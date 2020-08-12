Feinberg Forecast: The First Post-Nominations Read of the Emmys Race
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his initial assessment of 24 categories.
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects Scott's best attempt to predict the behavior of the Television Academy, not his personal preferences. He arrives at the standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, the results of awards ceremonies that precede the Emmys (e.g. the Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards) and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
-
Best Drama Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Succession (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
-
Best Comedy Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Insecure (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
-
Best Limited Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Watchmen (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
-
Best Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
-
Best Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
-
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
-
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
-
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
-
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Regina King (Watchmen)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
-
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISHYahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
-
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
-
Best Television Movie
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Bad Education (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
American Son (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
-
Best Variety Talk Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
-
Best Variety Sketch Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
-
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (PBS)
-
Best Variety Special (Live)
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: 'All In The Family' And 'Good Times' (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
-
Best Competition Program
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Voice (NBC)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Hillary (Hulu)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)
McMillion$ (HBO)
American Masters (PBS)
-
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
Becoming (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)
The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
The Cave (National Geographic)
One Child Nation (PBS)
Chasing The Moon (American Experience) (PBS)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
-
Best Music and Lyrics
PROJECTED ORDER OF FINISH
"The Way It Used to Be" (Watchmen) — music and lyrics by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
"Letter to My Godfather" (The Black Godfather) — music and lyrics by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo
"One Less Angel" (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — music and lyrics by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore
"Eat Sh!t, Bob" (Last Week Tonight) — music by David Dabbon, lyrics by Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss and Seena Vali
"Build It Up" (Little Fires Everywhere) — music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson
"Memorized" (This Is Us) — music and lyrics by Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith
"All For Us" (Euphoria) — music and lyrics by Labrinth