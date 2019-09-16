Feinberg Forecast: Scott's First Read of the Race to the 92nd Oscars
With the Toronto Film Festival now in the rearview mirror, The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his initial assessment of the Big Eight categories.
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
-
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
The Farewell (A24)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
Ford v. Ferrari (Fox)
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
MAJOR THREATS
Booksmart (Annapurna)
Waves (A24)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Hustlers (STX)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Uncut Gems (A24)
POSSIBILITIES
The Lion King (Disney)
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
LONG SHOTS
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
The Aeronauts (Amazon)
The Report (Amazon)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Universal)
Ad Astra (Fox)
The Banker (Apple)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Cats (Universal)
Dark Waters (Focus Features)
Gemini Man (Paramount)
The Good Liar (Warner Bros.)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
The Lighthouse (A24)
Little Women (Sony)
Queen & Slim (Universal)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
-
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Lulu Wang (The Farewell)
MAJOR THREATS
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
James Mangold (Ford v. Ferrari)
Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart)
POSSIBILITIES
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
Jon Favreau (The Lion King)
Anthony Russo & Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame)