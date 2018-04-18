The Cast of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' Then and Now

Turning 10 years old this year is early '00s hit comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film grossed $105 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million.

The romantic comedy follows Peter Bretter’s (Jason Segel) struggle with getting over his breakup with actress Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) by vacationing in Hawaii. While on his break, he immediately runs into his ex and her new boyfriend, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Despite the unexpected setback, Peter tries to make the most of the trip while finding love along the way with hotel concierge Rachel Jansen (Mila Kunis).



Two years later, Stoller released a spinoff sequel to the film titled Get Him to the Greek, which follows Aaron Green’s (Jonah Hill) attempt at getting Aldous Snow, now a failed musician, to perform at the Greek Theatre for a special performance. Besides Hill and Brand’s reappearances, Bell briefly reprises her role as Marshall during a promo for a fictional NBC sitcom.

In honor of Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s 10th anniversary (the movie first hit theaters April 18, 2008), The Hollywood Reporter breaks down what its stars have been up to since the film debuted.