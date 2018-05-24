7 Floral Earrings To Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe

11:23 AM 5/24/2018

by Carol McColgin

Take a cue from the Cannes red carpet, where a floral fixation ruled, with a pair of spring's show-stopping earrings.

Illustration by Lucy Engelman; Tony Barson (Blanchett), Emma McIntyre (Seydoux), both Getty Images

Cate Blanchett (left) wore Chopard's orchid earrings with 4,800 tsavorites from the Red Carpet Collection in Cannes. Lea Seydoux dazzled in Boucheron diamonds from the new Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection in Cannes.

  1
    7

    Jennifer Behr

    Courtesy of brand

    Hand-painted Aviva chandeliers with Swarovski crystals; $875, jenniferbehr.com

  2
    7

    Dior Fine Jewelry

    Courtesy of brand

    Dior a Versailles Cote Jardins earrings with diamonds, sapphires, tourmalines, garnets and emeralds; price upon request; 800-929-3467

  3
    7

    Irene Neuwirth

    Courtesy of brand

    One-of-a-kind pink opal, Akoya pearl and diamond pave earrings in 18-karat rose gold; price upon request, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood

  4
    7

    Dolce & Gabbana

    Courtesy of brand

    Rosetto gold-tone brass and crystal clip earrings; $1,195, modaoperandi.com

  5
    7

    Bea Bongiasca

    Courtesy of brand

    Kawaii Currency clusters with cherry blossom-shaped amethyst, rose quartz and topaz; $3,000, beabongiasca.com

  6
    7

    Bounkit

    Courtesy of brand

    Pink mother-of-pearl flower drops with blue quartz and onyx in 14-karat gold-plated brass; $395, modaoperandi.com

  7
    7

    Oscar de la Renta

    Courtesy of brand

    Emarald mini impatients faceted glass crystal clip earrings; $350, oscardelarenta.com

