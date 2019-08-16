'Game of Thrones' and More Sound Pros Reveal Secrets of Bringing Key Battles to Life

A key sequence from season two's finale involved Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) first flight in the Red Angel suit. "It was a delicate balance of conveying the chaos of the battle, exploring new tech and also keeping the audience sonically engaged with Burnham's experience," explains sound supervisor Matthew E. Taylor, who was tasked with using a palette of radio calls, crew calls, radio cross chatter and effects to help "focus us on the human experience."

This story first appeared in an August stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.