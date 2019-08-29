'Frozen 2:' Meet the Actors Behind the Chilly Sequel's Characters
Queen Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and some new faces will hit theaters on Nov. 29 for a second round of frosty adventures.
The icy world of Frozen will welcome some familiar faces and new names when its sequel hits theaters later this year.
On Nov. 29, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff will return to voice the band of heroes from the first film. Also joining the original ensemble will be Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.
From Tony winners to the stars of Emmy-nominated shows, here are the actors behind Frozen 2.
-
Idina Menzel
Elsa
After her award-winning performance as Elsa in 2013's Frozen, Idina Menzel returns to voice the ice queen once again.
Since Menzel sang the movie's hit "Let it Go," the number climbed Billboard charts and retained a No. 1 spot for more than a week. The song also took home multiple awards at the 2015 Grammys.
A D23 presentation revealed Elsa singing the notes of a new ballad, "Into the Unknown," written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Since 2013, Menzel has continued to play Queen Elsa in multiple titles, including in the TV mini-series Lego Frozen Northern Lights and Ralph Breaks the Internet.
The actress is set to star alongside Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in A24's Uncut Gems.
-
Kristen Bell
Anna
Anna, Queen Elsa's good-hearted, equally brave sister, returns to the big screen come November. Bell will voice the young princess as she helps her sister learn the origins of her powers.
Since 2013, Bell has taken up multiple projects, including The Good Place, and returned to Veronica Mars as its titular mystery-solver. Bell also received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in The Good Place.
Like other Frozen cast members, Bell reprised her role as Anna for Kingdom Hearts III, where she helps protagonists Sora, Donald and Goofy fight the the dark forces threatening Arendelle.
-
Jonathan Groff
Kristoff
Groff will reprise his role as the charming outdoorsman who helped the royal sisters of Arendelle take back their kingdom in the first Frozen film.
Since Frozen hit the big screen in 2013, the actor has appeared in HBO's Looking, The Simpsons and two seasons of Netflix's crime series Mindhunter. Groff, along with several Frozen cast members, lent his voice to the Disney video game franchise Kingdom Hearts, where he voiced Kristoff once again.
He is slated to join Christian Borle and Tammy Blanchard in the Little Shop of Horrors revival hitting New York's Westside Theatre opening Oct. 17.
In Frozen 2, Kristoff and his trusty steed, Sven the reindeer, will accompany Elsa and Anna as they venture into the unknown to keep Arendelle safe from the threats of a mysterious force.
-
Josh Gad
Olaf
The Disney film's very own jolly snowman will return to the big screen in November, with Josh Gad once again lending his voice-acting chops to the fantastical figure.
Like his fellow Frozen castmates, Gad reprised his role as Olaf in Kingdom Hearts III. Since the first Frozen movie debuted in 2013, Gad has taken on a number of roles, including Chuck in The Angry Birds Movie, LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Bailey in A dog's Journey.
In Frozen 2, Gad's Olaf will accompany the rest of the gang as the try to uncover the mysterious forces threatening the well-being of Arendelle. During a D23 presentation, directors also shared a clip of Olaf singing a new song, "Some Things Never Change" with the rest of the original Frozen ensemble.
-
Santino Fontana
Hans
Though it's unclear how the conniving, power-hungry Prince Hans from the first film plays into the plot of Frozen 2, Santino Fontana is set to voice the villain nonetheless.
In the first film, Hans attempts to usurp Queen Elsa's rule over Arendelle by proposing to Princess Anna. When Elsa's frosty powers surround Arendelle in an icy blizzard, Hans sets out to kill her.
Determined to save her sister, Anna comes in between Hans and Elsa, bringing the blizzard to an end and sending the prince back to his native kingdom.
Since the 2013 animated film, Fontana has starred in a range of titles, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Mozart in the Jungle and Fosse/Verdon. Fontana even went on to take home the best leading actor in a musical Tony for his work as Michael Dorsey in Tootsie.
-
Evan Rachel Wood
Iduna
Though her time in the first Frozen movie was limited, Iduna, the mother of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, is slated to make an appearance in icy sequel.
Voicing the late mother is Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood, who received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work as the show's Dolores Abernathy. (Frozen co-director and co-writer Jennifer Lee voiced the character in the original.)
The star's upcoming projects include Kajillionaire, Viena and the Fantomes and One Thousand Paper Cranes.
-
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown is also set to lend his voice to 2019 sequel.
Known for his work in This is Us and Black Panther, the four-time Emmy-nominated actor will join the world of Arendelle as Lieutenant Mattias, as the film's directors announced at D23. What role Lieutenant Mattias plays in the grand scheme has yet to be revealed.
When The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its third season in December, Brown will appear in the Amazon series as yet another new character.