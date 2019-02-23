Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The trophies are being handed out Saturday afternoon inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.
The 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday afternoon inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.
The televised portion of the awards show airs from 2-4:30 p.m.; it'll be preceded by a non-televised portion at 1:30 p.m.
Aubrey Plaza is set to host the show for the first time.
"I was shocked that they asked," Plaza told The Hollywood Reporter of her emcee gig. "I've hosted live shows at underground theaters in New York, variety shows when I was doing stand-up, but I've really never hosted anything."
Plaza also is the first solo host in a while, after two years of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll serving as hosts.
"I think they're always open to pairs, and it's something I thought about, but there's no obvious pairing for me — not like with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and John Mulaney and Nick Kroll," Plaza added. "It works so well in those cases, when you've got a built-in dynamic and chemistry. There's a lot of people in my life I'd have fun with, but I felt like the baller move would just be to go it alone."
Among the nominees, We the Animals, documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar's narrative debut about a mixed-race family with three young sons in upstate New York and based on Justin Torres' 2011 debut novel of the same name, scored the most mentions with five. Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here landed four apiece.
Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were nominated for the best feature award, where they will face off against If Beale Street Could Talk and Leave No Trace.
THR will be keeping up with the list of winners as they are announced live Sunday. Refresh for the latest, and watch the live stream here.
-
Best Feature
Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.
Eighth Grade
Producers: Eli Bush, Scott Rudin, Christopher Storer, Lila Yacoub
First Reformed
Producers: Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Gary Hamilton, Victoria Hill, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon
If Beale Street Could Talk
Producers: Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski
Leave No Trace
Producers: Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman, Anne Rosellini
You Were Never Really Here
Producers: Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, Rebecca O'Brien, Lynne Ramsay, James Wilson
-
Best First Feature
Award given to the director and producer.
Hereditary
Director: Ari Aster
Producers: Kevin Frakes, Lars Knudsen, Buddy Patrick
Sorry to Bother You
Director: Boots Riley
Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams
The Tale
Director/Producer: Jennifer Fox
Producers: Sol Bondy, Lawrence Inglee, Mynette Louie, Oren Moverman, Simone Pero, Reka Posta, Laura Rister, Regina K. Scully, Lynda Weinman
We the Animals
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Producers: Andrew Goldman, Christina D. King, Paul Mezey, Jeremy Yaches
Wildlife
Director/Producer: Paul Dano
Producers: Andrew Duncan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Oren Moverman, Ann Ruark, Alex Saks
-
John Cassavetes Award
Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
A Bread Factory
Writer/Director/Producer: Patrick Wang
Producers: Daryl Freimark, Matt Miller
En el Septimo Dia
Writer/Director/Producer: Jim McKay
Producers: Alex Bach, Lindsey Cordero, Caroline Kaplan, Michael Stipe
Never Goin' Back
Writer/Director: Augustine Frizzell
Producers: Liz Cardenas, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Socrates
Writer/Director/Producer: Alex Moratto
Writer: Thayná Mantesso
Producers: Ramin Bahrani, Jefferson Paulino, Tammy Weiss
Thunder Road
Writer/Director: Jim Cummings
Producers: Natalie Metzger, Zack Parker, Benjamin Weissner
-
Best Director
Debra Granik
Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins
If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins
Private Life
Lynne Ramsay
You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader
First Reformed
-
Best Screenplay
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland
Colette
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins
Private Life
Boots Riley
Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader
First Reformed
-
Best First Screenplay
Bo Burnham
Eighth Grade
Christina Choe
Nancy
Cory Finley
Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox
The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By), Laurie Shephard (Story By)
Blame
-
Best Cinematography
Ashley Connor
Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia
Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb
Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Suspiria
Zak Mulligan
We the Animals
-
Best Editing
Joe Bini
You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, Jeremiah Zagar
We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, Julian Hart
American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy
The Tale
Nick Houy
Mid90s
-
Best Female Lead
Glenn Close
The Wife
Toni Collette
Hereditary
Elsie Fisher
Eighth Grade
Regina Hall
Support the Girls
Helena Howard
Madeline's Madeline
Carey Mulligan
Wildlife
-
Best Male Lead
John Cho
Searching
Daveed Diggs
Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke
First Reformed
Christian Malheiros
Socrates
Joaquin Phoenix
You Were Never Really Here
-
Best Supporting Female
Kayli Carter
Private Life
Tyne Daly
A Bread Factory
Regina King
If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron
Nancy
-
Best Supporting Male
Raul Castillo
We the Animals
Adam Driver
BlackKklansman
Richard E. Grant
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton
Eighth Grade
John David Washington
Monsters and Men
-
Robert Altman Award
Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.
Suspiria
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Casting Directors: Avy Kaufman, Stella Savino
Ensemble Cast: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fokina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloe Grace Moretz, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler
-
Best Documentary
Award given to the director and producer.
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Director/Producer: RaMell Ross
Producers: Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim
Minding the Gap
Director/Producer: Bing Liu
Producer: Diane Quon
Of Fathers and Sons
Director: Talal Derki
Producers: Hans Robert Eisenhauer, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert
On Her Shoulders
Director: Alexandria Bombach
Producers: Hayley Pappas, Brock Williams
Shirkers
Director/Producer: Sandi Tan
Producers: Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Director/Producer: Morgan Neville
Producers: Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma
-
Best International Film
Award given to the director
Burning
South Korea
Director: Lee Chang-Dong
The Favourite
United Kingdom
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Happy as Lazzaro
Italy
Director: Alice Rohrwacher
Roma
Mexico
Director: Alfonso Cuaron
Shoplifters
Japan
Director: Kore-eda Hirokazu
-
Bonnie Award
Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the second Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Debra Granik (WINNER)
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
-
Producers Award
The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Shrihari Sathe (WINNER)
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
-
Someone to Watch Award
The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Alex Moratto (WINNER)
Director of Socrates
Ioana Uricaru
Director of Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar
Director of We the Animals
-
Truer Than Fiction Award
The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Bing Liu (WINNER)
Director of Minding the Gap
Alexandria Bombach
Director of On Her Shoulders
RaMell Ross
Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening