Us'
    Ron Batzdorff/NBC

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
    Brian Cox (Succession)
    Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
    Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
    Aaron Paul (Westworld)
    Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
    Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
    Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
    Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
    Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
    Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
    Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
    Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

    LONG SHOTS

    Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
    John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
    Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
    Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
    Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
    John Malkovich (The New Pope)
    Sam Heughan (Outlander)

  • Best Actress in a Drama Series

    Jodie Comer on 'Killing Eve'
    Courtesy of Sid Gentle Films/BBC America

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
    Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
    Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
    Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
    Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Zendaya (Euphoria)
    Janelle Monáe (Homecoming) — podcast
    Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
    Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
    Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
    Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

    LONG SHOTS

    Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
    Ruth Wilson (Luther)
    Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
    Angela Bassett (911)
    Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
    Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    Bradley Whitford on 'The Handmaid's Tale'
    Hulu/Photofest

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    Kieran Culkin (Succession)
    Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
    Ed Harris (Westworld)
    Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
    David Harbour (Stranger Things)
    Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
    Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
    Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
    Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
    Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
    Nicholas Braun (Succession)
    Alan Ruck (Succession)
    Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
    Ben Daniels (The Crown)
    Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
    BD Wong (Mr. Robot)

    LONG SHOTS

    Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
    Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
    Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
    Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
    Jude Law (The New Pope)
    Chris Messina (The Sinner)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Rhea Seehorn on 'Better Call Saul'
    AMC/Sony Pictures Television

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Julia Garner (Ozark)
    Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
    Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
    Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
    Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
    Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
    Thandie Newton (Westworld)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Sarah Snook (Succession)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Janet McTeer (Ozark)
    Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
    Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
    Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
    Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
    Hong Chau (Homecoming)
    Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
    Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
    Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
    Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

    LONG SHOTS

    Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
    Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
    Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
    Holly Hunter (Succession)
    J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
    Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
    Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series

    Larry David on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
    HBO Max

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
    Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast
    Dave Burd (Dave)
    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
    Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
    Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
    Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
    William H. Macy (Shameless)
    Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
    John Goodman (The Conners)
    Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
    Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
    Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)

    LONG SHOTS

    Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)
    Martin Freeman (Breeders)
    Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
    Jim Carrey (Kidding)
    Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49)
    Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.) — podcast
    Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series

    Jane Levy on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
    Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
    Issa Rae (Insecure)
    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
    Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
    Elle Fanning (The Great)
    Merritt Wever (Run)
    Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
    Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
    Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
    Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
    Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
    Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
    Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
    Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
    Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
    Awkwafina (Nora From Queens) — podcast

    LONG SHOTS

    Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
    Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
    Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
    Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
    Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
    Gwyneth Paltrow (The Politician)
    Anna Kendrick (Love Life)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Louie Anderson on 'Baskets'
    Erica Parise/FX

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
    Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
    Louie Anderson (Baskets)
    Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
    Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
    Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
    Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
    Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
    Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
    Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
    Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
    Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
    Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
    Jay Ellis (Insecure)

    LONG SHOTS

    GaTa (Dave)
    Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
    John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
    Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Betty Gilpin, right, on 'GLOW'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
    Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
    Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
    Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
    Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
    Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
    Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
    Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
    Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
    Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
    Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
    Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
    Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
    Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

    LONG SHOTS

    Archie Panjabi (Run)
    Jessica Lange (The Politician)
    Penelope Wilton (After Life)
    Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
    Tina Fey (Modern Love)
    Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
    Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
    Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)

  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Russell Crowe on 'The Loudest Voice'
    JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
    Aaron Paul (El Camino)
    Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
    Paul Mescal (Normal People)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast
    Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
    Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
    Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
    Andre Holland (The Eddy)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Nick Offerman (Devs)
    David Corenswet (Hollywood)
    Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
    Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
    Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)

    LONG SHOTS

    Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
    Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
    Jason Segel (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
    David Thewlis (Barkskins)
    Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Aunjanue Ellis on 'The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel'
    Amanda Matlovich/A+E Networks

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
    Regina King (Watchmen)
    Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
    Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
    Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
    Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
    Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
    Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
    Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
    Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
    Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
    Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
    Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
    Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast

    LONG SHOTS

    Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
    Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
    Sian Clifford (Quiz)
    Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story)
    Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)

  • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Tim Blake Nelson on 'Watchmen'
    Courtesy of HBO

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
    John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
    Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
    Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
    Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
    Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
    Ray Romano (Bad Education)
    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
    John Slattery (Mrs. America)
    Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
    Michael Sheen (Quiz)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
    Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
    Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jake Picking (Hollywood)
    Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
    Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

