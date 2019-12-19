Feinberg Forecast: Pre-Christmas Oscar Standings
The Hollywood Reporter's awards columnist Scott Feinberg updates his projections.
These projections, which will be updated regularly, reflect Scott Feinberg's latest impressions (from screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some awards groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and awards voters). Note: The Academy is free to classify performers as lead or supporting, regardless of how they are campaigned. These charts reflect Scott's best guess of what they will do in that regard.
Best Picture
FRONTRUNNERS
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Parasite (Neon)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
MAJOR THREATS
Pain and Glory (Sony Classics)
A Hidden Life (Fox Searchlight)
Uncut Gems (A24)
Little Women (Sony)
Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)
The Farewell (A24)
Rocketman (Paramount)
POSSIBILITIES
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Waves (A24)
Honey Boy (Amazon)
Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus)
Downton Abbey (Focus)
Best Director
FRONTRUNNERS
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
MAJOR THREATS
Todd Phillips (Joker)
James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women) — podcast
Lulu Wang (The Farewell) — podcast
POSSIBILITIES
Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life)
Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell)
Jay Roach (Bombshell)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Alma Har'el (Honey Boy)
Trey Edward Shults (Waves)
Best Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story) — podcast
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) — podcast
Robert De Niro (The Irishman) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) — podcast
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell)
George MacKay (1917)
POSSIBILITIES
Michael B. Jordan (Just Mercy) — podcast
Edward Norton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Matt Damon (Ford v Ferrari)
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Best Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Renee Zellweger (Judy) — podcast
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Lupita Nyong'o (Us) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Awkwafina (The Farewell) — podcast
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) — podcast
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
POSSIBILITIES
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Florence Pugh (Midsommar)
Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life)
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) — podcast
Best Supporting Actor
FRONTRUNNERS
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman) — podcast
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) — podcast (2018) & podcast (2019)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
MAJOR THREATS
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Alan Alda (Marriage Story)
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) — podcast
Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
Dean-Charles Chapman (1917)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
POSSIBILITIES
Tracy Letts (Ford v Ferrari)
Sterling K. Brown (Waves) — podcast
Song Kang-ho (Parasite)
Sam Rockwell (Richard Jewell) — podcast
John Lithgow (Bombshell)
Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Supporting Actress
FRONTRUNNERS
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) — podcast
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) — podcast
Annette Bening (The Report)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Shuzhen Zhao (The Farewell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
POSSIBILITIES
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) — podcast
Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer (Give Me Liberty)
Best Adapted Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig) — podcast
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
MAJOR THREATS
Dark Waters (Matthew Michael Carnahan & Mario Correa)
Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham)
Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster)
POSSIBILITIES
Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)
Richard Jewell (Billy Ray)
Downton Abbey (Julian Fellowes) — podcast
Toy Story 4 (Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton)
Best Original Screenplay
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
The Farewell (Lulu Wang) — podcast
MAJOR THREATS
Ford v Ferrari (Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller)
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Bombshell (Charles Randolph)
Honey Boy (Shia LaBeouf) — podcast
Dolemite Is My Name (Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski)
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Susan Haskins & Katie Silberman)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert & Joe Talbot)
Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodovar) — podcast (Almodovar)
POSSIBILITIES
A Hidden Life (Terrence Malick)
Waves (Trey Edward Shults)
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie)
Us (Jordan Peele) — podcast (Peele)
The Lighthouse (Max Eggers & Robert Eggers)
Queen & Slim (Lena Waithe) — podcast
The Report (Scott Z. Burns)
Best Animated Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Frozen 2 (Disney)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
MAJOR THREATS
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Funan (GKIDS)
Weathering With You (GKIDS)
POSSIBILITIES
Abominable (Universal)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Universal)
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Best Documentary Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
American Factory (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
One Child Nation (Amazon)
Apollo 11 (Neon)
The Biggest Little Farm (Neon)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Midnight Family (1091 Media)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
Advocate (Film Movement)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Knock Down the House (Netflix)
Maiden (Sony Classics)
Honeyland (Neon)
The Apollo (HBO)
Aquarela (Sony Classics)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Best International Feature
FRONTRUNNERS
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Les Miserables (France)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Those Who Remained (Hungary)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Atlantics (Senegal)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Beanpole (Russia)
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic)
Truth and Justice (Estonia)
Best Cinematography
FRONTRUNNERS
1917 (Roger Deakins)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Ford v Ferrari (Phedon Papamichael)
MAJOR THREATS
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
The Two Popes (Cesar Charlone)
Marriage Story (Robbie Ryan)
Parasite (Hong Kyung-Po)
Little Women (Yorick Le Saux)
A Hidden Life (Jörg Widmer)
POSSIBILITIES
Bombshell (Barry Ackroyd)
Uncut Gems (Darius Khondji)
Jojo Rabbit (Mihai Mălaimare Jr.)
Waves (Drew Daniels)
The Lion King (Caleb Deschanel)
Avengers: Endgame (Trent Oplach)
LONG SHOTS
The Aeronauts (George Steel)
Harriet (John Toll)
Dark Waters (Ed Lachman)
Rocketman (George Richmond)
Ad Astra (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Gemini Man (Dion Beebe)
Best Film Editing
FRONTRUNNERS
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Fred Raskin)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
MAJOR THREATS
Marriage Story (Jennifer Lame)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Apollo 11 (Todd Douglas Miller)
Uncut Gems (Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Maryann Brandon & Stefan Grube)
1917 (Lee Smith)
Bombshell (Jon Poll)
Rocketman (Chris Dickens)
POSSIBILITIES
Avengers: Endgame (Jeffrey Ford & Matthew Schmidt)
Little Women (Nick Houy)
Knives Out (Bob Ducsay)
Richard Jewell (Joel Cox)
Just Mercy (Nat Sanders)
The Farewell (Matt Friedman & Michael Taylor)
Dolemite Is My Name (Billy Fox)
A Hidden Life (Rehman Nizar Ali, Joe Gleason & Sebastian Jones)
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
FRONTRUNNERS
Bombshell
Judy
Rocketman
Joker
Dolemite Is My Name
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Downton Abbey
Best Original Score
FRONTRUNNERS
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Ford v Ferrari (Marco Beltrami)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Motherless Brooklyn (Daniel Pemberton)
Jojo Rabbit (Michael Giacchino)
The King (Nicholas Britell)
Avengers: Endgame (Alan Silvestri)
Pain and Glory (Alberto Iglesias)
Us (Michael Abels)
Bombshell (Theodore Shapiro)
The Farewell (Alex Weston)
Frozen 2 (Christophe Beck)
Best Original Song
FRONTRUNNERS
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"Spirit" (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" (Wild Rose) — Caitlyn Smith, Mary Steenburgen & Kate York
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
"Daily Battles (Motherless Brooklyn) — Thom Yorke
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
"Letter to My Godfather" (The Black Godfather) — Chad Hugo & Pharrell Williams
"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
"Da Bronx" (The Bronx, USA) — Paul Williams & Charles Fox
"Speechless" (Aladdin) — Alan Menken, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
"A Glass of Soju" (Parasite) — Bong Joon Ho
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
"Never Too Late" (The Lion King) — Elton John & Tim Rice
"Catchy Song" (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) — Dillon Francis, Alaya High, Jon Lajoie & James Rushent
"High Above the Water" (Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am) — Kathryn Bostic
Best Visual Effects
FRONTRUNNERS
The Lion King
The Irishman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Gemini Man
MAJOR THREATS (REST OF SHORTLIST)
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Terminator: Dark Fate
Alita: Battle Angel
Cats