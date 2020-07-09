Feinberg Forecast: Updated Projections As Emmy Nomination Voting Continues
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist updates his assessment of which contenders are likeliest to land nominations in 24 categories.
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects Scott's best attempt to predict the behavior of the Television Academy, not his personal preferences. He arrives at the standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, awards ceremonies that precede the Emmys (e.g. the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards) and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.
-
Best Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Succession (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
POSSIBILITIES
Black Mirror (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Homecoming (Amazon)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Hunters (Amazon)
Luther (BBC America)
LONG SHOTS
David Makes Man (OWN)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Outlander (Starz)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Billions (Showtime)
My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name (HBO)
-
Best Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
Better Things (FX)
Ramy (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
The Great (Hulu)
Black-ish (ABC)
The Politician (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Dave (FX)
Modern Family (ABC)
POSSIBILITIES
Run (HBO)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Baskets (FX)
Space Force (Netflix)
Shameless (Showtime)
Sex Education (Netflix)
GLOW (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Upload (Amazon)
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central)
Modern Love (Amazon)
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Apple TV+)
#BlackAF (Netflix)
High Fidelity (Hulu)
Little America (Apple TV+)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
Love Life (HBO Max)
-
Best Limited Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Watchmen (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
MAJOR THREATS
Hollywood (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Normal People (Hulu)
I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Years and Years (HBO)
Devs (FX on Hulu)
POSSIBILITIES
Catherine the Great (HBO)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
The Eddy (Netflix)
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
Quiz (AMC)
ZeroZeroZero (Amazon)
The Spy (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Belgravia (Epix)
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)
Our Boys (HBO)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
Barkskins (NatGeo)
The Terror (AMC)
Miracle Workers (TBS)
-
Best Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Bad Education (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
American Son (Netflix)
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
MAJOR THREATS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
POSSIBILITIES
Togo (Disney+)
Blow the Man Down (Amazon)
LONG SHOTS
Selah and the Spades (Amazon)
Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)
I Was Lorena Bobbitt (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider)
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show) — podcast
Al Pacino (Hunters) — podcast
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Idris Elba (Luther) — podcast
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
LONG SHOTS
Stephan James (Homecoming) — podcast
Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter)
John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) — podcast
Matt Bomer (The Sinner)
Bill Pullman (The Sinner)
John Malkovich (The New Pope)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
MAJOR THREATS
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Janelle Monáe (Homecoming) — podcast
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
LONG SHOTS
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Ruth Wilson (Luther)
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Angela Bassett (911)
Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)
Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
MAJOR THREATS
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Adam Scott (Big Little Lies)
Ben Daniels (The Crown)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
LONG SHOTS
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan)
Alan Alda (Ray Donovan) — podcast
Vincent Cassel (Westworld)
Jude Law (The New Pope)
Chris Messina (The Sinner)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
MAJOR THREATS
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
POSSIBILITIES
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Hong Chau (Homecoming)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Mare Winningham (The Outsider)
Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider)
Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
LONG SHOTS
Phylicia Rashad (David Makes Man)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)
Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight)
Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)
Holly Hunter (Succession)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
MAJOR THREATS
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast
Dave Burd (Dave)
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Domhnall Gleeson (Run)
Steve Carell (Space Force) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Bashir Salahuddin (Sherman's Showcase)
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley)
LONG SHOTS
John Goodman (The Conners)
Hugh Laurie (Avenue 5)
Eric McCormack (Will and Grace)
Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)
Martin Freeman (Breeders)
Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
MAJOR THREATS
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — podcast
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) — podcast
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Merritt Wever (Run)
POSSIBILITIES
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Alison Brie (GLOW) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
Awkwafina (Nora From Queens) — podcast
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
LONG SHOTS
Zoe Kravitz (High Fidelity)
Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet)
Anna Kendrick (Love Life)
Jonica "Jojo" T. Gibbs (Twenties)
Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Chris Elliott (Schitt's Creek)
Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek)
Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
POSSIBILITIES
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Jay Ellis (Insecure)
LONG SHOTS
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Marc Maron (GLOW) — podcast
GaTa (Dave)
Andrew Scott (Modern Love)
John Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones)
Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
MAJOR THREATS
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
Jameela Jamil (The Good Place)
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
Lauren Graham (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Mary Steenburgen (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
POSSIBILITIES
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Lisa Kudrow (Space Force)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
LONG SHOTS
Archie Panjabi (Run)
Penelope Wilton (After Life)
Tina Fey (Modern Love)
Anne Hathaway (Modern Love)
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method)
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
Aaron Paul (El Camino)
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
MAJOR THREATS
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) — podcast
Andre Holland (The Eddy)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Nick Offerman (Devs)
David Corenswet (Hollywood)
Morgan Spector (The Plot Against America)
Rory Kinnear (Years and Years)
Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)
LONG SHOTS
Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror: Striking Vipers)
Willem Dafoe (Togo) — podcast
