Feinberg Forecast: The Oscars Landscape Post-Governors Awards Weekend
The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg updates his charts to reflect his first impressions of 'The Banker' and 'Little Women'; a 'Ford v Ferrari' category change; Gotham Awards noms, the Britannia Awards and the Governors Awards.
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
-
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Irishman (Netflix)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
The Farewell (A24)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Little Women (Sony) NEW
Joker (Warner Bros.)
MAJOR THREATS
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
Waves (A24)
Uncut Gems (A24)
POSSIBILITIES
Downton Abbey (Focus Features)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Roadside Attractions)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
Hustlers (STX)
Queen & Slim (Universal)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
The Banker (Apple) NEW
LONG SHOTS
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Us (Universal)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight)
Booksmart (Annapurna)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
Give Me Liberty (Music Box) NEW
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Universal)
Ad Astra (Fox)
Cats (Universal)
Dark Waters (Focus Features)
The Good Liar (Warner Bros.)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
-
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
MAJOR THREATS
Lulu Wang (The Farewell) — podcast
Greta Gerwig (Little Women) — podcast NEW
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory)
Jay Roach (Bombshell)
POSSIBILITIES
James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Trey Edward Shults (Waves)
Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)
Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life)
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
LONG SHOTS
Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy)
Michael Engler (Downton Abbey)
Rupert Goold (Judy)
Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) — podcast
Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Jon Favreau (The Lion King)
STILL TO SEE
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) — podcast
Bill Condon (The Good Liar)
Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell)
James Gray (Ad Astra)
Todd Haynes (Dark Waters)
Tom Hooper (Cats)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Sam Mendes (1917)
-
Best Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Adam Driver (Marriage Story) — podcast
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) — podcast
Robert De Niro (The Irishman) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) — podcast
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) — podcast
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) NEW
POSSIBILITIES
Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari)
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon)
Adam Driver (The Report) — podcast
Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim)
LONG SHOTS
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Anthony Mackie (The Banker) NEW
Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
STILL TO SEE
Timothee Chalamet (The King) — podcast
Brian Cox (The Etruscan Smile)
Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell)
Ian McKellen (The Good Liar) — podcast
Brad Pitt (Ad Astra)
Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
-
Best Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Renee Zellweger (Judy) — podcast
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us)
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Meryl Streep (The Laundromat) — podcast
Felicity Jones (The Aeronauts)
Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life)
Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim)
LONG SHOTS
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart)
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
STILL TO SEE
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie) — podcast
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar) — podcast
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear)
Mary Kay Place (Diane)
Kristen Stewart (Seberg) — podcast
Naomi Watts (Luce)
-
Best Supporting Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
MAJOR THREATS
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) — podcast (2018) & podcast (2019)
John Lithgow (Bombshell)
Alan Alda (Marriage Story)
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Timothee Chalamet (Little Women) — podcast NEW
POSSIBILITIES
Jamie Bell (Rocketman)
Aldis Hodge (Clemency)
Sterling K. Brown (Waves) — podcast
Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari)
Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Harriet) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Rob Morgan (Just Mercy)
Tim Blake Nelson (Just Mercy) NEW
Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name)
Billy Eichner (The Lion King)
Samuel L. Jackson (The Banker) — podcast NEW
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves)
Lucas Hedges (Waves) — podcast
STILL TO SEE
Ian McKellen (Cats) — podcast
Tim Robbins (Dark Waters)
-
Best Supporting Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) — podcast
Margot Robbie (Bombshell) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) — podcast
Florence Pugh (Little Women) NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Annette Bening (The Report)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
Shuzhen Zhao (The Farewell)
POSSIBILITIES
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)
Janelle Monae (Harriet)
LONG SHOTS
Meryl Streep (Little Women) — podcast NEW
Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn)
Julianne Moore (After the Wedding)
Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer (Give Me Liberty) NEW
STILL TO SEE
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Judi Dench (Cats) — podcast
Anne Hathaway (Dark Waters)
Jennifer Hudson (Cats)
Marisa Tomei (Frankie)
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig) — podcast NEW
MAJOR THREATS
Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
Toy Story 4 (Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster)
POSSIBILITIES
Downton Abbey (Julian Fellowes) — podcast
Judy (Tom Edge)
The Laundromat (Scott Z. Burns)
Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)
LONG SHOTS
Avengers: Endgame (Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely)
The Lion King (Brenda Chapman & Jeff Nathanson)
Gloria Bell (Alice Johnson Boher, Sebastian Lelio & Gonzala Maza)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)
STILL TO SEE
Cats (Lee Hall & Tom Hooper)
Dark Waters (Matthew Michael Carnahan & Mario Correa)
The Good Liar (Jeffrey Hatcher)
Richard Jewell (Billy Ray)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio) — podcast (Abrams)
-
Best Original Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Parasite (Bong Joon-ho & Jin Won Han)
The Farewell (Lulu Wang) — podcast
Bombshell (Charles Randolph)
MAJOR THREATS
Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf)
Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar) — podcast (Almodovar)
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski)
Waves (Trey Edward Shults)
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins & Katie Silberman)
Us (Jordan Peele) — podcast (Peele)
POSSIBILITIES
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie)
Queen & Slim (Lena Waithe) — podcast
Ford v Ferrari (Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller)
The Report (Scott Z. Burns)
Midsommar (Ari Aster)
The Lighthouse (Max Eggers & Robert Eggers)
LONG SHOTS
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert & Joe Talbot)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz)
A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)
Rocketman (Lee Hall)
The Banker (David Lewis Smith, George Nolfi & Stan Younger)
STILL TO SEE
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Ad Astra (James Gray & Ethan Gross)
Fast Color (Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz)
Frankie (Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias)
Her Smell (Alex Ross Perry)
High Life (Claire Denis & Jean-Pol Fargeau)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Seberg (Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse)
-
Best Animated Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Funan (GKIDS)
Abominable (Universal)
MAJOR THREATS
Weathering With You (GKIDS)
POSSIBILITIES
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
LONG SHOTS
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures Releasing)
STILL TO COME
Frozen 2 (Disney)
Klaus (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Lionsgate/Warner Bros.)