    LONG SHOTS

    Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
    Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
    Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

    Rose Byrne on 'Mrs. America'
    Courtesy of FX

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Jean Smart (Watchmen)
    Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
    Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
    Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
    Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
    Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
    Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
    Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
    Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
    Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
    Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
    Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
    Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
    Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Hong Chau (Watchmen)
    Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
    Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
    Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
    Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
    Mira Sorvino (Hollywood)
    Samara Weaving (Hollywood)
    Laura Harrier (Hollywood)

    LONG SHOTS

    Sally Field (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
    Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Corinne Foxx (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
    Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
    Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
    Alison Pill (Devs)

  • Best Variety Sketch Series

    'At Home With Amy Sedaris'
    Courtesy of TM & Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A Time Warner Company

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
    A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
    Drunk History (Comedy Central)
    At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
    Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
    Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Degenerates (Netflix)
    Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
    Tosh.0     (Comedy Central)

    LONG SHOTS

    Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
    Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC)
    This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)
    Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Talk Series

    'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
    FRONTRUNNERS

    Last Week Tonight (HBO)
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
    The Late Late Show With James Corden     (CBS) — podcast
    Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah     (Comedy Central) — podcast

    MAJOR THREATS

    Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee     (TBS) — podcast
    Real Time With Bill Maher     (HBO) — podcast
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon     (NBC) — podcast

    POSSIBILITIES

    Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
    Conan (TBS)
    Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj     (Netflix)
    Desus & Mero     (Showtime) — podcast

    LONG SHOTS

    Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
    A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
    The Jim Jefferies Show     (Comedy Central)

  • Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

    'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
    Mel Brooks: Unwrapped (HBO)
    Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
    Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
    Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
    A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
    Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
    Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix) — podcast (Ben Platt)
    AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
    Taylor Swift: City of Lover (ABC)
    The Happy Days of Garry Marshall (ABC)
    Sermon on the Mount (HBO) — podcast (Jerrod Carmichael)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
    John Mulaney: The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
    Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
    Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing (PBS)
    Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate (HBO)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
    Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize (PBS)
    The Story of Soaps (ABC)
    Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)
    Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix)
    Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
    Sincerely Louis C.K. (LouisCK.com) — podcast (Louis C.K.)
    Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
    Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS)
    Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
    Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
    Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
    Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (HBO)
    Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
    Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
    Savage Fenty Show (Amazon)
    Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
    Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
    The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
    Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
    Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
    Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
    Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
    Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC)
    Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
    Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
    Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)

  • Best Variety Special (Live)

    'Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show'
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
    The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
    The Oscars (ABC)
    Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
    The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
    One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
    Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC)
    The Disney Family Singalong: Volume I (ABC)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
    Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
    Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
    Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

    'Country Music'
    Telluride Film Festival

    FRONTRUNNERS

    The Last Dance (ESPN)
    Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
    Hillary (Hulu)
    Country Music (PBS)
    McMillions (HBO)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
    The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
    Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
    The Innocence Files (Netflix)
    Dirty Money (Netflix)
    Serengeti (Discovery)
    Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
    Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
    Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS)
    Trial By Media (Netflix)
    Home (Apple TV+)
    The Last Narc (Amazon)
    Shangri-La (Showtime)
    Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
    Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)

    LONG SHOTS

    The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
    The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
    The Family (Netflix)
    Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
    Free Meek (Amazon)
    Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
    Regular Heroes (Amazon)

  • Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

    'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind'
    Courtesy of Sundance

    FRONTRUNNERS

    Becoming (Netflix)
    Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
    Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
    The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

    MAJOR THREATS

    The Great Hack (Netflix)
    Laurel Canyon (Epix)
    St. Louis Superman (MTV)
    A Secret Love (Netflix)
    American Experience: McCarthy (PBS)
    I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)

    POSSIBILITIES

    The Black Godfather (Netflix)
    Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
    The Apollo (HBO)
    Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
    Elephant (Disney+)
    AKA Jane Roe (FX)

    LONG SHOTS

    Circus of Books (Netflix)
    Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E)
    Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
    Halston (CNN)
    Very Ralph (HBO)
    Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)

  • Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

    'The Cave'
    Courtesy of National Geographic

    FRONTRUNNERS

    American Factory (Netflix)
    Apollo 11 (CNN)
    The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
    The Cave (NatGeo)
    For Sama (PBS)

    MAJOR THREATS

    Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
    Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
    The Kingmaker (Showtime)

    POSSIBILITIES

    Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
    Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

    LONG SHOTS

    Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
    Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)