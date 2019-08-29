'Frozen 2:' Meet the Actors Behind the Chilly Sequel's Characters

The icy world of Frozen will welcome some familiar faces and new names when its sequel hits theaters later this year.

On Nov. 29, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff will return to voice the band of heroes from the first film. Also joining the original ensemble will be Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.

From Tony winners to the stars of Emmy-nominated shows, here are the actors behind Frozen 2.