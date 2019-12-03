Feinberg Forecast: The Oscar Race Post-Gotham Awards Ceremony and NBR Awards Announcement

FRONTRUNNERS

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"Letter to My Godfather" (The Black Godfather) — Chad Hugo & Pharrell Williams

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

MAJOR THREATS

"Speechless" (Aladdin) — Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

"A Human Touch" (5B) — Jackson Browne, Steve McEwan & Leslie Mendelson

"One Life" (Yesterday) — Ed Sheeran

"I'm Standing with You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

"Catchy Song" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — Dillon Francis, Alaya High, Jon Lajoie & James Rushent

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" (Wild Rose) — Caitlyn Smith, Mary Steenburgen & Kate York

"Never Too Late" (The Lion King) — Elton John & Tim Rice

POSSIBILITIES

"Swan Song" (Alita: Battle Angel) — Robin Fredriksson, Thomas Holkenborg, Mattias Larsson, Dua Lipa, Kennedi Lykken & Justin Tranter

"Super Cool" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — David Greenbaum, Beck Hansen, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone

"One Little Soldier" (Bombshell) — Regina Spektor

"For You My Love (O Bandeya)" (Blinded by the Light) — A.R. Rahman, Shellee & Rianjali

"I Punched Keanu Reeves" (Always Be My Maybe) — Randall Park & Daniel M. Nakamura

"Daily Battles (Motherless Brooklyn) — Thom Yorke

"Together from Afar" (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World) — Jonsi

"Da Bronx" (The Bronx, USA) — Paul Williams & Charles Fox

LONG SHOTS

"Yo Love" (Queen & Slim) — Jairus Mozee, Vince Staples, Leken Taylor & Ricardo Valdez Valentine, Jr.

"Freak of Nature" (Spies in Disguise) — Tommy Brenneck, Alana Chenevert, Ilsey Juber & Mark Ronson

"Don’t Call Me Angel" (Charlie's Angels) — Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Lana Del Rey, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus & Savan Kotecha

"The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)" (The Song of Names) — Jeffrey Caine & Howard Shore

"Invisible" (Klaus) — Jussi Ilmari Karvinen, Caroline Pennell & Justin Tranter

"Not Evil" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — Jon Lajoie

"Do-Dilly-Do" (Missing Link) — Walter Martin

STILL TO SEE

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber