Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Standings Heading in to Governors Awards Week
The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg updates his picks ahead of Thursday's Gotham Award nominations, Friday's BAFTA LA Britannia Awards and Sunday's Governors Awards.
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
-
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Bombshell (Lionsgate) NEW
The Farewell (A24)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Rocketman (Paramount)
MAJOR THREATS
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
Waves (A24)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
POSSIBILITIES
Queen & Slim (Universal) NEW
Uncut Gems (A24)
Hustlers (STX)
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Downton Abbey (Focus Features)
LONG SHOTS
Booksmart (Annapurna)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Us (Universal)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight) NEW
The Lion King (Disney)
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Roadside Attractions) NEW
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Universal)
Ad Astra (Fox)
The Banker (Apple)
Cats (Universal)
Dark Waters (Focus Features)
The Good Liar (Warner Bros.)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Little Women (Sony)
Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
-
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
MAJOR THREATS
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Jay Roach (Bombshell)
Lulu Wang (The Farewell) — podcast
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory)
Trey Edward Shults (Waves)
POSSIBILITIES
Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life)
James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari)
Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
LONG SHOTS
Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)
Michael Engler (Downton Abbey)
Rupert Goold (Judy)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) — podcast
Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Jon Favreau (The Lion King)
STILL TO SEE
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) — podcast
Dan Bradley & James Gray (Ad Astra)
Bill Condon (The Good Liar)
Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women) — podcast
Todd Haynes (Dark Waters)
Tom Hooper (Cats)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Sam Mendes (1917)
George Nolfi (The Banker)
-
Best Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Adam Driver (Marriage Story) — podcast
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) — podcast
Robert De Niro (The Irishman) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) — podcast
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim) NEW
Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari)
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Adam Driver (The Report) — podcast
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
LONG SHOTS
Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon) NEW
Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Jamie Bell (Skin)
Himesh Patel (Yesterday)
STILL TO SEE
Timothee Chalamet (The King) — podcast
Brian Cox (The Etruscan Smile)
Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell)
Anthony Mackie (The Banker)
Ian McKellen (The Good Liar) — podcast
Brad Pitt (Ad Astra)
Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
-
Best Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Renee Zellweger (Judy) — podcast
Charlize Theron (Bombshell) NEW
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency) NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us)
Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) NEW
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Felicity Jones (The Aeronauts)
POSSIBILITIES
Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life) NEW
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart)
Meryl Streep (The Laundromat) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Natalie Portman (Lucy in the Sky) — podcast
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Michelle Williams (After the Wedding)
Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family)
STILL TO SEE
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie) — podcast
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar) — podcast
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear)
Mary Kay Place (Diane)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) — podcast
Kristen Stewart (Seberg) — podcast
Naomi Watts (Luce)
-
Best Supporting Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) — podcast (2018) & podcast (2019)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
MAJOR THREATS
John Lithgow (Bombshell)
Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Alan Alda (Marriage Story)
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Jamie Bell (Rocketman)
Sterling K. Brown (Waves) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
Aldis Hodge (Clemency) NEW
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Lucas Hedges (Honey Boy) — podcast
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves)
LONG SHOTS
Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari)
Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name)
Billy Eichner (The Lion King)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Harriet) — podcast
Lucas Hedges (Waves) — podcast
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon) NEW
STILL TO SEE
Timothee Chalamet (Little Women) — podcast
Samuel L. Jackson (The Banker) — podcast
Ian McKellen (Cats) — podcast
Tim Robbins (Dark Waters)
-
Best Supporting Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) — podcast
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell) — podcast NEW
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) — podcast NEW
Annette Bening (The Report)
MAJOR THREATS
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Shuzhen Zhao (The Farewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory)
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)
Janelle Monae (Harriet)
LONG SHOTS
Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn)
Julianne Moore (After the Wedding)
Frances Conroy (Joker)
STILL TO SEE
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Judi Dench (Cats) — podcast
Laura Dern (Little Women)
Anne Hathaway (Dark Waters)
Jennifer Hudson (Cats)
Nia Long (The Banker)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Meryl Streep (Little Women) — podcast
Marisa Tomei (Frankie)
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham)
MAJOR THREATS
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
Toy Story 4 (Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton)
Judy (Tom Edge)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster)
POSSIBILITIES
Downton Abbey (Julian Fellowes) — podcast
The Laundromat (Scott Z. Burns)
Avengers: Endgame (Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely)
The Lion King (Brenda Chapman & Jeff Nathanson)
LONG SHOTS
Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)
Gloria Bell (Alice Johnson Boher, Sebastian Lelio & Gonzala Maza)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
STILL TO SEE
Cats (Lee Hall & Tom Hooper)
Dark Waters (Matthew Michael Carnahan & Mario Correa)
The Good Liar (Jeffrey Hatcher)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig & Sarah Polley) — podcast (Gerwig)
Richard Jewell (Billy Ray)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio) — podcast (Abrams)
-
Best Original Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
The Farewell (Lulu Wang) — podcast
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han)
Bombshell (Charles Randolph) NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf)
Queen & Slim (James Frey & Lena Waithe) — podcast (Waithe) NEW
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski)
Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar) — podcast (Almodovar)
Waves (Trey Edward Shults)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert & Joe Talbot)
Us (Jordan Peele) — podcast (Peele)
POSSIBILITIES
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins & Katie Silberman)
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie)
Ford v Ferrari (Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller)
The Report (Scott Z. Burns)
Clemency (Chinonye Chukwu) NEW
A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)
The Lighthouse (Max Eggers & Robert Eggers)
LONG SHOTS
Rocketman (Lee Hall)
Midsommar (Ari Aster)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz) NEW
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma)
The Aeronauts (Tom Harper & Jack Thorne)
Yesterday (Jack Barth & Richard Curtis)
Harriet (Gregory Allen Howard & Kasi Lemmons)
Fighting with My Family (Stephen Merchant)
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Ad Astra (James Gray & Ethan Gross)
The Banker (David Lewis Smith, George Nolfi & Stan Younger)
Fast Color (Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz)
Frankie (Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias)
Her Smell (Alex Ross Perry)
High Life (Claire Denis & Jean-Pol Fargeau)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Seberg (Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse)
-
Best Animated Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Funan (GKIDS)
Abominable (Universal)
MAJOR THREATS
Weathering With You (GKIDS)
POSSIBILITIES
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
LONG SHOTS
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal)
STILL TO COME
Frozen 2 (Disney)
Klaus (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Lionsgate/Warner Bros.)
