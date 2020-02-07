Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Ford v Ferrari'

Though it wasn't the biggest weight-change that actor Christian Bale has undergone (his numerous body transformations have been covered by The Hollywood Reporter before) Bale still had to drop quite a bit of weight in order to portray the slightly built British race car driver Ken Miles.

"These cars are not made for large men. Wouldn't have been the same thing if I'd have been a 240-pound Ken Miles, barely, barely getting into those cars," Bale said in a press conference during the Toronto Film Festival.

Production was actually delayed so that Bale could get more physically into character. Filming was originally going to begin earlier in 2018, but was pushed to June to allow Bale to lose more weight. Co-star Matt Damon recalled asking Bale about his process prior to eating in a THR making-of feature.

"I thought he was going to say, 'the keto diet' or 'intermittent fasting plus running.' Instead, he just looked at me and said, 'I didn't eat,' " Damon said. Hearing him describe the exchange, Bale laughed. "Not eating is the essence, right?" he said.