Feinberg Forecast: Oscar Landscape After Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG Award Noms
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg updates his projections.
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
-
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
1917 (Universal)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
Uncut Gems (A24)
MAJOR THREATS
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Little Women (Sony)
The Farewell (A24)
POSSIBILITIES
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight)
Waves (A24)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)
LONG SHOTS
Rocketman (Paramount)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
Downton Abbey (Focus)
-
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
MAJOR THREATS
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Lulu Wang (The Farewell) — podcast
Greta Gerwig (Little Women) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory)
Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari)
Jay Roach (Bombshell)
LONG SHOTS
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life)
Trey Edward Shults (Waves)
Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)
Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
-
Best Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story) — podcast
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) — podcast
Robert De Niro (The Irishman) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
George MacKay (1917)
Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) — podcast
Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
LONG SHOTS
Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari)
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
-
Best Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Renee Zellweger (Judy) — podcast
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Awkwafina (The Farewell) — podcast
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) — podcast
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
POSSIBILITIES
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) — podcast
Felicity Jones (The Aeronauts)
LONG SHOTS
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life)
Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear)
-
Best Supporting Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) — podcast (2018) & podcast (2019)
MAJOR THREATS
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Song Kang-ho (Parasite) NEW
Alan Alda (Marriage Story)
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
POSSIBILITIES
Dean-Charles Chapman (1917)
Sam Rockwell (Richard Jewell) — podcast
John Lithgow (Bombshell)
Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari)
Sterling K. Brown (Waves) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Timothee Chalamet (Little Women) — podcast
Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name)
Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon)
Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
-
Best Supporting Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) — podcast
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Annette Bening (The Report)
Shuzhen Zhao (The Farewell)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
POSSIBILITIES
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
LONG SHOTS
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)
Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer (Give Me Liberty)
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster)
POSSIBILITIES
Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)
Richard Jewell (Billy Ray)
Dark Waters (Matthew Michael Carnahan & Mario Correa)
LONG SHOTS
Downton Abbey (Julian Fellowes) — podcast
Toy Story 4 (Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton)
Judy (Tom Edge)
-
Best Original Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
The Farewell (Lulu Wang) — podcast
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
MAJOR THREATS
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Bombshell (Charles Randolph)
Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf) — podcast
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski)
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie)
Ford v Ferrari (Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller)
POSSIBILITIES
Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar) — podcast (Almodovar)
Us (Jordan Peele) — podcast (Peele)
Waves (Trey Edward Shults)
The Lighthouse (Max Eggers & Robert Eggers)
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins & Katie Silberman)
The Report (Scott Z. Burns)
LONG SHOTS
Queen & Slim (Lena Waithe) — podcast
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert & Joe Talbot)
A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)
The Peanut Butter Falcon (Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz)
Midsommar (Ari Aster)
Rocketman (Lee Hall)
-
Best Animated Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Frozen 2 (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Funan (GKIDS)
POSSIBILITIES
Weathering With You (GKIDS)
Abominable (Universal)
LONG SHOTS
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures Releasing)
-
Best Documentary Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Apollo 11 (Neon)
One Child Nation (Amazon)
The Kingmaker (Showtime)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)
The Apollo (HBO)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Diego Maradona (HBO)
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu/Magnolia)
5B (RYOT)
Mike Wallace Is Here (Magnolia)
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (Vertical)
POSSIBILITIES
Knock Down the House (Netflix)
Maiden (Sony Classics)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Cunningham (Magnolia)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Classics)
LONG SHOTS
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
American Dharma (Utopia)
What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael (Juno)
Love, Antosha (self-distributed)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
STILL TO SEE
Advocate (Film Movement)
After Parkland (Kino Lorber)
The All-Americans (Abramorama)
Aquarela (Sony Classics)
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (HBO)
Black Mother (Grasshopper)
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (Eagle Rock)
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn (HBO)
Citizen K (Greenwich Entertainment)
Cold Case Hammarskjold (Magnolia)
Don't Be Nice (Juno)
Echo in the Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment)
The Elephant Queen (Apple)
Emanuel (SDG)
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (HBO)
#Female Pleasure (Abramorama)
Fiddlin' (Utopia)
The Game Changers (ReFuel Productions)
Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash (YouTube)
Everybody's Everything (Gunpowder & Sky)
Hail Satan? (Magnolia)
Honeyland (Neon)
Hope Frozen (still seeking U.S. distribution)
The Hottest August (Grasshopper)
Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dada)
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (Greenwich Entertainment)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (still seeking U.S. distribution)
Midnight Family (1091 Media)
Midnight Traveler (Oscilloscope)
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (Abramorama)
Oliver Sacks: His Own Life (still seeking U.S. distribution)
On the President's Orders (PBS)
The Proposal (Oscilloscope)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (Magnolia)
Roll Red Roll (PBS)
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix)
Running With Beto (HBO)
The Serengeti Rules (Abramorama)
They Shall Not Grow Old (Warner Bros.)
Western Stars (Warner Bros.)
