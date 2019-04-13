Late-Night Lately: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers' Stars Try to Avoid Spoilers

Kicking off this week's press tour on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the stars of the Marvel franchise read excerpts from (the fictional) Twas the Mad Titan Thanos. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo and more of the superhero actors shared the kid's version of what happened last in Infinity War.

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have found a fun way to avoid spoilers as they promote Avengers: Endgame during the film's press tour, Renner told Kimmel this week.

He explained that promoting the upcoming Avengers film has been difficult because they "can't talk about it." Kimmel then shared a photo that Renner previously posted on his Instagram account of a movie poster for a fake film called 50 Year Old Virgins. Renner and Rudd embraced each other in the photo, which said that the film is currently in theaters.

"Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," he explained. "So we're 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want."

After Kimmel said that he would love to see 50 Year Old Virgins become a real movie, Renner responded, "I kind of would too, actually."

Kimmel told Don Cheadle later in the week that Downey Jr. had plans to watch the movie at his house for Easter, but the War Machine actor said he has not seen Avengers: Endgame yet, and he hasn't received an invitation for the Easter showing yet either. He turned to camera to ask for an invitation: "Hey. Robert. You remember me, if you got some extra tickets Easter Sunday, let me know."

Cheadle also talked about his motion-capture suits, and Mark Ruffalo's invention of a "modesty cloth" for the revealing outfits.

The two then got into an endless loop about how Cheadle cannot talk about any discussions he "may or may not have had" about potential series or spinoffs about his character.

Guardian of the Galaxy Zoe Saldana revealed that her mother regularly confuses her for Thandie Newton when she visited The Late Late Show. "My mom still thinks that I'm in Westworld," she said about the HBO series, which Newton stars on as Maeve Millay. "I'm like, 'Years ago you thought that I was in Traffic. Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.'"

Meanwhile, Danai Gurira had to avoid spoilers for both Avengers and The Walking Dead while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.