Spirit Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

12:24 PM 2/23/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

The trophies are being handed out Saturday afternoon inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

The 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday afternoon inside a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.

The televised portion of the awards show airs from 2-4:30 p.m.; it'll be preceded by a non-televised portion at 1:30 p.m.

Aubrey Plaza is set to host the show for the first time.

"I was shocked that they asked," Plaza told The Hollywood Reporter of her emcee gig. "I've hosted live shows at underground theaters in New York, variety shows when I was doing stand-up, but I've really never hosted anything."

Plaza also is the first solo host in a while, after two years of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll serving as hosts.

"I think they're always open to pairs, and it's something I thought about, but there's no obvious pairing for me — not like with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and John Mulaney and Nick Kroll," Plaza added. "It works so well in those cases, when you've got a built-in dynamic and chemistry. There's a lot of people in my life I'd have fun with, but I felt like the baller move would just be to go it alone."

Among the nominees, We the Animals, documentary filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar's narrative debut about a mixed-race family with three young sons in upstate New York and based on Justin Torres' 2011 debut novel of the same namescored the most mentions with five. Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here landed four apiece.

Eighth Grade, First Reformed and You Were Never Really Here were nominated for the best feature award, where they will face off against If Beale Street Could Talk and Leave No Trace.

THR will be keeping up with the list of winners as they are announced live Sunday. Refresh for the latest, and watch the live stream here.

  • Best Feature

    Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.

    Eighth Grade
    Producers: Eli Bush, Scott Rudin, Christopher Storer, Lila Yacoub

    First Reformed
    Producers: Jack Binder, Greg Clark, Gary Hamilton, Victoria Hill, David Hinojosa, Frank Murray, Deepak Sikka, Christine Vachon

    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Producers: Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski

    Leave No Trace
    Producers: Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman, Anne Rosellini

    You Were Never Really Here
    Producers: Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, Rebecca O'Brien, Lynne Ramsay, James Wilson

  • Best First Feature

    Award given to the director and producer.

    Hereditary
    Director: Ari Aster
    Producers: Kevin Frakes, Lars Knudsen, Buddy Patrick

    Sorry to Bother You
    Director: Boots Riley
    Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams

    The Tale
    Director/Producer: Jennifer Fox
    Producers: Sol Bondy, Lawrence Inglee, Mynette Louie, Oren Moverman, Simone Pero, Reka Posta, Laura Rister, Regina K. Scully, Lynda Weinman

    We the Animals
    Director: Jeremiah Zagar
    Producers: Andrew Goldman, Christina D. King, Paul Mezey, Jeremy Yaches

    Wildlife
    Director/Producer: Paul Dano
    Producers: Andrew Duncan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Oren Moverman, Ann Ruark, Alex Saks

  • John Cassavetes Award

    Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

    A Bread Factory
    Writer/Director/Producer: Patrick Wang
    Producers: Daryl Freimark, Matt Miller

    En el Septimo Dia
    Writer/Director/Producer: Jim McKay
    Producers: Alex Bach, Lindsey Cordero, Caroline Kaplan, Michael Stipe

    Never Goin' Back
    Writer/Director: Augustine Frizzell
    Producers: Liz Cardenas, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

    Socrates
    Writer/Director/Producer: Alex Moratto
    Writer: Thayná Mantesso
    Producers: Ramin Bahrani, Jefferson Paulino, Tammy Weiss

    Thunder Road
    Writer/Director: Jim Cummings
    Producers: Natalie Metzger, Zack Parker, Benjamin Weissner

  • Best Director

    Debra Granik
    Leave No Trace

    Barry Jenkins
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Tamara Jenkins
    Private Life

    Lynne Ramsay
    You Were Never Really Here

    Paul Schrader
    First Reformed

  • Best Screenplay

    Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland
    Colette

    Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Tamara Jenkins
    Private Life

    Boots Riley
    Sorry to Bother You

    Paul Schrader
    First Reformed

  • Best First Screenplay

    Bo Burnham
    Eighth Grade

    Christina Choe
    Nancy

    Cory Finley
    Thoroughbreds

    Jennifer Fox
    The Tale

    Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By), Laurie Shephard (Story By)
    Blame

  • Best Cinematography

    Ashley Connor
    Madeline's Madeline

    Diego Garcia
    Wildlife

    Benjamin Loeb
    Mandy

    Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
    Suspiria

    Zak Mulligan
    We the Animals

  • Best Editing

    Joe Bini
    You Were Never Really Here

    Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, Jeremiah Zagar
    We the Animals

    Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, Julian Hart
    American Animals

    Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, Gary Levy
    The Tale

    Nick Houy
    Mid90s

  • Best Female Lead

    Glenn Close
    The Wife

    Toni Collette
    Hereditary

    Elsie Fisher
    Eighth Grade

    Regina Hall
    Support the Girls

    Helena Howard
    Madeline's Madeline

    Carey Mulligan
    Wildlife

  • Best Male Lead

    John Cho
    Searching

    Daveed Diggs
    Blindspotting

    Ethan Hawke
    First Reformed

    Christian Malheiros
    Socrates

    Joaquin Phoenix
    You Were Never Really Here

  • Best Supporting Female

    Kayli Carter
    Private Life

    Tyne Daly
    A Bread Factory

    Regina King
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
    Leave No Trace

    J. Smith-Cameron
    Nancy

  • Best Supporting Male

    Raul Castillo
    We the Animals

    Adam Driver
    BlackKklansman

    Richard E. Grant
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Josh Hamilton
    Eighth Grade

    John David Washington
    Monsters and Men

  • Robert Altman Award

    Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

    'Suspiria'
    'Suspiria'
    Suspiria
    Director: Luca Guadagnino
    Casting Directors: Avy Kaufman, Stella Savino
    Ensemble Cast: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fokina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloe Grace Moretz, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler

  • Best Documentary

    Award given to the director and producer.

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening
    Director/Producer: RaMell Ross
    Producers: Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim

    Minding the Gap
    Director/Producer: Bing Liu
    Producer: Diane Quon

    Of Fathers and Sons
    Director: Talal Derki
    Producers: Hans Robert Eisenhauer, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert

    On Her Shoulders
    Director: Alexandria Bombach
    Producers: Hayley Pappas, Brock Williams

    Shirkers
    Director/Producer: Sandi Tan
    Producers: Jessica Levin, Maya Rudolph

    Won't You Be My Neighbor?
    Director/Producer: Morgan Neville
    Producers: Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma

  • Best International Film

    Award given to the director

    Burning
    South Korea
    Director: Lee Chang-Dong

    The Favourite
    United Kingdom
    Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

    Happy as Lazzaro
    Italy
    Director: Alice Rohrwacher

    Roma
    Mexico
    Director: Alfonso Cuaron

    Shoplifters
    Japan
    Director: Kore-eda Hirokazu

  • Bonnie Award

    Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the second Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

    Debra Granik
    Debra Granik
    Debra Granik (WINNER)

    Tamara Jenkins

    Karyn Kusama

  • Producers Award

    The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    Shrihari Sathe (WINNER)

    Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

    Gabrielle Nadig

  • Someone to Watch Award

    The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    Alex Moratto (WINNER)
    Director of Socrates

    Ioana Uricaru
    Director of Lemonade

    Jeremiah Zagar
    Director of We the Animals

  • Truer Than Fiction Award

    The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

    'Minding the Gap'
    'Minding the Gap'
    Bing Liu (WINNER)
    Director of Minding the Gap

    Alexandria Bombach
    Director of On Her Shoulders

    RaMell Ross
    Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening