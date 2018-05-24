7 Floral Earrings To Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe
Take a cue from the Cannes red carpet, where a floral fixation ruled, with a pair of spring's show-stopping earrings.
Cate Blanchett (left) wore Chopard's orchid earrings with 4,800 tsavorites from the Red Carpet Collection in Cannes. Lea Seydoux dazzled in Boucheron diamonds from the new Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection in Cannes.
Jennifer Behr
Hand-painted Aviva chandeliers with Swarovski crystals; $875, jenniferbehr.com
Dior Fine Jewelry
Dior a Versailles Cote Jardins earrings with diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and emeralds; price upon request; 800-929-3467
Irene Neuwirth
One-of-a-kind pink opal, Akoya pearl and diamond pave earrings in 18-karat rose gold; price upon request, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood
Dolce & Gabbana
Rosetto gold-tone brass and crystal clip earrings; $1,195, modaoperandi.com
Bea Bongiasca
Kawaii Currency clusters with cherry blossom-shaped amethyst, rose quartz and topaz; $3,000, beabongiasca.com
Bounkit
Pink mother-of-pearl flower drops with blue quartz and onyx in 14-karat gold-plated brass; $395, modaoperandi.com
Oscar de la Renta
Emarald mini impatients faceted glass crystal clip earrings; $350, oscardelarenta.com