Jason Segel (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
David Thewlis (Barkskins)
Woody Harrelson (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Kerry Washington (American Son) — podcast
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher)
Jessie Mueller (Patsy and Loretta)
Megan Hilty (Patsy and Loretta)
Judith Light (Transparent: Musicale Finale) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Sonoya Mizuno (Devs)
Sian Clifford (Quiz)
Niecy Nash (Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story)
Michelle Dockery (Defending Jacob)
Viola Davis (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Michael Sheen (Quiz)
Tahar Rahim (The Eddy)
Joe Mantello (Hollywood) — podcast
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Ray Romano (Bad Education)
POSSIBILITIES
John Slattery (Mrs. America)
Jason Clarke (Catherine the Great)
Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere)
Jake Picking (Hollywood)
Daniel Radcliffe (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Jon Hamm (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
LONG SHOTS
Ike Barinholtz (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Asante Blackk (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
Jharrel Jerome (Selah and the Spades)
Jay Duplass (Transparent: Musicale Finale)
Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
FRONTRUNNERS
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
MAJOR THREATS
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Elizabeth Banks (Mrs. America)
Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
Hong Chau (Watchmen)
Winona Ryder (The Plot Against America)
Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice)
POSSIBILITIES
Patti LuPone (Hollywood) — podcast
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Rosie O'Donnell (I Know This Much Is True)
Melissa Leo (I Know This Much Is True)
Kathryn Hahn (I Know This Much Is True)
Tiffany Boone (Little Fires Everywhere)
Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere)
LONG SHOTS
Emma Thompson (Years and Years)
Sally Field (Dispatches From Elsewhere) — podcast
Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy)
Alison Pill (Devs)
Tiffany Haddish (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
MAJOR THREATS
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
The Degenerates (Netflix)
Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central)
LONG SHOTS
Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
Comedy Central Stand Up Presents (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
FRONTRUNNERS
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast
Conan (TBS) — podcast
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast
Lights Out With David Spade (Comedy Central)
Rough Draft with Reza Aslan (Topic)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
FRONTRUNNERS
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
A Parks and Recreation Special (NBC)
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince (CBS)
Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix) — podcast (Ben Platt)
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington (TNT) — podcast (Denzel Washington)
Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Special (ABC)
Conan Without Borders: Ghana (TBS) — podcast (Conan O'Brien)
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix)
Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix) — podcast (Aziz Ansari)
Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin (Comedy Central)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
POSSIBILITIES
Much Ado About Nothing (Great Performances) (PBS)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (PBS)
Garth Brooks: Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (PBS)
Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (Amazon)
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw (HBO)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning (Amazon)
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Saturday Night Seder (SaturdayNightSeder.com)
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
The Disney Family Singalong, Vol. II (ABC)
The Disney Family Singalong (ABC)
Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (HBO)
Savage X Fenty Show (Amazon)
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (Amazon)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix) — podcast (Marc Maron)
Rob Delaney: Jackie (Amazon)
Holidays With the Houghs (NBC)
Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix)
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (ABC)
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is A Human and So Am I (Amazon)
Daniel Sloss: X (HBO)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (Amazon)
Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration (Broadway.com)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
FRONTRUNNERS
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
MAJOR THREATS
One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Garth & Trisha Live! (CBS)
POSSIBILITIES
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (Fox)
LONG SHOTS
Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve 2019 With Ryan Seacrest (ABC) — podcast (Ryan Seacrest)
Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FRONTRUNNERS
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
Hillary (Hulu) — podcast (Hillary Clinton)
Country Music (PBS) — podcast (Ken Burns)
McMillions (HBO)
MAJOR THREATS
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (NatGeo)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
Dirty Money (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Serengeti (Discovery)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim & Bill Gates)
POSSIBILITIES
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix)
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (PBS)
Trial By Media (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
The Last Narc (Amazon)
Shangri-La (Showtime)
Murder in the Bayou (Showtime)
LONG SHOTS
The Devil Next Door (Netflix)
The Imagineering Story (Disney+)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix)
The Family (Netflix)
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon)
Free Meek (Amazon)
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix)
Regular Heroes (Amazon)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Becoming (Netflix)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN)
St. Louis Superman (MTV)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
A Secret Love (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon (Epix)
The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
POSSIBILITIES
American Experience: McCarthy (PBS)
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter (HBO)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (HBO)
Dolphin Reef (Disney+)
Elephant (Disney+)
AKA Jane Roe (FX)
LONG SHOTS
Circus of Books (Netflix)
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On (A&E)
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (CNN)
Halston (CNN)
Very Ralph (HBO)
Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Amazon)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
FRONTRUNNERS
Apollo 11 (CNN)
American Factory (Netflix)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Cave (NatGeo)
For Sama (PBS)
MAJOR THREATS
Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
LONG SHOTS
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Rolling Thunder Revue (Netflix)
-
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
FRONTRUNNERS
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
VICE (Showtime)
Inside the Actors Studio (Ovation)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Jay Leno's Garage (CNBC) — podcast (Jay Leno)
Chasing the Cure (TBS & TNT)
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)
POSSIBILITIES
Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift (ABC)
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oxygen)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (NatGeo)
Oprah Talks COVID-19 (Apple TV+) — podcast (Oprah Winfrey)
LONG SHOTS
Brain Games (NatGeo)
Talking Dead (AMC)
the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix)
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea. (Netflix)