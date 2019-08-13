All the Major 'Final Fantasy' Easter Eggs in 'Final Fantasy XIV'

First launched in September 2010, Final Fantasy XIV is the second massively-multiplayer online offering in the franchise's three-decades-plus history. Host to more than 16 million players worldwide, FFXIV introduced its latest expansion, Stormbringers, in June, the third major content update to the game.

Spanning a massive in-game world and featuring a variety of familiar and iconic aspects from the Final Fantasy series, FFXIV also includes a number of Easter eggs alluding to other games in the franchise. Square Enix shared the following list exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter detailing all the nods and references to the best-selling role-playing series.