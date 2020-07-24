Feinberg Forecast: Final Projections Ahead of Tuesday's Emmy Nominations
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist weighs in on 24 categories.
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects Scott's best attempt to predict the behavior of the Television Academy, not his personal preferences. He arrives at the standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, awards ceremonies that precede the Emmys (e.g. the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards) and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments, and more categories may be added.
-
Best Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Ozark (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
ALTERNATE
Killing Eve (BBC America)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Homeland (Showtime)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
David Makes Man (OWN)
-
Best Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
Better Things (FX)
Ramy (Hulu)
ALTERNATE
Modern Family (ABC)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
-
Best Limited Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Watchmen (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
ALTERNATE
Hollywood (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Normal People (Hulu)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Devs (FX on Hulu)
-
Best Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Bad Education (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
American Son (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
ALTERNATE
Patsy and Loretta (Lifetime)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (Lifetime)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jason Bateman (Ozark) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Aaron Paul (Westworld)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) — podcast
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) — podcast
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
ALTERNATE
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Claire Danes (Homeland) — podcast
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Janelle Monáe (Homecoming) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
ALTERNATE
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) — podcast
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
ALTERNATE
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Janet McTeer (Ozark)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Ted Danson (The Good Place) — podcast
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
ALTERNATE
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Ricky Gervais (After Life) — podcast
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
ALTERNATE
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy) — podcast
ALTERNATE
James Marsden (Dead to Me)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Peter Gallagher (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Leroy McClain (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
ALTERNATE
Rita Moreno (One Day at a Time)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Gillian Anderson (Sex Education)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Hiam Abbass (Ramy)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education) — podcast
Aaron Paul (El Camino)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
ALTERNATE
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Nick Offerman (Devs)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Regina King (Watchmen)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) — podcast
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Aunjanue Ellis (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel) — podcast
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
John Turturro (The Plot Against America) — podcast
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)
Darren Criss (Hollywood) — podcast
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
ALTERNATE
Jesse Plemons (El Camino) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Ray Romano (Bad Education)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Michael Sheen (Quiz)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Rose Byrne (Mrs. America)
Sarah Paulson (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
ALTERNATE
Allison Janney (Bad Education) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Hong Chau (Watchmen)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
ALTERNATE
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast
ALTERNATE
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Some Good News (YouTube) — podcast (John Krasinski)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix) — podcast (Hannah Gadsby)
Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
The Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)
ALTERNATE
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 (syndicated)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Conan Without Borders: Ghana (TBS) — podcast (Conan O'Brien)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (CBS) — podcast (Jennifer Lopez)
The Oscars (ABC)
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC) — podcast (Ricky Gervais)
The 73rd Tony Awards (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC) — podcast (Norman Lear) & podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
ALTERNATE
The 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
One World: Together at Home (syndicated)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Yellowstone Live (NatGeo)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PROJECTED NOMINEES
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
Hillary (Hulu) — podcast (Hillary Clinton)
Country Music (PBS) — podcast (Ken Burns)
McMillions (HBO)
ALTERNATE
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Lifetime)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Becoming (Netflix)
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (HBO)
ALTERNATE
St. Louis Superman (MTV)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
A Secret Love (Netflix)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Apollo 11 (CNN)
American Factory (Netflix)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Cave (NatGeo)
For Sama (PBS)
ALTERNATE
Independent Lens: One Child Nation (PBS)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Sea of Shadows (NatGeo)
-
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
PROJECTED NOMINEES
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) — podcast (Jerry Seinfeld)
VICE (Showtime)
Inside the Actors Studio (Ovation)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
ALTERNATE
Jay Leno's Garage (CNBC) — podcast (Jay Leno)
POTENTIAL SURPRISE
Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift (ABC)
SHOULD BE A CONTENDER
Chasing the Cure (TBS & TNT)