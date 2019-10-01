Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Projections As the New York Film Fest Gets Underway

FRONTRUNNERS

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (Neon)

Diego Maradona (HBO)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Kingmaker (Showtime)

MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)

Knock Down the House (Netflix)

One Child Nation (Amazon)

Maiden (Sony Classics)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

POSSIBILITIES

The Human Factor (still seeking U.S. distribution)

For Sama (PBS)

17 Blocks (MTV)

Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (Juno)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

LONG SHOTS

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (Vertical)

Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu/Magnolia)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Classics)

The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Love, Antosha (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Red Penguins (still seeking U.S. distribution)

STILL TO SEE

The Apollo (HBO)

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)

Citizen K (Greenwich Films)

Cold Case Hammarskjold (Magnolia)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

The Elephant Queen (Apple)

Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)

Honeyland (Neon)

Hope Frozen (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dada)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Magnolia)

Running with Beto (HBO)

The Serengeti Rules (Abramorama)

Western Stars (Warner Bros.)

Where's My Roy Cohn? (Sony Classics)