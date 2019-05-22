Feinberg Forecast: First Read of the 2019 Tonys Race
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist assesses the field ahead of the June 9 ceremony.
-
Best Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. The Ferryman
Author: Jez Butterworth
Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Neal Street Productions, Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner
2. What the Constitution Means to Me
Author: Heidi Schreck
Producers: Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Myla Lerner/Jon Bierman, Jenna Segal/Catherine Markowitz, Jana Shea/Maley-Stolbun-Sussman, Rebecca Gold/Jose Antonio Vargas, Level Forward, Cornice Productions, Lassen Wyse Balsam, Nederlander Presentations/Kate Lear, Clubbed Thumb, True Love Productions, New York Theatre Workshop
3. Ink
Author: James Graham
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, The Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold, Denise Wood, Sonia Friedman Productions, Diane Benjamin
4. Choir Boy
Author: Tarell Alvin McCraney
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove
5. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Author: Taylor Mac
Producers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Eli Bush, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, No Guarantees, Universal Theatrical Group, James L. Nederlander, Columbia Live Stage, John Gore Organization, Spring Sirkin, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jamie deRoy, Wendy Federman, Barbara Manocherian, Al Nocciolino, Bruce Robert Harris & Jack W. Batman, Adam Rodner, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson
-
Best Musical
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Hadestown
Producers: Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Carl Daikeler, Five Fates, Willette & Manny Klausner, No Guarantees, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Stone Arch Theatrical, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Meredith Lynsey Schade, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Concord Theatricals, Laurie David, Demar Moritz Gang, Getter Entertainment, Deborah Green, Harris Rubin Productions, Sally Cade Holmes, Marguerite Hoffman, Hornos Moellenberg, Independent Presenters Network, Jam Theatricals, Kalin Levine Dohr Productions, Phil & Claire Kenny, Mike Karns, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Lady Capital, LD Entertainment, Sandi Moran, Tom Neff, MWM Live, Patti Sanford Roberts & Michael Roberts, Schroeder Shapiro Productions, Seriff Productions, Stage Entertainment, Kenneth & Rosemary Willman, KayLavLex Theatricals, Tyler Mount, Jujamcyn Theaters, The National Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop
2. Tootsie
Producers: Scott Sanders, Carol Fineman, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Robert Greenblatt, Stephanie P. McClelland, Candy Spelling, Jam Theatricals, Roy Furman, Michael Harrison/David Ian, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler/Wendy Federman/Heni Koenigsberg, JAA Productions/Stella LaRue/Silva Theatrical Group, Toho Co. Ltd., Jonathan Littman, Peter May, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Seriff Productions, Iris Smith, Bob Boyett Thomas L. Miller, Larry J. Kroll/Douglas L. Meyer, Victoria Lang/Scott Mauro, Brunish/Caiola/Fuld, Jr./Epic Theatricals, Ted Liebowitz/Lassen Blume Baldwin, The John Gore Organization, Ronald Frankel, Char-Park Productions, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Fakston Productions, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group, 2 Js and an A. Inc., Tom McGrath/42nd.club, Drew Hodges and Peter Kukielski, Jim Fantaci, Frederike and Bill Hecht, Brad Lamm, Independent Presenters Network
3. The Prom
Producers: Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, Jack Lane, James & Catherine Berges, Nelda Sue Yaw, Natasha Davison, Joe Grandy, Kimberlee Garris, Lisa Morris, Terry Schnuck, Jane Dubin, Rosalind Productions, Inc., FAHS Productions, Seth A. Goldstein, Mike Kriak, Don & Nancy Ross, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Cliff Hopkins, Masie Productions, Vivek Shah, Three Belles & A Bob, Arment-Tackel, Armstrong-Manocherian, Fakler-Silver, Fox Theatricals-Mosbacher-Lonow, Palitz-Stern-Smedes, Nancy & Ken Kranzberg/David Lyons, Larry & Elizabeth Lenke/Elizabeth L. Green, Iris Smith/Instone Productions, Kuhlman-Ketner/Wallace-ATxRandomProductions, The John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Margot Astrachan, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Reagan Silber
4. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Producers: Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, EMI Entertainment World, Inc., Josh Berger, Ken Schur, Ron Simons, Stephen Byrd, Alia Jones, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Harriet Newman Leve, Jeffrey Finn, Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Darren Bagert, David Binder, Wendy Federman, Susan Quint Gallin, Mickey Liddell, Robert Ahrens, Christopher Maring, David Mirvish, Stacy Jacobs, Marianne Mills, Loraine Alterman Boyle, deRoy-Winkler, Karmazin-McCabe, Koenigsberg-Krauss, Zell-Kierstead, Deborah Barrera, Robyn & Larry Gottesdiener, The Araca Group, Rashad V. Chambers, Mike Evans, Hani Farsi, John Gore Organization, Mike Karns, Willette & Manny Klausner, Gabrielle Palitz, No Guarantees, Sheldon Stone, Stuart Weitzman, Universal Music Theatrical
5. Beetlejuice
Producers: Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, Jam Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Benjamin Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., ZenDog Productions, deRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergère, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, Networks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios
-
Best Revival of a Play
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. The Waverly Gallery
Author: Kenneth Lonergan
Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Columbia Live Stage, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, James L. Nederlander, Universal Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Stephanie P. McClelland, Benjamin Lowy, Al Nocciolino, Patty Baker, Wendy Federman, Barbara H. Freitag, Heni Koenigsberg, David Mirvish, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson
2. The Boys in the Band
Author: Mart Crowley
Producers: David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick, Ryan Murphy
3. Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow
4. Torch Song
Author: Harvey Fierstein