Where's My Roy Cohn? (Sony Classics)
Who Will Write Our History? (Abramorama)
-
Best International Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Les Miserables (France)
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Incitement (Israel)
Tel Aviv on Fire (Luxembourg)
Monos (Colombia)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Our Mothers (Belgium)
POSSIBILITIES
A White, White Day (Iceland)
Beanpole (Russia)
The Traitor (Italy)
Papicha (Algeria)
Instinct (Netherlands)
1982 (Lebanon)
Gully Boy (India)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
It Must Be Heaven (Palestine)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Buoyancy (Australia) NEW
System Crasher (Germany)
And Then We Danced (Sweden)
A Translator (Cuba) NEW
LONG SHOTS
Aga (Bulgaria) NEW
Stupid Young Heart (Finland)
The Domain (Portugal) NEW
Weathering with You (Japan)
Zana (Kosovo)
Out Stealing Horses (Norway)
Queen of Hearts (Denmark)
The Whistlers (Romania)
The Chambermaid (Mexico)
Ne Zha (China)
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (United Kingdom)
Let There Be Light (Slovakia)
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Retablo (Peru) NEW
-
Best Cinematography
FRONTRUNNERS
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael)
MAJOR THREATS
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
The Two Popes (Cesar Charlone)
Marriage Story (Robbie Ryan)
Parasite (Hong Kyung-Po)
Little Women (Yorick Le Saux)
A Hidden Life (Jörg Widmer)
POSSIBILITIES
Bombshell (Barry Ackroyd)
Uncut Gems (Darius Khondji)
Jojo Rabbit (Mihai Mălaimare Jr.)
Waves (Drew Daniels)
The Lion King (Caleb Deschanel)
Avengers: Endgame (Trent Oplach)
LONG SHOTS
The Aeronauts (George Steel)
Harriet (John Toll)
Dark Waters (Ed Lachman)
Rocketman (George Richmond)
Ad Astra (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Gemini Man (Dion Beebe)
-
Best Original Score
FRONTRUNNERS
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Ford v Ferrari (Marco Beltrami)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
MAJOR THREATS
The Irishman (Robbie Robertson)
Motherless Brooklyn (Daniel Pemberton)
Us (Michael Abels)
Jojo Rabbit (Michael Giacchino)
The Two Popes (Bryce Dessner)
A Hidden Life (James Newton Howard)
Parasite (Jung Jae-il)
Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
POSSIBILITIES
Harriet (Terence Blanchard)
Waves (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)
Avengers: Endgame (Alan Silvestri)
The King (Nicholas Britell)
Frozen 2 (Christophe Beck)
Knives Out (Nathan Johnson)
The Aeronauts (Steven Price)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (John Powell)
LONG SHOTS
The Farewell (Alex Weston)
Uncut Gems (Oneohtrix Point Never)
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Bomar)
Pain and Glory (Alberto Iglesias)
Bombshell (Theodore Shapiro)
Richard Jewell (Arturo Sandoval)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (Michael Giacchino)
Downton Abbey (John Lunn)
-
Best Original Song
FRONTRUNNERS
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
"Letter to My Godfather" (The Black Godfather) — Chad Hugo & Pharrell Williams
MAJOR THREATS
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
"Speechless" (Aladdin) — Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
"A Human Touch" (5B) — Jackson Browne, Steve McEwan & Leslie Mendelson
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" (Wild Rose) — Caitlyn Smith, Mary Steenburgen & Kate York
"One Life" (Yesterday) — Ed Sheeran
"Catchy Song" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — Dillon Francis, Alaya High, Jon Lajoie & James Rushent
"Never Too Late" (The Lion King) — Elton John & Tim Rice
POSSIBILITIES
"Swan Song" (Alita: Battle Angel) — Robin Fredriksson, Thomas Holkenborg, Mattias Larsson, Dua Lipa, Kennedi Lykken & Justin Tranter
"Super Cool" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — David Greenbaum, Beck Hansen, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone
"One Little Soldier" (Bombshell) — Regina Spektor
"For You My Love (O Bandeya)" (Blinded by the Light) — A.R. Rahman, Shellee & Rianjali
"I Punched Keanu Reeves" (Always Be My Maybe) — Randall Park & Daniel M. Nakamura
"Daily Battles (Motherless Brooklyn) — Thom Yorke
"Together From Afar" (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World) — Jonsi
"Da Bronx" (The Bronx, USA) — Paul Williams & Charles Fox
LONG SHOTS
"Yo Love" (Queen & Slim) — Jairus Mozee, Vince Staples, Leken Taylor & Ricardo Valdez Valentine, Jr.
"Freak of Nature" (Spies in Disguise) — Tommy Brenneck, Alana Chenevert, Ilsey Juber & Mark Ronson
"Don’t Call Me Angel" (Charlie's Angels) — Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Lana Del Rey, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus & Savan Kotecha
"The Song of Names (Cantor Prayer)" (The Song of Names) — Jeffrey Caine & Howard Shore
"Invisible" (Klaus) — Jussi Ilmari Karvinen, Caroline Pennell & Justin Tranter
"Not Evil" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — Jon Lajoie
"Do-Dilly-Do" (Missing Link) — Walter Martin
STILL TO SEE
"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
-
Best Visual Effects
FRONTRUNNERS
The Lion King
The Irishman
The Aeronauts
Gemini Man
Spider-Man: Far From Home
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ad Astra
Captain Marvel
Terminator: Dark Fate
POSSIBILITIES
Ford v Ferrari
Aladdin
Dumbo
Alita: Battle Angel
Midway
Men in Black: International
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Jumanji: The Next Level
STILL TO SEE