Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Projections As the New York Film Fest Gets Underway
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist offers his first assessment of the race since the world premiere of 'The Irishman.'
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Irishman (Netflix)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
The Farewell (A24)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
MAJOR THREATS
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
Downton Abbey (Focus Features) NEW
Rocketman (Paramount)
Booksmart (Annapurna)
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
POSSIBILITIES
Hustlers (STX)
Waves (A24)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
The Lion King (Disney)
Uncut Gems (A24)
LONG SHOTS
Apollo 11 (Neon) NEW
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
The Aeronauts (Amazon)
The Report (Amazon)
The Lighthouse (A24)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Universal)
Ad Astra (Fox)
The Ballad of Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.) NEW
The Banker (Apple)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Cats (Universal)
Dark Waters (Focus Features)
Gemini Man (Paramount)
Give Me Liberty (Music Box) NEW
The Good Liar (Warner Bros.)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Little Women (Sony)
Queen & Slim (Universal)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) NEW
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
MAJOR THREATS
Lulu Wang (The Farewell) — podcast
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari)
Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) NEW
POSSIBILITIES
Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) — podcast
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
Rupert Goold (Judy)
LONG SHOTS
Trey Edward Shults (Waves)
Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)
Jon Favreau (The Lion King)
Anthony Russo & Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
STILL TO SEE
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) — podcast
Dan Bradley & James Gray (Ad Astra)
Bill Condon (The Good Liar)
Clint Eastwood (The Ballad of Richard Jewell) NEW
Greta Gerwig (Little Women) — podcast
Todd Haynes (Dark Waters)
Tom Hooper (Cats)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Ang Lee (Gemini Man)
Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim)
George Nolfi (The Banker)
Jay Roach (Bombshell)
Best Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Adam Driver (Marriage Story) — podcast
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) — podcast
Robert De Niro (The Irishman) — podcast NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) — podcast
Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Adam Driver (The Report) — podcast
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) — podcast NEW
LONG SHOTS
Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Jamie Bell (Skin)
Himesh Patel (Yesterday)
STILL TO SEE
Timothee Chalamet (The King) — podcast
Brian Cox (The Etruscan Smile)
Samuel L. Jackson (The Banker) — podcast
Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim)
Anthony Mackie (The Banker)
Ian McKellen (The Good Liar) — podcast
Brad Pitt (Ad Astra)
Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
Will Smith (Gemini Man) — podcast
Best Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Renee Zellweger (Judy) — podcast
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us)
MAJOR THREATS
Felicity Jones (The Aeronauts)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart)
POSSIBILITIES
Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Meryl Streep (The Laundromat) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) — podcast
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
LONG SHOTS
Natalie Portman (Lucy in the Sky) — podcast
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Michelle Williams (After the Wedding)
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family)
STILL TO SEE
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie) — podcast
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar) — podcast
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear)
Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) — podcast
Kristen Stewart (Seberg) — podcast
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Best Supporting Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) — podcast (2018) & podcast (2019)
Al Pacino (The Irishman) NEW
Joe Pesci (The Irishman) NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Sterling K. Brown (Waves) — podcast
Alan Alda (Marriage Story)
Lucas Hedges (Honey Boy) — podcast
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
POSSIBILITIES
Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) — podcast NEW
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves)
Lucas Hedges (Waves) — podcast
Rob Morgan (Just Mercy)
Chris Cooper (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Billy Eichner (The Lion King) NEW
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Harriet) — podcast
Eddie Redmayne (The Aeronauts) — podcast
Ray Liotta (Marriage Story) — podcast
Jamie Bell (Rocketman)
Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari)
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Rob Morgan (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
STILL TO SEE
Timothee Chalamet (Little Women) — podcast
Aldis Hodge (Clemency)
John Lithgow (Bombshell)
Malcolm McDowell (Bombshell)
Ian McKellen (Cats) — podcast
Tim Robbins (Dark Waters)
Best Supporting Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) — podcast
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) NEW
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Annette Bening (The Report)
MAJOR THREATS
Shuzhen Zhou (The Farewell)
Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory)
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Julie Hagerty (Marriage Story)
Janelle Monae (Harriet)
Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn)
Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Frances Conroy (Joker)
Julianne Moore (After the Wedding)
STILL TO SEE
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Judi Dench (Cats) — podcast
Laura Dern (Little Women)
Anne Hathaway (Dark Waters)
Jennifer Hudson (Cats)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) — podcast
Anna Paquin (The Irishman)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell) — podcast
Chloe Sevigny (Queen & Slim)
Meryl Streep (Little Women) — podcast
Marisa Tomei (Frankie)
Best Adapted Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten) NEW
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian) NEW
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
MAJOR THREATS
Judy (Tom Edge)
Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
Downton Abbey (Julian Fellowes) — podcast NEW
POSSIBILITIES
Toy Story 4 (Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton)
The Laundromat (Scott Z. Burns)
Avengers: Endgame (Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely)
The Lion King (Brenda Chapman & Jeff Nathanson)
LONG SHOTS
Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)
Gloria Bell (Alice Johnson Boher, Sebastian Lelio & Gonzala Maza)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
STILL TO SEE
The Ballad of Richard Jewell (Billy Ray) NEW
Cats (Lee Hall & Tom Hooper)
Dark Waters (Mario Correa & Nathaniel Rich)
The Good Liar (Jeffrey Hatcher)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig & Sarah Polley) — podcast (Gerwig)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio) — podcast (Abrams)
Best Original Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han)
The Farewell (Lulu Wang) — podcast
Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf)
MAJOR THREATS
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins & Katie Silberman)
Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar)
Waves (Trey Edward Shults)
Us (Jordan Peele) — podcast
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert & Joe Talbot)
POSSIBILITIES
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski)
Ford v Ferrari (Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller)
The Report (Scott Z. Burns)
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie)
Midsommar (Ari Aster)
Rocketman (Lee Hall)
LONG SHOTS
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma)
The Lighthouse (Max Eggers & Robert Eggers) NEW
The Aeronauts (Tom Harper & Jack Thorne)
Yesterday (Jack Barth & Richard Curtis)
Harriet (Gregory Allen Howard & Kasi Lemmons)
Fighting with My Family (Stephen Merchant)
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Ad Astra (James Gray & Ethan Gross)
The Banker (David Lewis Smith, George Nolfi & Stan Younger)
Bombshell (Charles Randolph)
Clemency (Chinonye Chukwu)
Fast Color (Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz)
Frankie (Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias)
Gemini Man (David Benioff, Darren Lemke & Billy Ray)
Her Smell (Alex Ross Perry)
High Life (Claire Denis & Jean-Pol Fargeau)
A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Queen & Slim (James Frey & Lena Waithe) — podcast (Waithe)
Seberg (Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse)
Best Animated Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Funan (GKIDS)
Abominable (Universal)
MAJOR THREATS
Weathering with You (GKIDS)
POSSIBILITIES
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
LONG SHOTS
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal)
STILL TO COME
Frozen 2 (Disney)
Klaus (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Lionsgate/Warner Bros.)
Best Documentary Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (Neon)
Diego Maradona (HBO)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)
Knock Down the House (Netflix)
One Child Nation (Amazon)
Maiden (Sony Classics)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
POSSIBILITIES
The Human Factor (still seeking U.S. distribution)
For Sama (PBS)
17 Blocks (MTV)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (Juno)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
LONG SHOTS
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (Vertical)
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu/Magnolia)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Classics)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Love, Antosha (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Red Penguins (still seeking U.S. distribution)
STILL TO SEE
The Apollo (HBO)
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)
Citizen K (Greenwich Films)
Cold Case Hammarskjold (Magnolia)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Elephant Queen (Apple)
Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
Honeyland (Neon)
Hope Frozen (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dada)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Magnolia)
Running with Beto (HBO)
The Serengeti Rules (Abramorama)
Western Stars (Warner Bros.)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (Sony Classics)