Feinberg Forecast: Final Oscar Nomination Predictions

3:31 PM 1/11/2020

by Scott Feinberg

The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg projects that the nomination leaders will be 'The Irishman' (11), '1917' (10), 'Joker' (10) and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (9).

'The Irishman'
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.