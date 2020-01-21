Future, Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen Top December's TV Songs List

Future's "Mask Off" took the number one spot on December's TV song list, featured on the fourth season of Rick and Morty. Billie Eilish's "ilomilo" took the number two spot from Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q. "Outnumbered" by Dermot Kennedy landed the number three spot from Marvel's Runaways and "Fisherman's Blues" by The Waterboys took fourth place after playing on Ray Donovan's seventh season.

"Run Away with Me" by Carly Rae Jepsen and M83's "Outro" both appeared on the series finale of Mr. Robot while "Where's My Love" by SYML and Chance Peña's "I Won't Give Up" both appeared on the debut season of Netflix's Virgin River. "Half a Man" by Dean Lewis ranked on Legacies's season two soundtrack and "Head Above Water" by Olive James appeared on the fifth season of Supergirl.

Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind & Nielsen Music.