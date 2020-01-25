First-Time Directors on 'Honey Boy,' 'Queen & Slim' and More Reveal Lessons Learned

The directing pair met Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, years ago and then created a film for him. "Over the years, we’ve had the feeling that if ‘just this one thing happens,’ the rest will be easy," the directors tell THR via email. "'If we get a talented cast, getting into festivals will be easy!' 'If we win a festival, getting distribution will be easy!' 'If we get distribution, getting people to watch our film will be easy!' We now respect the challenges every step along the way and understand that nothing is ever easy."