-
Best Documentary Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (Neon)
One Child Nation (Amazon)
The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)
The Cave (National Geographic)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
Diego Maradona (HBO)
Knock Down the House (Netflix)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
For Sama (PBS)
Maiden (Sony Classics)
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu/Magnolia)
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (Vertical)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
17 Blocks (MTV)
POSSIBILITIES
Cunningham (Magnolia)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Mike Wallace Is Here (Magnolia)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Classics)
LONG SHOTS
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (Juno)
American Dharma (Utopia)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Love, Antosha (self-distributed)
STILL TO SEE
The Advocate (Film Movement) NEW
After Parkland (still seeking US distribution)
The Apollo (HBO)
Aquarela (Sony Classics)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (HBO) NEW
Black Mother (Grasshopper)
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (Eagle Rock) NEW
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)
Citizen K (Greenwich Entertainment)
Cold Case Hammarskjold (Magnolia)
Don't Be Nice (Juno)
Echo in the Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
The Elephant Queen (Apple)
Emanuel (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Ernie & Joe (still seeking U.S. distribution)
#Female Power (Abramorama) NEW
Fiddlin' (Utopia)
The Game Changers (ReFuel Productions)
Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash (YouTube)
Everybody's Everything (Gunpowder & Sky)
Hail Satan? (Magnolia)
Honeyland (Neon)
Hope Frozen (still seeking U.S. distribution)
The Hottest August (Grasshopper)
Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dada)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (Greenwich Entertainment)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (still seeking U.S. distribution) NEW
Midnight Family (1091 Media)
Midnight Traveler (Oscilloscope)
Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (still seeking U.S. distribution) NEW
On the President's Orders (PBS)
The Proposal (Oscilloscope)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Magnolia)
Roll Red Roll (PBS)
Running With Beto (HBO)
The Serengeti Rules (Abramorama) NEW
They Shall Not Grow Old (Warner Bros.)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia)
Western Stars (Warner Bros.)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (Sony Classics)
Who Will Write Our History? (Abramorama)
-
Best International Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Les Miserables (France)
A White, White Day (Iceland)
Tel Aviv on Fire (Luxembourg)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Papicha (Algeria)
The Traitor (Italy)
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao (Brazil)
Monos (Colombia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
POSSIBILITIES
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
Our Mothers (Belgium)
It Must Be Heaven (Palestine)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Incitement (Israel)
System Crasher (Germany)
And Then We Danced (Sweden)
Beanpole (Russia)
Gully Boy (India)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Weathering with You (Japan)
LONG SHOTS
Zana (Kosovo)
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Out Stealing Horses (Norway)
Queen of Hearts (Denmark)
The Whistlers (Romania)
The Chambermaid (Mexico)
Knuckle City (South Africa)
Stupid Young Heart (Finland)
Ne Zha (China)
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (United Kingdom)
Let There Be Light (Slovakia)
-
Best Cinematography
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Two Popes (Cesar Charlone)
Marriage Story (Robbie Ryan)
MAJOR THREATS
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Little Women (Yorick Le Saux) NEW
A Hidden Life (Jörg Widmer)
Parasite (Hong Kyung-Po)
Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael)
The Lion King (Caleb Deschanel)
Jojo Rabbit (Mihai Mălaimare Jr.)
Waves (Drew Daniels)
POSSIBILITIES
Uncut Gems (Darius Khondji)
Rocketman (George Richmond)
Bombshell (Barry Ackroyd)
The Aeronauts (George Steel)
Harriet (John Toll)
Honey Boy (Natasha Braier)
Avengers: Endgame (Trent Oplach)
LONG SHOTS
Pain and Glory (José Luis Alcaine)
Midsommar (Pawel Pogorzelski)
Us (Mike Gioulakis)
The Farewell (Anna Franquesa Solano)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Claire Mathon)
Hustlers (Todd Banhazl)
Downton Abbey (Ben Smithard)
Just Mercy (Brett Pawlak)
STILL TO COME
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Ad Astra (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Cats (Christopher Ross)
Dark Waters (Alex Howe)
Gemini Man (Dion Beebe)
The Good Liar (Tobias A. Schliessler)
Richard Jewell (Yves Bélanger)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Dan Mindel)