-
Best Documentary Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Apollo 11 (Neon)
Diego Maradona (HBO)
The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
One Child Nation (Amazon)
Knock Down the House (Netflix)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
For Sama (PBS)
Maiden (Sony Classics)
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu/Magnolia)
17 Blocks (MTV)
Cunningham (Magnolia)
The Human Factor (still seeking U.S. distribution)
POSSIBILITIES
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (Vertical)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Mike Wallace Is Here (Magnolia)
LONG SHOTS
David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Classics)
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (Juno)
American Dharma (Utopia)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Love, Antosha (self-distributed)
STILL TO SEE
After Parkland (still seeking US distribution)
The Apollo (HBO)
Aquarela (Sony Classics)
Black Mother (Grasshopper)
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)
Citizen K (Greenwich Entertainment)
Cold Case Hammarskjold (Magnolia)
Don't Be Nice (Juno)
Echo in the Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Elephant Queen (Apple)
Emanuel (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Ernie & Joe (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Fiddlin' (Utopia)
The Game Changers (ReFuel Productions)
Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash (YouTube)
Everybody's Everything (Gunpowder & Sky)
Hail Satan? (Magnolia)
Honeyland (Neon)
Hope Frozen (still seeking U.S. distribution)
The Hottest August (Grasshopper)
Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dada)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (Greenwich Entertainment)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (still seeking U.S. distribution) NEW
Midnight Traveler (Oscilloscope)
Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (still seeking U.S. distribution) NEW
On the President's Orders (PBS)
The Proposal (Oscilloscope)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Magnolia)
Roll Red Roll (PBS)
Running With Beto (HBO)
The Serengeti Rules (Abramorama) NEW
They Shall Not Grow Old (Warner Bros.)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia)
Western Stars (Warner Bros.)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (Sony Classics)
Who Will Write Our History? (Abramorama)
-
Best International Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Les Miserables (France)
A White, White Day (Iceland) NEW
Tel Aviv on Fire (Luxembourg)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Papicha (Algeria)
The Traitor (Italy)
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (Brazil)
Our Mothers (Belgium)
Monos (Colombia)
POSSIBILITIES
Atlantics (Senegal)
It Must Be Heaven (Palestine)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
System Crasher (Germany)
And Then We Danced (Sweden)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
Beanpole (Russia)
Gully Boy (India)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Weathering with You (Japan)
Incitement (Israel)
Zana (Kosovo)
LONG SHOTS
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Out Stealing Horses (Norway)
Queen of Hearts (Denmark)
The Whistlers (Romania)
The Chambermaid (Mexico)
Knuckle City (South Africa)
Stupid Young Heart (Finland)
Ne Zha (China)
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (United Kingdom)
Let There Be Light (Slovakia)
-
Best Cinematography
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Two Popes (Cesar Charlone)
Marriage Story (Robbie Ryan)
MAJOR THREATS
Parasite (Hong Kyung-Po)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
A Hidden Life (Jörg Widmer) NEW
Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael)
The Lion King (Caleb Deschanel)
Jojo Rabbit (Mihai Mălaimare Jr.)
Waves (Drew Daniels)
Uncut Gems (Darius Khondji)
Rocketman (George Richmond)
POSSIBILITIES
Avengers: Endgame (Trent Oplach)
Bombshell (Barry Ackroyd) NEW
The Farewell (Anna Franquesa Solano)
The Aeronauts (George Steel)
Honey Boy (Natasha Braier)
Us (Mike Gioulakis)
Harriet (John Toll)
Midsommar (Pawel Pogorzelski)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Adam Newport-Berra)
The Goldfinch (Roger Deakins)
LONG SHOTS
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Claire Mathon)
Pain and Glory (José Luis Alcaine)
Queen & Slim (Tat Radcliffe) NEW
Hustlers (Todd Banhazl)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Jody Lee Lipes)
Lucy in the Sky (Polly Morgan)
Downton Abbey (Ben Smithard)
Just Mercy (Brett Pawlak)
Judy (Ole Birkeland)
Booksmart (Jason McCormick)
STILL TO COME
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Ad Astra (Hoyte van Hoytema)
The Banker (Charlotte Bruus Christensen)
Cats (Christopher Ross)
Dark Waters (Alex Howe)
Gemini Man (Dion Beebe)
The Good Liar (Tobias A. Schliessler)
Little Women (Yorick Le Saux)
Richard Jewell (Yves Bélanger)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dan Mindel)