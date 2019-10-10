Feinberg Forecast: Updated Oscar Standings As the Race Moves to the Hamptons

FRONTRUNNERS

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Les Miserables (France)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Tel Aviv on Fire (Luxembourg)

MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)

Papicha (Algeria)

The Traitor (Italy)

The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (Brazil)

Our Mothers (Belgium)

It Must Be Heaven (Palestine)

POSSIBILITIES

System Crasher (Germany)

And Then We Danced (Sweden)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Those Who Remained (Hungary)

Beanpole (Russia)

Monos (Colombia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Weathering with You (Japan)

Incitement (Israel)

Zana (Kosovo)

LONG SHOTS

The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)

Out Stealing Horses (Norway)

Queen of Hearts (Denmark)

The Whistlers (Romania)

The Chambermaid (Mexico)

Knuckle City (South Africa)

Stupid Young Heart (Finland)

Ne Zha (China)

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (United Kingdom)

Let There Be Light (Slovakia)