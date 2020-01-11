Feinberg Forecast: Final Oscar Nomination Predictions

PROJECTED NOMINEES

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin — podcast (John)

"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" (Wild Rose) — Caitlyn Smith, Mary Steenburgen & Kate York

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren — podcast

ALTERNATE

"Daily Battles (Motherless Brooklyn) — Thom Yorke

POTENTIAL SURPRISE

"Letter to My Godfather" (The Black Godfather) — Chad Hugo & Pharrell Williams

SHOULDA BEEN A CONTENDA

"One Life" (Yesterday) — Ed Sheeran