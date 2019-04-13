Late-Night Lately: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers' Stars Try to Avoid Spoilers
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Avengers stars were all over Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, where they read excerpts from Twas the Mad Titan Thanos. Don Cheadle later talked about being on set with motion-capture suits and Jeremy Renner explained his fake film called 50 Year Old Virgins, the one movie he can actually talk about. Game of Thrones actors had a similar problem, appearing on late-night shows where they had to hide any semblance of a spoiler from hosts and audiences. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau instead spoke about wanting to take his character's hand from the set, John Bradley told Conan O'Brien about Kit Harington's bachelor party and his emotional speech at the wrap party, and Harington summer up the final episodes as a "terrible last season."
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
'Avengers' Stars Dodge 'Endgame' Questions
Kicking off this week's press tour on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the stars of the Marvel franchise read excerpts from (the fictional) Twas the Mad Titan Thanos. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and more of the superhero actors shared the kid's version of what happened last in Infinity War.
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have found a fun way to avoid spoilers as they promote Avengers: Endgame during the film's press tour, Renner told Kimmel this week.
He explained that promoting the upcoming Avengers film has been difficult because they "can't talk about it." Kimmel then shared a photo that Renner previously posted on his Instagram account of a movie poster for a fake film called 50 Year Old Virgins. Renner and Rudd embraced each other in the photo, which said that the film is currently in theaters.
"Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," he explained. "So we're 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want."
After Kimmel said that he would love to see 50 Year Old Virgins become a real movie, Renner responded, "I kind of would too, actually."
Kimmel told Don Cheadle later in the week that Downey Jr. had plans to watch the movie at his house for Easter, but the War Machine actor said he has not seen Avengers: Endgame yet, and he hasn't received an invitation for the Easter showing yet either. He turned to camera to ask for an invitation: "Hey. Robert. You remember me, if you got some extra tickets Easter Sunday, let me know."
Cheadle also talked about his motion-capture suits, and Mark Ruffalo's invention of a "modesty cloth" for the revealing outfits.
The two then got into an endless loop about how Cheadle cannot talk about any discussions he "may or may not have had" about potential series or spinoffs about his character.
Guardian of the Galaxy Zoe Saldana revealed that her mother regularly confuses her for Thandie Newton when she visited The Late Late Show. "My mom still thinks that I'm in Westworld," she said about the HBO series, which Newton stars on as Maeve Millay. "I'm like, 'Years ago you thought that I was in Traffic. Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.'"
Meanwhile, Danai Gurira had to avoid spoilers for both Avengers and The Walking Dead while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
-
'Game of Thrones' Refuse to Say Who Ends Up on the Iron Throne
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the end of Game of Thrones. Kimmel asked the actor if he got to keep his hand [that was severed in season three], to which Coster-Waldau replied, laughing, "I didn't, that was the one thing I wanted! But with the success of the show, it's probably touring on exhibition somewhere...."
Considering the show's final season, Coster-Waldau pointed out that he's known about the finale since last June and reads the show scripts on a tablet instead of being given physical copies. "We get an app and the scripts come [on it], and then when we've finished them they magically disappear," he said.
Kimmel quizzed his guest on whether he's read any current fan theories that are correct, to which Coster-Waldau responded, "Some. But I've never read any where they got the whole thing."
John Bradley was the sole guest on Monday's Conan, and he told the host about his speech at the show's wrap party, becoming an actor in order to meet the Spice Girls and go-karting at Kit Harington’s bachelor party.
Harington told Seth Meyers on Monday that "no one wants to know what happens more than we do," referring to the cast receiving scripts for the final season. When Meyers asked him whether there were big moments and reactions from the cast at the last table read, Harington answered, "of course! It's going to be a terrible last season."
Also this week, James Corden gave The Late Late Show viewers a four-minute recap of the entire HBO series. "King Robert died on the Iron Throne, but Cersei would not be alone. Jaime Lannister made his sister his bae. Turns out it's not only kings that he slays," Corden rhymed, continuing through every season of the show.
Corden also revealed that he had Late Late Show writer Lawrence Dai watch all 67 episodes of the show with no breaks in preparation for the premiere (and filmed it all).
