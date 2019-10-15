The Cast of 'Fight Club,' Then and Now

What happens when a charismatic schizophrenic with a penchant for violence decides to repel consumer capitalism? Project Mayhem happens.

Fight Club was released Oct. 15, 1999, and promptly shocked the masses with its graphic violence and menace-to-society attitude. The controversial film raked in $37 million in the U.S. ($65.6 million in 2019 dollars) and $63.8 million globally. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club is known for its gritty aesthetics, manifesto-esque narration, and Brad Pitt’s bloody and shirtless fight scenes — cigarette, anyone?

"The film, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, is David Fincher's big-budget tirade about bare-knuckle fighters who form a national network of sociopathic terrorists. No one's faulting the film’s top-notch production values or performances, but many are outraged by its content," wrote Anita M. Busch in her review, which ran in The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the film had mixed reviews when it theaters in 1999, offending the sensibilities of some moviegoers and critics alike — Fight Club became an iconic cult classic after its DVD release and many fans continue to quote its memorable lines today.

Read below to see what the cast has been up to since the film's release.