Producers: Richie Jackson, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ken Fakler, David Mirvish, Lassen Blume/Karmen Boyz Productions, CJC & Priest/Judith Ann Abrams, Burnt Umber/True Love Productions, Caiola Productions/Torchbearers, Jujamcyn Theaters, Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Casey Reitz
5. Burn This
Producers: David Binder, Ruth Hendel, Big Beach, Sharon Karmazin, OHenryGS Productions, Ken Schur, Jayne Baron Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Barbara Whitman, Richard Willis, Adam Zotovich, The Shubert Organization, Ambassador Theatre Group, Eric Schnall, Wendy Orshan, Jeffrey M. Wilson
-
Best Revival of a Musical
CURRENT STANDINGS
1. Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Producers: Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T. Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, Tamar Climan, Bard Summerscape
2. Kiss Me, Kate
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Bryan Cranston, Network
2. Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
3. Adam Driver, Burn This
4. Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
5. Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
2. Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
3. Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
4. Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
5. Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
6. Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
2. Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
3. Bertie Carvel, Ink
4. Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
5. Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
2. Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
3. Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
4. Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
5. Ruth Wilson, King Lear
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Santino Fontana, Tootsie
2. Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
3. Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
4. Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
5. Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
2. Beth Leavel, The Prom
3. Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
4. Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
5. Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
-
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. André De Shields, Hadestown
2. Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
3. Patrick Page, Hadestown
4. Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
5. Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
-
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
2. Amber Gray, Hadestown
2. Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
3. Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
5. Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
-
Best Direction of a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
2. Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
3. Ivo van Hove, Network
4. Rupert Goold, Ink
5. George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
-
Best Direction of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
2. Scott Ellis, Tootsie
3. Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
4. Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
4. Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
-
Best Book of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Tootsie
Robert Horn
2. The Prom
Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
3. Hadestown
Anaïs Mitchell
4. Beetlejuice
Scott Brown & Anthony King
5. Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Dominique Morisseau
-
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Hadestown
Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
2. Tootsie
Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
3. The Prom
Music: Matthew Sklar
Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
4. Beetlejuice
Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
5. To Kill a Mockingbird
Music: Adam Guettel
6. Be More Chill
Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis
-
Best Orchestrations
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
2. Simon Hale, Tootsie
3. Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
4. Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
5. Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
-
Best Choreography
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
2. Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
3. David Neumann, Hadestown
4. Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
5. Denis Jones, Tootsie
-
Best Scenic Design of a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Rob Howell, The Ferryman
2. Jan Versweyveld, Network
3. Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
4. Bunny Christie, Ink
5. Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
-
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Peter England, King Kong
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
-
Best Costume Design of a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
2. Rob Howell, The Ferryman
3. Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
4. Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
5. Clint Ramos, Torch Song
-
Best Costume Design of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
2. William Ivey Long, Tootsie
3. William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
4. Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
5. Michael Krass, Hadestown
-
Best Lighting Design of a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
2. Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
3. Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
4. Neil Austin, Ink
5. Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
-
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Bradley King, Hadestown
2. Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
3. Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
4. Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
5. Peter Mumford, King Kong
-
Best Sound Design of a Play
PROJECTED STANDINGS
1. Eric Sleichim, Network
2. Adam Cork, Ink
3. Nick Powell, The Ferryman
4. Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
5. Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
-
Best Sound Design of a Musical
PROJECTED STANDINGS
Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg, Hadestown
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
-
Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler
Special Tony Awards
Marin Mazzie
Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
Jason Michael Webb
Regional Theatre Tony Award
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Palo Alto, CA
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Judith Light
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder
Peter Entin
FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
Joseph Blakely Forbes