-
Colbert and Oscar the Grouch Sing About the Future
Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch joined Stephen Colbert in a musical performance inspired by current events on Tuesday's Late Show. Colbert opened the segment by reflecting on the stress he experiences as the host of a nightly talk show. "Following the news is like being on a treadmill, except that I'm gaining more weight," he said. "I really want to believe that things are gonna get better, but it's tough and sometimes I just need to clear my head."
He then asked band leader Jon Batiste to play music to help him calm down, as he left his desk to take a stroll backstage. "What if things never do get better? I mean, the whole economy could collapse. The dollar could plummet. The housing market would implode, then we'd all end up living in trash cans," Colbert said before Oscar popped up.
Oscar explained that he loves when things go wrong and that bad news cheers him up. After Oscar shared his mindset, the two sang a song titled "Things Are Going to Get Better."
"People say the night is darkest just before the dawn," began Colbert. Oscar continued, "People say a lot of things and usually they're wrong." The host then sang that humans are tough and we can get through anything. "You still have faith in humans after logging onto Twitter?" Oscar responded.
As the song concluded, Colbert reiterated that things will get better as Oscar repeatedly declared that the news will ultimately get worse. "I guess you're right, Stephen. Things will get better," Oscar said at the conclusion of the song. "Which will just give me more things to complain about."
-
Samantha Bee Tackles Conway Feud With 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Parody
Samantha Bee tackled the public feuding of Kellyanne and George Conway on Wednesday, eventually using a parody of Fifty Shades of Grey to illustrate how the couple "tear each other down."
At the top of the segment, the comedian joked, "We all know Kellyanne Conway, she’s both the first woman to ever lead a presidential campaign to victory and an intrepid time traveler who must carry the burden that she alone prevented the Bowling Green massacre.” The host described George as "a Martin Short character" who has been publicly critical of Kellyanne’s boss Donald Trump, specifically declaring to The Washington Post that the president is “unfit for office.”
Bee emphasized that the Conway couple “make their disagreements public for everyone to see," continuing, "it’s hard to understand how a couple could tear each other down like that in public and still be happily married. Oh … they’re getting off on this, aren’t they?” she joked, launching into a short segment titled "Fifty Cons of Way."
The black-and-white video features Kellyanne and George in conflict with each other, juxtaposed with images similar to the sexual debauchery between characters Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the sexual thriller franchise.
"The Twitter feuding doesn't put a kink in their relationship, it is their relationship," Bee said.
-
Oprah Winfrey Addresses Backlash After 'Leaving Neverland' Special
Oprah Winfrey made a stop by The Daily Show on Wednesday to tout her new book, The Path Made Clear, where she also discussed her decision to speak to Michael Jackson's accusers and her new mental health series.
Last month, Winfrey made headlines when she sat down with Michael Jackson accusers for Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, which aired on HBO following the airing of the explosive doc about the singer titled Leaving Neverland.
Of her decision to do the special, she said, "I haven't had that much hateration since I did the puppy episode with Ellen [DeGeneres, the episode in which DeGeneres came out as gay]."
"But when I saw that documentary, I realized that a lot of people are going to be triggered by watching it, and a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is," she said, adding that she'd done "217 shows trying to get people to understand that it's not about one person, that it is about the pattern."
"People call it molestation, but there is a big seducing that goes on ... and that was important enough for me to take the hateration for," she explained.
After the show, Winfrey stuck around to film a "Between the Scenes" segment in which she discussed "normal people" things, such as running out of toilet paper, why she travels with her own bread and avocados and why she doesn't send her underwear out to be cleaned.
.@Oprah stayed after her interview for a #BetweenTheScenes, or as she calls it, “that behind-the-scenes thing you do.” pic.twitter.com/teKHK362j2— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 11, 2019
-
Late-Night Lineup: April 14-20
Monday, April 15
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The icon Cher stops by
Tuesday, April 16
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Just days after the newest Star Wars movie released its trailer, Mark Hamill drops by NBC.
Wednesday, April 17
Conan: The TBS host's latest travel special, Conan in Australia, debuts.
Thursday, April 18
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Just after making their Coachella debut, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will perform on the CBS show for the first time.