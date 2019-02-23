Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday afternoon inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

The televised portion of the awards show airs from 2-4:30 p.m.; it'll be preceded by a non-televised portion at 1:30 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza is set to host the show for the first time.

"I was shocked that they asked," Plaza told The Hollywood Reporter of her emcee gig. "I've hosted live shows at underground theaters in New York, variety shows when I was doing stand-up, but I've really never hosted anything."

Plaza also is the first solo host in a while, after two years of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll serving as hosts.

"I think they're always open to pairs, and it's something I thought about, but there's no obvious pairing for me — not like with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and John Mulaney and Nick Kroll," Plaza added. "It works so well in those cases, when you've got a built-in dynamic and chemistry. There's a lot of people in my life I'd have fun with, but I felt like the baller move would just be to go it alone."

Among the nominees, We the Animals, documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar's narrative debut about a mixed-race family with three young sons in upstate New York and based on Justin Torres' 2011 debut novel of the same name, scored the most mentions with five. Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here landed four apiece.

Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were nominated for the best feature award, where they will face off against If Beale Street Could Talk and Leave No Trace.

THR will be keeping up with the list of winners as they are announced live Sunday. Refresh for the latest, and watch the live stream here.