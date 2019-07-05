The Cast of 'Forrest Gump,' Then and Now

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the theatrical release of Forrest Gump, which made $707.7 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation).

Forrest Gump follows the story of a man whose slow-wittedness doesn't hold him back. As his life unfolds, he becomes a college football star, Medal of Honor-winning soldier, successful shrimp boat entrepreneur and a man in love with his first friend, Jenny. The film won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best film editing and best visual effects, along with a best actor statuette for Tom Hanks.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Paramount Pictures held an outdoor screening of Robert Zemeckis' film May 24 on the National Mall in Washington D.C., in a nod to the scene in front of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Wendy Finerman, Oscar-winning producer of the film, and retired Sergeant First Class Sammy L. Davis both attended the screening. Davis' real-life Medal of Honor ceremony appeared in the film, with Hanks superimposed.

The 1995 cast has gone on to star in more Oscar-nominated films, on Broadway and in television, and some have done their share of producing and directing. Read on to see what the cast has been up to since the movie first hit theaters on July 6, 1994.